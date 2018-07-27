How To Play Visa Following FQ3 Earnings

International card giant Visa Inc. (V) is a force of nature in the payment universe. In fact, just looking at the last five years, Visa investors have seen wildfire gains approaching 217%.

Visa has benefited from capturing massive international gains - even facing a sea of rivals. Key investments in everything from mobile payments to digital payments tech have paid off. The stock has rocked almost 44% since last summer, and nearly 25% of that growth hit in 2018. Compare this to the Dow. The major index has risen a hair: 2% this year.

A Digital King: 'Everywhere You Want to Be'

BK Asset Management's managing director Boris Schlossberg said on "Trading Nation," "This is the type of trade I would just buy." Schlossberg sings Visa's praises as one of "the best stocks that we have in the digital universe."

Also on "Trading Nation," TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon anticipates more booming momentum ahead. "There's not much to dislike" about Visa, Gordon says, cheering the company's "beautiful uptrend" this year.

One of the best strengths in Visa's corner: a business model that is "unbelievable." Without the "anonymity" of the cryptocurrency, Visa is similar to "the real bitcoin," as Schlossberg sees "the true digital cash of our present" with a massive competitive moat.

The Intelligence Report's editor Jim Woods believes a stream of U.S. consumer spending on the back of electronic payments has turned the U.S. into "a virtual cashless society." Woods makes a bullish call for the trend to just grow "bigger." In this evolution, "Visa is the electronic payment hub ready to surf the crest of this very long wave."

To put it bluntly: Veteran investment professional Bryan Perry told Stock Investor, Visa is an absolute "juggernaut in its space that deserves the premium it trades at." The company's slogan "Everywhere you want to be" seems apt now more than ever.

That said, the company unleashed its third fiscal quarter results for 2018. The verdict? Visa stock took a slight 1% dip in after-hours trading. The company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue. What was Visa's weak spot of the print? Lackluster volume growth. The bigger question: are analysts fazed?

Here, we use TipRanks market data to scoop what Wall Street's best analysts say to expect from this payments titan. How should investors play Visa? Let's dive in.

What the Best Street Analysts Are Saying

Oppenheimer's Glenn Greene (Profile & Recommendations) - who is ranked a top 2 analyst on Wall Street - already was confident on Visa approaching the print. The analyst had bumped up his price target from $143 to $154 on Visa, angling for nearly 8% upside potential ahead.

In his earnings preview, Greene was particularly upbeat on retail sales growth firing up. Even if card issuer volume growth was at a bit of a soft-pedal, it still looked solid. Greene would pick Visa over competitor Mastercard (MA), citing 1) its biggest valuation discount in roughly four years 2) odds for several years of Visa Europe accretion benefits.

Following the print, Greene reiterated an Outperform rating on Visa. Green highlights "strong upside" and "continued broad-based volume growth," adding these results have left him "encouraged."

Net revenue jumped 15% year over year and EPS of $1.20 soared right past Greene's and the Streets $1.09 projections. The company even boosted its guide for fiscal 2018. Visa's management team predicts "Europe accretion now should approximate double digits by end of FY18 (higher than initial target and two years early)."

"Notably, our sense is that V has turned to offense in Europe now that the heavy lifting of the integration is complete; opportunities include volume acceleration, country-specific targets, and yield enhancement. July volume trends encouragingly slightly accelerated," contends Greene.

As far as the top analyst is concerned, this was yet "another strong quarter" for Visa, underscored by "increased Europe accretion." Bigger picture, "We see significant further volume and yield opportunities in Europe for some time to come."

Another top analyst in Visa's bullish camp: Cantor Fitzgerald's Joseph Foresi (Profile & Recommendations). Here's why - Foresi recognizes the giant's "opportunity to capitalize on the global conversion of cash into credit, int'l opportunities, and digital payment tailwinds."

Not only is Foresi positive on the payment leader, he is getting more bullish after the print. The analyst notably has earned a ranking of #8 out of over 4,800 analysts covered on TipRanks.

On the back of Visa's "big opportunity in Europe," Foresi lifts his price target from $141 to $160 (12% upside potential). After all, Visa delivered a print "well-above expectations," and Foresi echoes Greene's sentiment on the EPS outlook hike for fiscal 2018. Moreover, Europe poses prospects to boost yield and pricing - capture market share in spaces where Visa has "lower penetration" today.

"We remain attracted to Visa's dominant position in the global card network market and to its strong, recognizable international brand," asserts Foresi. Make no mistake: the company is one to watch for its "leading position in the card network industry." Visa boasts meaningful prospects to grow on international as well as digital fronts.

Behind-the-Scenes: Leading Up to the Print

Visa has drawn a slew of best-performing analysts to its table. Even before the print, Baird's David Koning (See Profile & Recommendations) - a top 50 analyst - was betting on Visa for the long haul.

At the start of the year, Koning said true, "the stock has run." Still, "the long-term secular story remains impressive around global card growth/ecommerce." Koning commended Visa as "a bigger tax reform beneficiary than the average S&P company (which makes the valuation even better on a relative basis)."

Right before the earnings show, Koning had taken a closer into Visa's prep for a multibillion-dollar merchant settlement. Visa made a $600 million deposit into a litigation escrow account. The settlement of this lawsuit would relieve Visa of more than a decade-long overhang. Koning saw Visa's deposit into the escrow account as translating to "just buying back stock." In other words, the analyst does not view this as an expense.

Koning just reiterated a Buy on Visa ahead of the print with a $156 price target, anticipating 9% upside potential still in store. Worthy of note, the analyst reaps 20.3% in average profits when recommending Visa stock.

Wall Street's Verdict: Check Yes

Ultimately, Visa stands as a 'Strong Buy' stock, receiving 10 buy ratings in 3 months. Consensus expectations on the Street round out to a $153.42 average price target (nearly 8% upside potential). TipRanks analytics point to a hot investment opportunity here. See V Price Target and Analyst Ratings Detail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.