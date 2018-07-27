Las Vegas Sands: I Remain Bullish Despite The Recent Earnings Miss

Less than two weeks ago, I wrote that Las Vegas Sands (LVS) offered traders a great entry after the lower than expected Macau gaming revenue numbers. In this article, I am discussing another number that came in lower than expected. In this case earnings. Despite the drop, I believe that the company is still a solid buy.

Source: Las Vegas Sands

That's An Ugly EPS Number

EPS came in at $0.74. This is 6 cents below expectations. This is the first earnings miss since the fourth quarter of 2016. Four quarters had EPS growth higher than 40% since the start of 2017. However, the most recent quarter saw a growth drop to 1.4%, which is the lowest number since Q4/2016.

Source: Estimize

The second quarter of this year saw a revenue increase of 6.2%, which is 0.4 points higher than net income growth. Adjusted property EBITDA rose 1.4% while adjusted property EBITDA margins declined 1.8 points. Note that the company did beat sales estimates, which indicated that net sales would come in below $3.3 billion. Source: Las Vegas Sands Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

At this point, the question must be asked if the bull case is in danger given these low results. However, I do not believe that these results are a reason to sell. One of the reasons to stick to this company is the strong market in Macau.

Macau Is Red Hot

Even though the company is officially called Las Vegas Sands, it is important to acknowledge the fact that roughly 60% of the company's sales are generated in China's gambling hotspot Macau.

One of the graphs I shared in my most recent Las Vegas Sands article can be seen below. It shows the true strength of Macau's gaming industry despite the weaker than expected month of June. Gaming growth has been close to 30% since the start of 2017. This is comparable to the growth rates we saw prior to the slow-down of 2014 and 2015.

Las Vegas Sands has once again proven that its main properties are able to use this favorable environment to grow both sales and EBITDA. Las Vegas Sands has a 35% market share in Macau, which is 5 times as high as Wynn's (WYNN) market share. That said, the overview below reveals that total sales growth came in at 17.8% in the second quarter. Adjusted property EBITDA increased 25% while the EBITDA profit margin rose 2 points to 35.4%. Moreover, the average win per VIP table per day increased 29.8% whereas the mass table win increased 11.5%. Source: Las Vegas Sands Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

And it does not end there. One year ago, Las Vegas Sands predicted that Chinese tourism numbers would start to accelerate. This turned out to be a very accurate prediction. In Q2/2017, total Chinese visitations growth to Macau was at 3%. One year later (Q2/2018), we see that this number has accelerated to 12%. The penetration rate has increased from 1.5% to 1.7%.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Total Chinese overnight visits improved 10.7% while the mass market win per visit accelerated 21%. In other words, there is absolutely no denying that Las Vegas Sands' biggest market is in pretty good shape right now. Especially given that the company has such a dominant position in Macau.

Singapore Ruined The Party

The Singapore-based Marina Bay Sands saw adjusted property EBITDA of $368 million. This is 25.2% lower compared to the second quarter of 2017 while non-rolling table and slot wins per day accelerated 9.7%. Even though fewer bets and a lower win percentage seemed to be the reason why the company missed earnings, there are no concerns about future growth in Singapore. Personally, I agree that there is no reason for concern. I believe that Marina Bay Sands will improve its operating results over the next few months, which should give the company a tailwind in the third quarter (and beyond).

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The same goes for Las Vegas, which saw an adjusted EBITDA growth rate of -2.5%. The table games drop decreased 2.8% to $342 million while the win percentage declined 8.7 points to 7.7%. Hotel room revenue on the other hand increased 10.4% to $149 million, which is a second quarter record. And even though hotel room revenue is just a very small part of the company's revenue stream, it is good to see that the hotel segment is capturing the recovering growth rate in Las Vegas.

Takeaway

Second quarter results were not what I had hoped for. However, there are strong signs that indicate further strength going into the third quarter. The company did beat sales estimates, which was mainly due to very strong business sentiment in Macau. Macau continues to benefit from surging visitor numbers while Las Vegas Sands is in a very unique position to benefit from this trend.

The only problem were the lower win rates in Singapore which lowered the company's bottom line results. However, even these markets (Las Vegas included) see further growth when it comes to visitor numbers and general market strength.

I remain bullish and stick to my price target of $90 over the next few months. Note that I wrote this article before the first market opening after the earnings release. At this point, the stock is down slightly more than 3% (pre-market). Even if this worsens, I will not change my bullish thesis given that it is fully based on the situation in growth markets like Macau. I might even use a bigger dip to add some shares to my long position.

I'll keep you updated.

Stay tuned!

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.