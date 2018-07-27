NovaGold Sells 50% Of Galore Creek To Newmont: Good News, Especially For Newmont Shareholders

The transaction (taking into account the whole sum of $275 million), values the Galore Creek resources at $0.03/lb of copper equivalent and reserves at $0.057/lb of copper equivalent.

Today, NovaGold (NG) announced that it will sell its 50% stake in the Galore Creek project to Newmont (NEM) for up to $275 million. The sale of Galore Creek is not surprising, as NovaGold's CEO has indicated the intention to focus on the Donlin project long time ago:

Our Galore project on its own is a substantial endowment of copper, gold and silver and it is among the highest grade undeveloped copper deposits in the world, and when the time is right, we'll sell it to further strengthen our balance sheet to advance Donlin.

What is surprising is the sale value and the structure of the deal. On closing the deal, NovaGold will get only $100 million. Another $75 million will be received upon the completion of the PFS or 3 years from the closing date (whichever occurs sooner). Another $25 million will be received upon the completion of the feasibility study or 5 years from the closing date. And the final $75 million should be received upon the approval of construction. It means that the payments will be most probably spread over a time period longer than 5 years. Moreover, it is not sure that NovaGold will receive the whole sum of $275 million, only $200 million is guaranteed.

This transaction is a win-win for all parties. For NovaGold’s shareholders, it is the continuation of a laser-focused strategy of unlocking the value of its assets and transforming the Company into a pure play on Donlin Gold, which we believe is the most important gold development story in the industry. NovaGold is expected to end this year with over $150 million in cash, with a further $100 million of guaranteed payments to follow over the next five years. Should Galore Creek proceed to a construction decision, NovaGold will receive an additional $75 million. The owners of our shares should be delighted by the fact that to implement its business strategy, our Company does not expect to raise more money until a construction decision is made on Donlin Gold.

In my previous article, I expected that NovaGold could be able to sell its 50% Galore Creek stake at least for $500 million. Although the metals prices have decreased since I wrote the article, back in August 2017, I believe that the announced deal is more favorable for Newmont than for NovaGold.

Galore Creek is a world-class copper-gold-silver project. It is located in northwestern British Columbia (map below). The Galore Creek deposit was discovered in the 1950's. In 2003, it was acquired by NovaGold. In 2007, 50% of Galore Creek was sold to Teck (TECK). However, in 2008, the project was placed on care and maintenance due to the global financial crisis and low metals prices. Some further drilling and economic studies occurred during the 2011-2013, however, no major progress has been achieved in recent years, as both of the partners focused on other projects.

Galore Creek contains proven & probable reserves of 6.81 billion lb copper (copper grade of 0.59%), 5.45 million toz gold (gold grade of 0.32 g/t) and 102 million toz silver (silver grade of 6.02 g/t). The measured & indicated resources, including reserves, contain 8.93 billion lb copper, 8 million toz gold and 136 million toz silver. There are also inferred resources of 3.23 billion lb copper, 2.7 million toz gold and 48 million toz silver. Moreover, the deposit is still open in several directions (plan below).

According to the 2011 pre-feasibility study, the Galore Creek mine should reach an average annual production of 322 million lb copper, 208,000 toz gold and 3.04 million toz silver, over the 18.5-year mine life. The life of mine cash cost was estimated at $0.79/lb copper. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $5.16 billion. However, the PFS was prepared in 2011 which means that a new PFS will most probably present some completely new parameters and economics of the project.

At the current metals prices of $2.85/lb copper, $1,230/toz gold and $15.5/toz silver, the value of metals contained in the resources equals to $50.67 billion. Taking into account only the reserves, the value of contained metals equals to $27.69 billion. It means that acquiring 50% of Galore Creek means acquiring copper, gold and silver worth $25.34 billion contained in the resources or $13.85 billion contained in the reserves. Given that the Galore Creek deposit is still open and it is quite possible that the final volume of resources and reserves will be even higher, the price of $275 million looks quite good for Newmont.

At the current metals prices, the resources include 17.78 billion lb of copper equivalent and the reserves include 9.72 billion lb of copper equivalent. It means that the transaction (assuming that the whole sum of $275 million will be paid), values 1 lb of copper equivalent resources at $0.03 and 1 lb of copper equivalent reserves at $0.057. It equals to 1.05% or 2% of the current copper price. Given that the project is located in a safe jurisdiction, it includes not only resources but also sizeable reserves and the deposit is still open for further expansion, the price seems to be very favorable for Newmont.

Conclusion

The good news for NovaGold shareholders is that they should receive $100 million now, $100 million over the next 5 years and $75 million after the Galore Creek mine construction decision is made. As stated by the CEO, due to this cash infusion, no equity financing is expected before the Donlin financing starts. However, it is possible to speculate whether the price tag isn't too low and whether the payments structure isn't too favorable for Newmont. The good news for Newmont shareholders is that they will get a 50% stake in a world-class copper-gold-silver project located in a safe jurisdiction. Although it will take several years and a lot of money, the investment may pay off handsomely, especially if the metals prices grow.

