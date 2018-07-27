Living On Dividends? Increase Your Monthly Take Without Selling Options

When I began buying stocks back in the 1980's there were no online brokers. But you had a personal broker whom you called and gave him/her an order verbally. You often might discuss your trade beforehand and perhaps he called you first. The broker's commission was often in the hundreds, but you were getting (hopefully) good advice and research done for you. The first broker I remember working with once told me about another client of his that was trading closed end bond funds to reap the dividend each month. I was told he made a nice living with this method. (So did the broker!). Of course, in those days bonds were paying over 10%, so the dividend would be much larger than today. For some reason something brought this tidbit to mind a few months ago. I didn't have the capital to try that method in the 80's (nor enough experience), but now I thought I would give it a modified try in this current market.

If you are using dividend income for living expenses, you may need more income than can be provided by blue chips alone. The bull market isn't over yet, say most of the analysts, but the easy money has already been made. Quality REIT's and BDC's can increase your income, but by timed trading of dividend stocks you can earn even more income. High quality stocks such as AT&T (T), Seagate (STX), Southern Company (SO), GM (GM), and STAG (STAG) can improve your take, and if you are retired you probably have the time to do the necessary research involved in the following method to reap even more from these and other issues.

Basically, I use a percentage of my whole portfolio capital to trade dividend stocks on an average of every 12 days, buying just before the ex-dividend date and selling as soon as you can without loss of capital. I don't invest more than 20% of that in any one stock for diversity. The rest of my portfolio that isn't being turned over is earning about 5.5%. For research currently I'm using free resources to identify near-term ex-dividend dates for potential trades. I have used the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Street's dividend calendar in the past but my current favorite is Marketchameleon.com. It offers a comprehensive dividend calendar online that is free to use plus much more information at different levels between $39 to $99 per month.

I buy an issue that I have researched usually a few days before the ex-dividend date and then sell it after that date as soon as I can without losing capital. Then I use those funds to buy another dividend stock. Buying it the last day before ex-dividend may result in you holding the stock longer since other traders are looking for the dividend, too, and the price can be unusually high. The ex-dividend date is the day that the stock will open minus the price of the dividend. In other words you don't get that dividend if you buy on this day, but if you purchase the stock the day before that you will receive the dividend on the pay date. I rarely am able to sell on the ex-dividend date because of this discount, but on a very active stock in momentum the price may go above this level in a short time. The fewer days that you hold the stock, the greater your chance of putting the money to work again and the higher your return on that capital. If you are working in a cash account, just don't sell and re-buy a new stock before the settlement date on the money you are using to avoid incurring a "good faith violation". For the past quarter, turnover has averaged 12 days on my trades. On that allocated capital, I have earned over 29% this past quarter.

I have made some errors in judgement and decided to sell at a loss on three trades. I would have expected to earn about $800 on the total capital I allocated to this trial by simply holding the stocks, but with a week to go in this quarter and using this method I have netted over $5700 in dividends so far minus a net capital loss of about $200 (more on this later).

This has been a learning experience for me and I will share what I have learned with you. I would look for common stocks or REITs that pay quarterly, not monthly - the amount received per month is too small on these. I want issues paying at least 4% per year. Buy stocks with at least $600 million market cap and daily average volume of 100,00 or higher. Thinly traded issues will kill you on the ask-bid spread. And don't buy anything you are not willing to hold long term. I have not bought many preferred stocks here since many of these do not meet my rules or trade above par; I would avoid any of these because of the risk of being called. Look for anything with good momentum, and check research reports for buy rated stocks. I lost capital on three trades, one of which was a dumb mistake on my part. I also took one gain before the ex-dividend date because of a rapid increase on good news that was greater than the dividend. For all twenty six trades I had a net capital loss of about $200 before the dividends, but earned over $5700 on those dividends. That works out to about 29% profit annualized on my allotted capital. I made a couple of errors, including selling one stock before the settlement date, earning a slap on the wrist for a good faith violation in a cash account by my broker. (Three per year are allowed.) Use a margin account if you can, otherwise watch out for this. And, I would only try this with a portion of your capital and only if you have the time to do research (and are willing to do it!) I spent a lot of time on this project.

I am aware that this bull market may die any day now, and using this method in a secular bear market isn't going to work consistently as prices fall. On any losing trade I will take a loss if the stock drops over 5% or new information comes to light that makes me think I'm holding a long time loser. Remember, money has a definite time value, and losing 5% will be tempered by the dividend earned, plus the dividend from the next purchase that you will make with the money that is not tied up by the loser.

Here is my spreadsheet listing each trade for the past quarter. Five stocks have not been sold yet; two have not reached the ex-div date and three are losing money at the moment. If you read this closely you will note that I have not followed all the rules I have given every time; this has been a learning experience, even though I have been in the market for years.

The DIV column indicates the anticipated dividend, GAIN is the capital gain or loss plus the earned dividend. TOTAL is the running net for the quarter. The number of days each stock was held is in the far right column, one stock was held for 61 days, two were held for one day; the average holding period was 12.7 days. The average net gain per trade was $209.

I would only attempt this if income is the most important factor for you and you have patience, good success in stock picking, and the time and inclination to do the research. Losses are very possible, but limit these by diversification; don't put too many eggs in each basket, and don't be afraid to sell a loser. This method could go south at any time if the market changes to a bear. As always, do your own due diligence and don't consider this table as a recommendation for individual issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, HPT, STWD, UBP.PH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.