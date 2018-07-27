My Thoughts On PulteGroup's Second Quarter Results

The company was able to grow total new orders dollar value thanks to accelerating prices.

In this article, I discuss the latest results from one of America's biggest homebuilders. PulteGroup's (PHM) earnings not only tell us a lot about the company itself, they also tell us a lot about the housing market in general. That said, the company massively beat earnings supported by strong sales growth. Going forward I expect to see upside EPS revisions as well as an interesting buying opportunity.

Earnings Beat Big

Second quarter earnings came in at $0.89. This is 30 cents higher than first quarter EPS and 89% higher on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, EPS came in 20% above expectations. This is another strong earnings beat after a 34% outperformance in the first quarter.

Moreover, the company reported sales worth $2.57 billion. This is 25% higher compared to the second quarter of 2017 and 8.5% above Wall Street expectations. Closings were up 14% to more than 5.7 thousand homes. This is 5 points above the closings growth rate of the first quarter. Gross margins improved 0.6 points to 24.0%. Moreover, net income accelerated 75% to $259 million while net income margins added 3.1 points to 10.6%.

Orders Growth Is Down

The dollar value of new orders increased 3% in the second quarter to $2.7 billion. Total net new orders declined 1% to slightly more than 6.3 thousand units. Both these numbers are lower compared to the first quarter. The first quarter saw net new orders growth of 12% and a dollar value growth rate of 18%.

Backlog growth came in 4 points below the first quarter growth rate at 17%. Even though these new orders are everything except good news, it seems that the company is following building permits growth which showed that the second quarter came in a bit lower than the first quarter. Second quarter building permits growth was at 4.9% which is 0.5 points below the growth rate of the first quarter.

In the second quarter of this year, PulteGroup owned 149,000 lots after investing another $352 million in new lots. The good news is that total years of lots owned dropped to 4 years after almost hitting 6 years in 2014. 40% of the company's lots are controlled via options. This is a trend that has been going in for quite some time among homebuilders because it gives them more flexibility.

Moreover, the company is doing business in an environment of rapidly rising prices. The average sales price in the second quarter accelerated 10% to $427,000 while options and lot premiums increased 6%.

Adding to that, it is quite interesting to see that starter houses are outperforming all other segments in terms of pricing growth. First time increased 25% to $360,000 which is quite stunning and one of the reasons why the company was able to turn negative new orders (units) growth into a positive new orders dollar value growth rate.

Move up houses accelerated 8% while active adult went up 3%.

What's Next?

First of all, it is important to acknowledge that leading building permits are still in an uptrend despite a year-on-year drop in June. PulteGroup's stock has been in a sideways trend after peaking in Q4 of 2017.

Moreover, I expect analysts to increase the company's EPS expectations. Expectations have not gone anywhere since April of this year. Add to that the fact that EPS expectations for the second quarter of 2019 are equal to the current EPS result of the second quarter. If building permits continue their uptrend, we will see further EPS revisions over the next few months. This would then lower the current forward PE of just 7.8 even further.

All things considered, I am staying long PulteGroup. The company is likely going to rebound over the next few weeks. The biggest tailwinds are the current economy as the company mentioned in their press release.

“We continue to see U.S. housing demand being supported by a number of positive market dynamics including an expanding economy, ongoing growth in jobs and wages, historically low unemployment, and sustained high levels of consumer confidence,” added Mr. Marshall. “With our strong land pipeline and ability to serve all primary buyer groups, we believe PulteGroup is well positioned to grow its business within this market environment, while continuing to generate high financial returns.”

The downside are slowing building permits which would hit the company's new orders and the entire homebuilders market. However, at this point I do not expect this to happen which is why I am sticking to this stock.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

