Iron Mountain: Don't Be Fooled By This High Yield

Iron Mountain (IRM) looks quite interesting to me at these levels considering it now has a top 5 dividend yield in the S&P 500, is growing it at near double the current U.S. CPI, and has a long-term sustainable market opportunity. I believe a proper fundamental analysis is in order now that the stock is off 7.7% on the year. Two things stand out to me. First, the company's balance sheet capacity to fund growth of its solutions segment and push into emerging markets is significantly limited, which will weigh on its growth profile in the quarters to come and potentially negatively impact the stock. Additionally, the company benchmarks its dividend to CPI, which makes shareholders less focused on its actual fundamental drivers and instead shifts the focus to the macro environment. While the company is still off its highs of the year, I think this is a stock worth passing on for now.

Solid Market Opportunity, But The Need To Deleverage Is Apparent

I think it's worth stepping back on this name and analyzing the growth profile and Iron Mountain's broad, long-term opportunity. This is a relatively straight forward business considering that it stores both data and physical files. Additionally, as both of those see an ever-expanding quantum, albeit at a slower rate for the latter, there is a need for storage. The additional cloud solutions create a complementary revenue stream and lend the company a digital approach. The storage numbers the company presents are quite staggering, such as over one billion medical images stored, 627 million images scanned annually, and a 99.9% inventory accuracy rate.

Net volumes continue to grow with stability and are now at 511 MM CuFt and outpace destruction, outperms and terminations. The company claims that the opportunity set that it currently doesn't service is 720MM CuFt. Considering the total pie is about 1.9 Bn CuFt, it's clear that Iron Mountain is a market leader. The stock is up about 12% from its March lows, which you can arguably attribute to the broader market equity sell-off, thus making some of the losses unjustified. However, I'm willing to bet that investors are scratching their heads saying, "Why hasn't the stock recouped its losses and trekked back to its 52-week highs?"

I think one of the largest problems this company has is a lack of balance sheet capacity to complement its current growth profile. At this point in the cycle, we're seeing a flurry of M&A and it seems as though a new deal is being announced every day. Iron Mountain is a market leader in data/paper storage, and the fact that it has minimal capacity to do bolt-on acquisitions at this point in the cycle, when markets are seeing valuation dislocations all over the place, is a bit disappointing.

Analyzing that capacity further, the company's free cash flow profile is decently weak due to a low cash conversion level. The company had $377 million FCF last year, and we'll stick with that figure to be more representative considering Q1 2018 was -$28 million due to a one-off in non-cash working capital. That's why you're seeing weakness in the equity, however. If this company has a consistently growing operating and free cash flow profile, I'd expect investors to take advantage of any systematic-based sell-off and get in for the long-term. That's just not the case. Rather, the company has a full balance sheet, leveraged about 5.2x on a forward-looking net basis. On a 2017 basis, the company is net leveraged about 5.89x.

Especially considering its solutions segment is within a market that is growing at a 25-30% CAGR, it can't take full advantage of that market opportunity because of financial constraints. Now, the company is more reliant on internal developments in order to boost its growth prospects rather than being able to take a boost from inorganic growth. It also begs the question of how it's going to roll out its EM-focused portfolio, especially into new and low-scale markets like Croatia, the Baltics, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the UAE. A long-used strategy agnostic of sector to expand into international markets has been M&A, and the prospects for such look limited here.

The natural pushback is its current level of leverage is normal for REITs, but I can hardly say that this is a normal REIT. Additionally, the benchmarks it compares it to are too broad. There's a well-positioned slide in the latest investor presentation that I've linked above that shows net leverage across the various REIT sectors, which varies from 4.1x in self-storage to 7.6x in regional malls. It then takes a simple average and arrives at the conclusion that it's 30bps under the average leverage for REITs broadly. However, that's favorable to the company, but doesn't help investors because it clouds the fact that the company does not have the cash flow sustainability to operate at this high of a leverage. Consistency of cash flow (such as not posting quarters of negative free cash flow) affords companies to flex their balance sheet, and that's a core issue for Iron Mountain, in my opinion.

Evaluating the Dividend

The business model lends itself to stability. Thus, benchmarking the dividend to CPI is an interesting decision, in my opinion. While I see the rationale, it compromises the long-term growth rates of the dividend. The five-year dividend growth rate is 3.3% per year while the three-year growth rate is -9.26%. Thus, it's definitely worth taking a look at current CPI and the forecast for it. CPI is currently 2.9% and has been steadily climbing since the Federal Reserve started raising rates in Q4 2015. It's also at its highest level since 2011.

To provide some more context, CPI trended as high as 5% prior to the financial crisis, and while I don't think anyone expects it to reach that level anytime soon, considering the Fed is focused on controlling inflation, it is on an uptrend. With that being said, I think the outlook for IRM's dividend isn't all that positive. It's tough to say that this dividend is high quality because of the CPI benchmark rather than a cash flow link or normal payout so investors can take part in the company's growth. Rather, shareholders' payouts are determined by the macro environment, which is something I don't think many individuals would opt for over a normal payout.

Still, it's 6.6% that is coming through each year, as of now, and that's a significant premium to the S&P 500's 1.75%, which investors really need to weigh as a core factor behind investing in this name. It's just not common to find this high of a yield in the later innings of the cycle, but more defensive stocks have been out of favorite, and I believe that supports buying in. However, with the balance sheet issues I highlighted, I'd listen closely to the commentary that management provides on the upcoming Q2 earnings call surrounding its financial position, and while this is often the portion of the call that is glossed over because it is primarily numbers-driven, it's critically important to not only the safety of the dividend but also the ability of the company to increase shareholder returns in the future. Why am I pressing on this? In the last 12 months, dividends paid to shareholders represent 86% of operating cash flow and are nearly 2x that of free cash flow.

Conclusion

The company reports earnings Friday and I believe the stock is well-placed to beat. I think there's a lot to like with a yield more than 3x that of the S&P 500, as well as a growing earnings profile. The options market is implying a 4.37%, which can help jumpstart the equity back towards its 52-week highs. While I'm quite confident in the yield and the market opportunity across both segments, I struggle to find value in the company's current financial state because of the lack of levers that it can pull to accelerate growth. Clearly, the broader equity market is concerned with "growthier" names and this hinders potential performance. Thus, I'm looking for meaningful net debt reduction to finish out the year and into early 2019 before I can confidently say that this stock is worth buying.

