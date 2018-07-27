Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft And Others May Dim Cloudera's  Dreams

Now, when there's a great deal of consolidation among Cloud, Data and Analytics providers, Cloudera investors should steer clear unless they believe that it will be acquired for a premium.

After trading as high as $22, Cloudera has struggled to reach $15, despite its best efforts at investor and industry analyst gatherings. Investors, aside from Cloudera enthusiasts, are skeptical.

Although Cloudera pioneered enterprise-grade big data crushing a decade ago, Google wasn't productizing its expertise then. This week they provided an update to services which are, at minimum, competitive.

Cloudera refocused its pitch to "machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud." Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other deeper pocketed vendors have proven, competitive products at lower costs.

Cloudera shares tanked 27 percent in May. Management said it had taken a wrong approach in strategy, focussing too much on landing new customers rather than expanding at existing clients.

Background:

Cloudera (CLDR) was a visionary and a pioneer, of sorts, in the enterprise and big data and analytics space. The company's founders did a tremendous job evangelizing about the benefits of using Apache Open Source technology, the benefits of offloading data into less expensive data lakes, crushing big data, and leveraging data science to help deliver game changing insights to businesses, organizations, governments and society. Vendors like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (now Alphabet) and Microsoft (MSFT) were using technologies with the same capabilities to run their own businesses.

Thesis:

Cloudera's early evangelizing not only laid out the big data red carpet into enterprises for its independent big data direct competitors, but also for big cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure Cloud who now compete with it for corporate clients.

Take, for example, that this week at its Google Next conference, Google spoke about Cloud Dataproc, a Google managed Spark and Hadoop service; Cloud AutoML (machine learning made easy;) Google Big Query (a fully managed, scalable cloud data warehouse for analytics, with built-in machine learning,) Bigtable (a nonrelational wide-column DBMS,) Tensorflow, Cloud Dataflow and Cloud Pub/Sub (both focused on real-time stream data processing) and more.

(NOTE: Cloudera has partnerships with Amazon's AWS, Google, and Microsoft as well.)

It's also worth noting that Enterprise mega vendors like IBM and SAP, as well as Data Warehouse providers like Snowflake, Teradata and others have introduced their own big data, big data mining, machine learning and analytics products. Cloudera once predicted that data warehouses would be dead, but vendors have put them in the cloud with much success.

In other words, many of these trusted enterprise vendors offer technology with similar capabilities to what Cloudera has to offer, (though Cloudera will likely dispute this or attempt a "better together" approach.)

The hard reality is that sometimes competitors' products or services are faster, cheaper, more efficient, have a smaller learning curve, are more end-user friendly and so on... and meet many of the same objectives. While Cloudera has its own worthwhile products and won't go out of business, it's questionable whether its position as a thought leader will win it business at the same rate as it did nine or ten years ago.

Not All Early Adopters Are Happy

Not only that, but many enterprises have had trouble with Hadoop which Cloudera first brought to the commercial market. Industry analyst Merv Adrian of Gartner has said that through 2018, 70% of Hadoop and Spark deployments will fail to meet cost savings and revenue generation objectives. In March he told Information Week:

"We asked people directly, have you put this (Hadoop and/or Spark) into production? Are there users depending on it? For three successive years the number of deployments for these kinds of projects for our clients has been about 15%. It's hardly moved."

It almost goes without saying that if you lead the market in the number of customers, a good number of these customers who have failed are likely to be yours. And those customers aren't providing testimonials. As Adrian told information Week (speaking about Hadoop and Spark), "I've never had a one-on-one inquiry with a client who was willing to acknowledge that some of what they are doing might fail,"

All of that being said, Cloudera seems to be pinning its future on the fact that it can beat these large cloud, data warehouse, and enterprise software and services providers at their own big data, analytics and machine learning plays, at least some of the time. Cloudera has said its problem in competing with the big players is not its technology, but its opportunities to tell its best story.

About the money

Cloudera opened for its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange last April prices at $15. Last night (07/26/2017) shares closed at $14.61, for a market cap of $2.17 billion. I have said it once, and I will say it again, investors' money would have been better utilized elsewhere during that time period. Not only that, but they'd be a tad richer if they had simply put the cash under the mattress.

We don't know much about how Cloudera has done since its last earnings report which indicated a $2.2 billion market cap, a 4.x revenue multiple on a forward 12-month basis, a huge $73 billion total addressable market (based on data from the IDC), positive and improving cash flows, improving gross margins...see Gary Alexander's article or Bert Hochfeld's article for details.

Analysts, like Nomura, which recently initiated coverage for Cloudera assigned it a reduced rating and a $12 price target. I'm not as pessimistic as that, but here's the deal: A few smart people at Cloudera probably aren't better at data science or machine learning as many smart people at Google, Amazon Web Services or Microsoft. Cloudera will argue that it can run on any cloud, hybrid and/or on premise and is portable. Google seems to have taken care of the hybrid problem with the new Google Cloud Platform offering it announced this week. Microsoft already had a hybrid solution. Many say that the three large cloud vendors can't or won't create some kind of portability between clouds. But if we're moving into a multi-cloud future and the demand is big enough... they could find a way.

A Worthwhile Bet?

Understand, that I am not suggesting that Cloudera's days are numbered or that it doesn't great products to offer. But I am arguing that they are not, and probably will not become, far superior to what competitors, old and new, have to offer. So while Cloudera might become somewhat successful in selling more business to part of its existing customer base, the returns probably won't be large enough to yield a much bigger stock price. But since Cloudera does have valuable IP and personnel to offer, it might make a sweet acquisition to a larger vendor whose portfolio of products and services needs a better big data, analytics and machine learning play. If I was a speculator, that would be the only reason I'd buy Cloudera now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.