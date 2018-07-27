Another Solid Performance From Schlumberger

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

On its Q2 earnings report Schlumberger (SLB) missed on revenue by $60 million and its eps was in line. It is never a good thing to miss on analysts' expectations. Overall, I thought the company delivered a solid quarter.

All About North America

The narrative each quarter appears to center around how strong or weak North America results will be. Schlumberger was not known for its North America land drilling prowess, but that could be changing. The company recently acquired Weatherford's (WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets for $430 million. I thought it had bought at the peak of the land drilling cycle but financial results suggest otherwise.

In Q2 2018 Schlumberger received about 38% of its total revenue from North America, up from 36% in Q1 2018. With brent oil prices above $70 and the rig count steadily rising, it's all about North America for Schlumberger. The company's total revenue of $8.3 billion was up 5% sequentially. Each region showed revenue growth, yet North America carried the quarter with 11% growth.

A large presence in North America should allow Schlumberger not to lose too much ground to Halliburton (HAL) or Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) who are known for North America land drilling. Sequential revenue growth outpaced the 7% increase in the U.S. land rig count and 8% improvement in the frac market stage count. Activity in Canada fell off due to the effects of the spring breakup; otherwise North America results could have been stronger.

Management implied pricing was stable in the region. Increased capacity from oil servicers has been met with increased activity from operators. A strong pricing environment could bode well for smaller oil servicing firms, and for companies like Halliburton and Weatherford (WFT) whose balance sheets had previously been in disrepair. Oil prices in the $70 range bode well for North America shale plays and oil servicing firms participating in the sector.

Of note is that Latin America revenue was up by 6% Q/Q after falling by double-digits in Q1. The results could have been aided by the reduction in exposure to the Venezuela state-owned oil company. Schlumberger was quick to cut off the spigot in Venezuela. Halliburton and Weatherford could be next.

Is Offshore Back?

For the past few years North America land drilling activity has been white hot, while offshore and deepwater have been in the doldrums. A major question has been, "When will offshore activity pick up again?" Oil prices have been north of $60 for most of 2018 and have consistently been in the mid-$60s since April. That could be conducive to a pick up in offshore activity. According to management North America offshore revenue was up 22% - the result of additional activity and market share gains by Schlumberger. This appears to be a clear sign that activity has picked up, but is it sustainable?

Another proxy for offshore or deepwater activity is revenue from Cameron. Schlumberger acquired Cameron three years ago in order to improve its deepwater exposure. Management was actually bullish on offshore:

Awards by Transocean marked the sale of the seventh new Cameron managed pressure drilling system. In addition, we extended existing service contracts to cover maintenance and service on BOP systems on 13 of Transocean ultra-deepwater and harsh environment fleet, as well as an order for a complete drilling package for deployment on a newbuild rate for service in the Caspian Sea. These orders support our view that the broad-based recovery is now also reaching the offshore market where drilling contractors are beginning to order equipment to upgrade rigs in anticipation of increased activity.

Offshore and deepwater projects are long-tailed in nature. It could take time for recent contracts to generate revenue and earnings. This quarter Cameron generated Q2 revenue of $1.3 billion, which was actually down 1% Q/Q. The results were marked by declining project volumes at OneSubsea, which offers reservoir recovery for subsea oil & gas. This decline was offset by sales of surface systems in North America. If offshore/deepwater projects continue to pick up it could be another catalyst for SLB.

Where From Here?

SLB is off just over 1% Y/Y versus a 17% return for the Dow Jones (DIA). The stock trades at just over 15x trailing EBITDA, which I would consider robust. Traditional valuation metrics may not apply in this situation given a Dow over 25,000. At current oil prices Schlumberger should benefit from North America land drilling activity and a pick up in offshore. However, animal spirits in deepwater may not be unleashed just yet. I rate the stock a hold. At these levels investors can enjoy a 3% dividend yield and a potential increase in their principal if oil prices continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.