Hudbay Minerals: Likely To Be Re-Rated Higher?

Hudbay minerals (HBM) is a Canadian precious metals miner that derives a significant portion of its revenues from copper and zinc; and also produces other precious metals including gold and silver.

Source: Billcara

When I last wrote about HBM in December 2017, the share was trading at ~$8.4. I suggested upside in the stock and the stock touched ~$10 in January 2018.

The prices of PM (read: precious metals) have sharply declined since the start of FY 2018 and I guess this is the prominent reason behind the decline of HBM's stock. Currently, many PM had hit record low prices and this looks like the right time for a restoration of PM prices. It logically follows that any correction in the prices of PM will place HBM's price on a high tide.

Chinese economic measures will support PM markets:

China Daily reported on 24th July 2018, that the Chinese State Council had revealed its plan to:

Adopt a combination of fiscal and financial measures in an effort to boost domestic demand and bolster support for the real economy.

Source: China Daily

The impact of this positive announcement will not be limited to retail sectors but will also spread to the more significant manufacturing sectors. In this context it should be noted that China is the world's largest consumer of copper and is expected to retain that status as shown in the graph below:

What is relevant for our discussion here is that previously copper and other PM prices were thrashed amid fears of the outcome of the US-China tariff war. The war is far from over, but in my view China has acted sensibly by not retaliating on the US stance to aggressively tax Chinese imports. It looks like the Chinese announcement has been welcomed by PM markets and copper prices rose 2.3% to land at the $2.8/lb mark. This is confirmed by the one-month copper price chart below:

Source: Infomine

While more upside may be coming in PM prices, but let's consider what implications this may have for a multi-metal miner like HBM?

Copper could alleviate Hudbay's troubles:

The pie-chart below establishes the role of copper in HBM's revenues. Since this chart represents figures for Q4 2017, current proportions may vary. Nevertheless, it does give an idea about the significance of copper and other PMs in Hudbay's revenues.

Source: Presentation-December 2017

It can be seen that majority of HBM's revenues are copper-based. During Q1 2018, revenue from copper sales amounted to ~$257 MM (or ~63%). HBM's major copper asset that is currently in production is the Constancia mine in Peru.

HBM's full year 2018 copper guidance lies between 122,500-147,500 tons out of which ~95,000-115,000 tons is attributable to the Constancia mine. HBM reported its Q2 operational results for the Peru operations and revealed that copper output declined 10% Y/Y. This decline in production was attributable to lower ore grades witnessed in the Constancia mine's output.

On the surface, lower production might appear to be a concern, but in reality the situation is not that bad. I'd rather say that HBM is poised for growth due to positive outlook and keeping in view current prices. Let's have a look at the bigger picture.

According to Hudbay's calender, the Q2 2018 conference call is scheduled for 01st August (coming Wednesday). Although I believe that disturbed metal prices observed during the Q2 2018, will impact reported revenues and earnings, however I am optimistic about Hudbay's future; and the number one reason is the expected recovery of PM prices including copper (as discussed in an earlier section).

Secondly, it is worthwhile to mention that Hudbay has another long-life (~19 years) and solid copper project (namely the Rosemont mine) in Arizona. The table below highlights the resource potential at this mine:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Note that besides copper, Rosemont project also has reserves of molybdenum and silver, but due to relative insignificance of these metals to HBM's revenues, they are omitted from table.

Although both Constancia and Rosemont projects have a 19-year mine life; however from a cost-analysis perspective, Rosemont project lies slightly on the higher side. Rosemont project entails an expected ~$1.29/lb in cash costs and ~$1.65 in sustaining cash costs. Given that copper is currently trading at $2.8/lb and is expected to bounce higher (we may see $3+ soon), it is easy to identify the profitability lying in this new project. Comparatively, when we see the operational results of Q1 2018; the Constancia mine witnessed $0.98/lb in cash costs and $1.45/lb in sustaining cash costs.

From another angle, copper demand is expected to jump over the next decade owing to its use in the electric vehicles and an extensively copper-focused miner like HBM can be expected to have a promising future.

Declining debt and increasing free cash flows is another plus:

As seen in the line diagram below, HBM is becoming more valuable for equity holders by reporting improved debt position every quarter.

Source: Presentation-May 2018

HBM has managed to reduce debt by approximately $0.65 B since the start of FY 2016. Moreover, the following chart illustrates that over the same period, HBM also managed to steadily increase its operating and free cash flows.

Source: Presentation-May 2018

Going forward, I think increasing cash flows will help HBM in funding future capital expenditure without significant borrowing. Likewise, these cash flows could also be used to increase the dividend payout. In this context, it is relevant to mention that at the end of Q1 2018, HBM's cash balance stood at ~$393 MM.

Moreover if Hudbay does have to borrow funds for CAPEX then, thanks to the declining debt; it could easily obtain the requisite funds at a reduced CC (read: cost of capital). A lower CC will in turn help increase the NPV of any future project.

Hudbay looks attractive at current levels:

Let's face it; PM bears are another major reason behind HBM's bust. As seen in the price chart below, the share price entered oversold category and for no good reason.

Like I said, there's no logical explanation why the prices have shattered beyond support levels other than aggressive selling from PM bears. However, as discussed above; increased demand from China will create a positive impact on demand of precious metals. This fact, combined with HBM's significant production potential will help restore HBM's price. At current prices I believe there is very little downside (if any) and loads of potential upside in this multi-metal mining company.

In a nutshell:

Hudbay's stock is about to explore new heights from current levels. The main reason is the expected restoration of PM prices; in the wake of increased demand following from Chinese economic growth. Secondly, HBM's revenues are largely based on copper and the company has resource-rich and long-life copper assets (including producing mines and future projects). Of course, these assets are over and above other PM assets owned by the company. In my opinion these projects will ensure future profitability and viability of the company. Additionally, HBM is well positioned for growth due to declining debt and increasing cash flows and the current prices provide an attractive entry point into this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.