J&J: Lawsuits And Dividend Safety

What did I think of Johnson and Johnson last time?

I last wrote about Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) on June 13. At the time I noted that recent price declines had pushed it down to a very attractive price. Earlier in June I also added some 12 shares to my position.

So why write about J&J again so soon? First management just released its latest earnings report and it was pretty good. Also, in comments on the last article and in private messages to me, one of my readers pointed out that I hadn’t given much coverage to the issue of lawsuits over baby powder and the recent outcome of a liability case in St. Louis.

What new information do we have now?

On July 17 J&J released its latest earnings report. Not only did the company post beats on EPS and revenue expectations, but management then raised guidance for the full year. As legendary SA contributor Chowder calls it, this is a beat and a raise and is the closest thing to a guaranteed share price increase as one can get on Wall Street.

The slide above from the earnings presentation sums up the good performance for this quarter. Sales and various earnings metrics are all up over last year. It wasn’t all that long ago either when currency issues were cutting into the profits of many US based international, so it’s nice to see that this quarter currency issues boosted the performance for the quarter. It’s also good to see that the improvements were mostly due to operational performance and not forex issues.

The slide above gives us some indication of the scale of the issue with the Talc lawsuits. That product (baby powder) is part of the Baby Care sub -segment of the Consumer Products division. That entire category, which includes other products like baby shampoo, is only $456 million in sales out of a company total of $20.8 billion.

What about those lawsuits over talc in baby powder?

In the comment section of my last article on JNJ and in a couple of private messages since, one of my readers has expressed great concern over how much damage the lawsuits over talc could do to J&J. Mention was even made of the Dalkon Shield and how that product’s problems brought down the company that sold it. Understand that there are significant differences between these two cases. For the Dalkon Shield its was being used both as intended and as marketed. There was also a significant flaw in the product design that made it easy for bacteria to get into the uterus and cause infections. In the end its distributor was left trying to argue that it was no more dangerous than any other IUD.

With the talc based baby powder product, the use those who are suing put the product is not the primary intended use (hence the name baby powder). Also from what CEO Alex Gorsky said on the conference call the experts are in agreement that the product doesn’t cause cancer,

I want to emphasize that preeminent scientific and regulatory bodies including The National Cancer Institute, The US Food and Drug Administration have fully reviewed the full body of scientific evidence on multiple occasions and found that it does not support the allegation that talc causes ovarian cancer.

I also want to point out that so far the appeal process has been very hostile to these verdicts as Gorskey explains,

In fact, every verdict against Johnson & Johnson in this court that has gone through the appeals process has been reversed.

Now that could change (not likely in this circuit but this isn’t the only place where suits are being filled). While the St. Louis court seems to be quite receptive to plaintiffs’ arguments, the hostility of the appeals court could alter where suits are being filled in the future. So far anyway, other than paying the lawyers a lot, this has not been going the plaintiffs’ way in the long run. Until this plays out fully though, the eventual outcome remains uncertain. But remember, J&J has lots of experience in managing this type of action as they are in a business that regularly gets sued.

Now, I want to look at what might be the liability (a back of the envelope calculation ) if this thing ever does end up going against J&J. Look at the sales for the segment that includes baby powder sales. I think a maximum judgement here couldn’t be more than 10 times the yearly sales of that group. That works out to be around $18 billion. Let’s round it up to $20 billion just to be safe. While that would certainly hurt, between insurance and other measures I don’t see how that would threaten the company’s existence. And I very much doubt that the bill would come to that much anyway.

How safe is the dividend?

In the YChart® above I have plotted the difference between CFFO and total dividends paid out (on a trailing 12-month basis) for since around 1990. The trend prior to 2010 is the nice uptrend that I like to see. The most charitable way to look at the data since 2010 is to call it flat. It is quite volatile as well. However, it has also been in excess of $8 billion. That’s about a third of the current TTM CFFO. And the latest difference, of $12.72 billion is a bit more than half of the current CFFO. While I’d be a lot happier if the trend had continued to increase, the difference between CFFO and the dividend payment is more than large enough to ensure that the dividend is safe at the current level.

So far I have used projections of CFFO growth (or decline) to determine the minimum growth in CFFO that will be needed to pay the projected dividend in 5 years for REITS. J&J is a regular C-Corp. Unlike REITS, C-Corps tend to fund their growth using a lot more of their operational cash flow and a lot less share sales and debt. REITs tend to fund their growth the way they do because they have legal requirements for how large a dividend they must pay. C-Corps have no such requirement and so are much more free to use operational cash flow to fund growth. So it’s a lot more important for J&J that it has such a large buffer of CFFO beyond the dividends. This cash flow buffer is supplemented by having nearly $18 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

So using the last 10-K, I get a value of $21,056 million for the CFFO in 2017. I will use that number as the CFFO for the next 12 months (yes, actual CFFO will very likely be higher, but I want to find the minimum the J&J needs to do to cover the dividend in 5 years with CFFO). I will also start off with a share count of 2,683 million and not have it increase (even though of late J&J has been a net buyer of its shares). There are no preferred shares issued, so I won’t assume that any will be.

Using those numbers, it looks like J&J is in a pretty good position. As long as CFFO doesn’t decline by 12.25% each year in 60 months the company will still be generating more than enough CFFO to cover the dividend. I think that is unlikely. Sure it’s quite possible that such a decline will happen in any given year, J&J has had declines about that large several times since 2010. But those declines have been fairly short lived and the CFFO is about flat over the last 8 years. Keep in mind also that I am modeling no share buybacks. Likely were CFFO to start experiencing such declines, the share price would drop and management would accelerate the buyback rather than cancel them.

Given these projections, I think that not only is the current dividend very safe, but that management will have the cash to support a 6.5% dividend increase each year over the next 60 months. It seems to me that even if some bad things happen over the next 60 months, the dividend and its growth are well supported.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that JNJ has 56 years of annual dividend increases. While that streak isn’t as long as some, it does meet my minimum requirements. I will use the annualized amount of the latest dividend to calculate a $3.60 dividend payment over the next 12 months. I will use the 6.5% as the rate of dividend increases over the next 5 years. That is a bit higher than the last increase, but given the improved company performance and my safety analysis above I think it’s reasonable. With the low yield, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3% (and yes, a yield below 3% is low, even if it isn’t the micro-yields that some seem to prefer).

Given all that I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream in $127.62 setting the buy price as anything under $128. Currently the market price is around $130, so the value of the dividends is not higher than the market price.

What should an investor do in this case? In part it depends on one’s goals and how important one thinks capital gains are to your objectives. JNJ is a great stock and company, so even paying a little bit too much for it isn’t going to hurt much in the long run. A small purchase to top off a position or to reinvest the latest dividend payment is likely to work out fine. Given the beat and raise in the earnings report, it’s likely the share price will go up from here. Remember a lot of analysts base the price targets on earnings, so by beating the expectations and increasing guidance those calculations have changed for JNJ. That will put upwards pressure on share price. So if capital gains have any importance to you, a buy here could work out very nicely. One thing to keep in mind, even if capital gains aren’t important to you, is the determination of whether or not you will be happier in 2 or more years down the road to have bought some shares of JNJ for $130.

Can options help?

Figure 1 Source

There are a couple of ways to work option contracts that could help get a lower price for JNJ than the current market price. Looking at the September 21 expiration date, I see both a put contract and a call contract that can work.

One should be able to sell a put contract expiring on September 21 with a strike price of $130 for say $2.90 a share (after commission). That gives you $2 toward paying the $130 a share (and thus bringing the effective price down to my buy price) and leaves $0.90 which is a quarters worth of dividend for only 57 days. And if you don’t get assigned the shares, you get to keep the whole premium as compensation. I see that as a win either way because either way I get more than I would by buying the shares now.

With the call contract you can do either a buy-write or just write covered calls on an existing position. I would use the $135 strike price call contract. The Delta indicates about a 28% chance of the shares being called away and the $1 or so you should be able to get will be a nice boost just for agreeing to sell the shares for almost $5 above current market price. For a buy-write action the $130 strike would work out better because the premium for it would reduce your cost basis below my $128 buy price.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I think the biggest thing to keep an eye on is what is happening with the talc lawsuits. I wouldn’t pay much attention to what happens at the district court level (other than that big awards might drive share prices), but rather focus on what the appeals courts say. Right now, with the appeals courts mostly ruling in J&J’s favor the suits are an easily managed expense for the lawyers. If the appeals courts start not over-turning verdicts, that could change.

Conclusion

Johnson and Johnson is a nearly legendary dividend growth company. While it has had some struggles recently, it is now starting to come back strong. Right now the price is a bit high, but not so high as to preclude all purchases. Dividend growth investors should carefully evaluate the company, the stock and their portfolios to see if a small purchase makes sense for them at this time.

