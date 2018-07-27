Sorry, Bears: Trade Wars And Higher Inflation Don't Matter

Earnings season continues to power forward - and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is moving in line with our bullish expectations. In our previous article, we suggested that a breakout in SPY was imminent because trade war concerns and the prospects of higher interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve were only serving to give the market a false sense of insecurity. These insecurities were not entirely negative, however, for active investors looking for new opportunities created by the depressed valuations in the S&P 500. Those depressed levels offered a better chance to buy into the SPY ETF and the market is now moving forcefully in line with our bullish expectations. SPY remains a buy on dips for options positioning, and our next valuation zone to watch comes in at 281.10.

To begin this turbulent week, 17.5% of the companies listed in the S&P 500 had reported quarterly results. Roughly 71% of those company's managed to beat analyst estimates in both earnings and revenue, and this matched our expectations based on the argument that trade war negatives and the prospect of bond yields were both unlikely to impact earnings results in most of the key industry sectors.

If anything, those "negatives" have already managed to start correcting themselves, as a tentative agreement on Wednesday between the U.S. and the European Union suggests we will see an easing of trade tensions in the months ahead. In a recent press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump and E.U. official Jean-Claude Juncker actually said that they are hoping to achieve a zero tariffs policy if all talks are able to work in an ideal direction. The real question here is whether or not President Trump finds the terms to be the equivalent of ‘reciprocal’ trade. If this occurs, we could see this sentiment-negative story disappear from the headlines completely.

Furthermore, the prospect of higher interest rates has proven to be similarly irrelevant. Our recent article on SPY explained:

“Since 1950, we can see that stock valuations and bond yields have actually exhibited a positive correlation in economic environments characterized by bond yields holding within a range between 3% and 6%. This bodes well for the bulls looking to maintain their positions in the SPY ETF.

Conversely, the bears may argue that periods of transition can become complicated and confusing because the correlation readings are unstable. Moreover, it could be said that the inverting yield curve is still holding outside of this important historical range (suggesting a negative correlation between bond yields and stock market valuations). The only problem with this view is that its arguments necessarily exclude the assumption that interest rates will move higher in the quarters ahead (as this would eventually invalidate the bearish argument).”

Interestingly, we saw a news story with the exact same thesis pop up CNBC the very next day here. Coincidence? Maybe not. (But they do say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…)

Of course, there are still some causes for concern for those ready to get long SPY. As prudent investors, we cannot simply assume everything is positive and that there will be no obstacles to further rallies in SPY at these elevated levels.

One of the most interesting trends of the last few weeks has been the breakdown of the relationship between the U.S. dollar and the S&P 500 Energy Index. Since 2016, energy stocks have rallied in cases where the U.S. dollar was moving higher. Similarly, energy stocks have declined in cases where the U.S. dollar was falling. Since oil is priced in dollars, this goes against the conventional wisdom. But the valuation moves in recent weeks have suggested normalization in these trends that are more in line with historical averages.

Companies in the energy sector make up 12.76% of the holdings in SPY, and this implies that we will need to see bearish trends in the U.S. dollar index in order to prevent energy companies from placing a drag on the SPY ETF. The single-largest energy holding in SPY is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which reports earnings prior in the pre-market period on July 27. Analysts are looking for second-quarter earnings to come in at $1.24, which is a growth improvement of 59% relative to the numbers reported during the same period last year. Expected revenues of $70.3 billion would mark an annualized gain of 11.7%. Exxon has missed estimates in three of the last four quarters, so this could be a determining factor in whether or not these broader trends in the sector will continue to hold.

So, will there still be opportunities to buy before SPY it is too late? Luckily, the answer to this appears to be a strong ‘yes’ as our expected breakout moves have been forceful enough to create an extended overbought condition in the market. In this chart, we can see another short-term cause for concern if you are already long SPY. The 14-day relative strength index is now hitting its highest levels since January, and this suggests that the market might need to take another breather before we are ready to make new highs in SPY.

But even this bearish argument should have a relatively limited impact. Readings above 70 in the RSI are viewed as the standard for being overextended, and we have not managed to move above these levels (even with the strength of the recent breakout). No matter how we look at this, the market is still far below the levels of euphoria seen in late January and this suggests that equities still have much more room to extend before we reach areas that could be problematic for SPY bulls.

Overall, it is important for investors to have a sense of perspective when trading in these markets. We have seen key misses in a few commonly watched stock names (i.e. Facebook, Netflix) which have instilled fears for those looking to gain exposure using the main stock ETFs. But the market itself is making its position very clear, as SPY has broken above our ‘line in the sand’ at 280. This unlocks the potential for a significantly bullish move - and we should have no problem ending the year at higher levels in SPY.

Ultimately, it is unlikely that the impact of trade wars and higher interest rates will matter much. This is not good news for SPY bears, but if we see dips back into support at 281.10 there are still opportunities to take the other side of the trade. Options positioning is preferred here, since this reduces most of the risk that is present at these elevated levels.

