Walmart V McDonald's : Better Defense Hold ?

We continue to hold Walmart (WMT) although shares remain well down from their January highs of this year. Its robust balance sheet, track record and strong economies of scale are ample reasons why we continue to remain long this stock. We are not long McDonald's (MCD) although the stock continues to drift down towards our buy zone. MCD also has an enviable track record and the new CEO really seems to be giving customers what they are asking for. I have both stocks earmarked for many years due to how strong they both held up in the great recession. Both stocks actually grew earnings at the height of the collapse while the majority fell by the wayside.

As the stock market rallies higher, our aim will be to get more defensible. This means solid stocks with strong competitive advantages and safe dividend will be the order of the day. Let's look at both of these behemoths and compare them from a valuation, balance sheet and dividend standpoint.

With respect to valuation, MCD trades with an earnings multiple of 24 and a sales multiple of 5.8. I don't like to value WMT off its earnings multiple as it has been doing a lot of heavy lifting lately - primarily in the areas of staff, acquisitions and e-commerce initiatives. Walmart's book multiple is 3.4 and cash flow multiple is 9.3. Now McDonald's does not have a cheap valuation like this. So from a perspective of cash flow per share, WMT is much cheaper than MCD but we cant stop there. MCD has far higher margins than WMT and has grown its bottom line at a much faster clip than Walmart over the past few years. Analysts believe faster bottom line growth rates will continue for McDonald's which is why we are seeing a higher valuation for MCD. With shares dropping though, MCD is becoming more attractive for our portfolio

In terms of equity, WMT wins hands down here with more than $77 billion of stockholder's equity on the balance sheet. MCD is actually showing a negative number for its equity at present which is why a debt to equity ratio will not show up on financial statements due to the liabilities being more than the total amount of assets. However look at the $56+ billion of treasury stock the company has on the balance sheet. McDonald's net debt to equity ratio can seem weak at present but it is evident that the company doesn't not need a lot of equity on its balance sheet in order to operate. Treasury stock are shares that have already been purchased but have yet to be retired. Those shares can be re-issued at a later date. So although, I would give my vote to WMT for having the stronger balance sheet, the current negative equity print in MCD would not stop us from investing.

With respect to the dividend, there is very little between the yields although MCD in recent years has been growing its dividend at a much faster clip. Their payout ratios though from a free cash flow basis come in at 33% for WMT and 84% for MCD. The clear winner here is WMT. However as already mentioned, McDonald's has higher growth expectations and a slightly lower interest coverage ratio which again support the future viability of the dividend.

Why do we want conservative stocks ? This new cycle of rising interest rates has a lot to do with it. Picture this for a sec. Why would an investor owing $100k @ 4% invest money in a company with a very high debt to equity ratio ? First the investor needs to make at least 4% to break even ( he could of paid off the debt) and secondly the stock has to grow heaps to ensure it can pay off that ever increasing debt and grow the dividend pay-out as well. We like to place the odds in our favor. We are long WMT and have the likes of HRL and MCD on our radar. All conservative with proven track records. The higher the market goes, the more conservative we will become. MCD comes in a close second here but if the stock drops to our buy zone, we will be buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.