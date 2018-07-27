Revisiting Baker Hughes

The stock still has to counter the GE overhang despite spending $1.5 billion on share buybacks.

My previous article on Baker Hughes (BHGE), a GE (GE) company, saw minimal upside for the stock considering the overhang of the parent company unloading shares. The Q2 results failed to change my impression on the appeal stock while the results questioned the ability of the company to ultimately produce the results worthy of a stock trading above $33.

Image Source: Baker Hughes website

Another Fail

Baker Hughes recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the merger between itself and the energy division of GE (NYSE:GE). Based on the Q2 results, the union continues to fail to live up to the promises despite the robust oil market that developed in the last year.

For the quarter, the oil services company missed both EPS and revenue estimates. The company earned 0.10 for Q2 and $0.13, if excluding a $0.03 loss related to an equity stake in BJ Services.

Ultimately what matters is that Baker Hughes might be too diverse to manage now. The oilfield services division grew revenues by 14% in the quarter, but both the oilfield equipment and turbomachinery segments saw revenues decline. The end result was a less than stellar 2% revenue growth during a very bullish quarter for oil prices.

Competitor Schlumberger (SLB) saw revenues jump 11%. Again proving that the merger didn't solve the long standing problems of Baker Hughes struggling in comparison to industry leaders.

While the GE overhang lasts, investors should focus on whether the combined entity can drive margin improvements via the improved business environment and the predicted $700 million in synergies.

A lot of the Q2 numbers presented by BHGE are very messy with adjusted numbers that don't always exclude one-time charges or merger integration expenses. Key sectors like oilfield services and digital solutions saw large margin improvements of 550 and 460 basis points, respectively, but the operating income levels remain relatively small.

Source: Baker Hughes Q2'18 presentation

The big margin improvements are why adjusted operating income more than doubled this Q2, but BHGE still missed estimates. In part due to this miss, key 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates were cut. The problem with the stock is that current year estimates just aren't material requiring that investors rely on numbers that won't normalize until 2019 and beyond.

BHGE EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Investors just aren't getting what is needed from the current results. The stock trades at over 14.7x '20 EPS estimates that are being cut.

GE Overhang

Since closing the deal, Baker Hughes has returned $2.3 billion to shareholders including $1.5 billion via share buybacks. Even worse, the process was heavily focused on share buybacks without reducing the GE ownership position of 62.5%. In the last quarter, Baker Hughes spent $500 million on share buybacks and again spent $187 million on reducing other shareholder shares.

The company is nowhere closer to eliminating the GE overhang. The buybacks are reducing the amount of shares owned by GE, but the key remains the stock is majority owned and controlled by the struggling industrial giant. As long as so many shares remain on the market, BHGE will struggle to rally. The risk/reward equation tilts towards downside risk with limited upside potential.

As well, the dysfunction in the ownership by GE is obvious when BHGE spent $1.5 billion on share buybacks without reducing their ownership position. The right hand apparently doesn't know what the left hand is doing in the current structure.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BHGE continues to see improved operations due to the better business climate from higher oil prices. The company though continues to show dysfunction by missing analyst estimates and engaging in a stock buyback that fails to address the desire of parent GE to exit their position.

BHGE remains too expensive for the margin improvements required to achieve out year estimates while having the overhang of the majority shareholder planning to dump their shares. Remain on the sidelines with BHGE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.