A Tribute To SA's Most Famous Tesla Critic: Montana Skeptic (Podcast)

I also offer tribute to Mr. Skeptic, who was well liked in the Tesla bear camp and had a knack for veraciously arguing the facts.

On my most recent podcast, I discuss what this behavior means to the investment case.

In this post, I offer my thoughts about yesterday's report that Skeptic had been silenced due to a phone call Elon Musk made to his boss.

Earlier this week, Twitter and Seeking Alpha lost one of its most prominent Tesla (TSLA) critics in Montana Skeptic. For those that have read about Tesla here on Seeking Alpha, you would know that Montana Skeptic has been a prolific writer who has carefully presented his critical argument of Tesla over the last few years, using arguments replete with facts, as well as a little humor.

On a personal note, he was one of my favorite contributors to read on Seeking Alpha.

However, early this week, Montana Skeptic suspiciously disappeared from Twitter, leaving many other Tesla critics to wonder where he had gone. After receiving a slew of emails and phone calls regarding the matter, I finally called Mr. Skeptic to ask him myself. The response I was given from him was nothing short of astounding: Mr. Skeptic told me that Elon Musk had personally phoned his boss to complain about the content he was producing.

I asked for Mr. Skeptic's permission to post this on Twitter and he said it was OK, at which point, I notified the public in the following tweet.

In the days following, Skeptic made his own statement on Seeking Alpha stating that:

Yesterday afternoon, the principal of the family office in which I am employed received a communication from someone purporting to be Elon Musk. Doubtful that Elon Musk could actually be attempting to contact him, my employer asked one of my colleagues to investigate and respond. My colleague then spoke by phone with Elon Musk (it was indeed him). Mr. Musk complained to my colleague about my writing at Seeking Alpha and on Twitter. Mr. Musk said if I continued to write, he would engage counsel and sue me.

Tesla "seemingly confirmed" the story to Jalopnik last night at 6PM, after offering a "no comment" to other journalists who wrote about the story yesterday.

Yesterday, Seeking Alpha bigwig George Moriarty also weighed in on the situation, stating in part:

Seeking Alpha is the pre-eminent platform for crowd-sourced investment research. This isn't hubris, it's fact. Since its launch, Seeking Alpha has enabled thousands of contributors to share their research with millions of users, many of whom enrich that discussion in comments on our news and articles. We believe that the investment landscape is richer for that, but this turn of events could make it tempting to rethink our approach. That will not happen. In fact, on behalf of Seeking Alpha leadership, I want to state clearly that we are more committed than ever to providing the soapbox for bulls and bears on this, and every, stock. We want every writer to share their research and to analyze the allocations of capital (intellectual, financial, and otherwise) by all corporate leaders so that investors can be better informed and make their own capital allocation decisions accordingly. We firmly believe in the benefits of free speech and open discourse.

As far as Elon, I don't even know where to begin when addressing the fact that the CEO of a $55 billion company is now apparently singling out his critics one by one and possibly trying to silence them. Normally, I would be upset, but in this case I just don't think Mr. Musk - if all things are truly equal here - understands what he's doing and what the long-term consequences of going down such a road are in terms of optics for his company and his brand of leadership.

Today, I wanted to take a moment just to offer a tribute to Mr. Skeptic, and note some of my most recent favorite articles of his:

Earlier this week, I wasn't going to do a podcast or talk about Tesla at all. However, hearing this story prompted me to put my thoughts about it down in this tribute podcast to Montana Skeptic, which not only addresses my thoughts on how Elon Musk is handling short sellers and running his business, but also the job that MS did as a critic and the recent news that he has, in essence, been silenced.

For those of you that regularly listen to my podcast, you would know that Mr. Skeptic has been a frequent guest of the podcast. Most recently, he appeared in this fantastic debate with Galileo Russell, who is another extremely smart Seeking Alpha contributor, about the pros and cons of Tesla as a company and as an investment.

Though I'm not sure that Mr. Skeptic will return to Seeking Alpha or Twitter, I am fairly certain that over the course of time, the details of what has occurred may come out at length. I know I, and many other Seeking Alpha contributors, look forward to that.

