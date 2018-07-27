Jack In The Box: Time To Buy

Creative branding and transition to franchising should provide the company with the impetus to expand into new areas of the US.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.21, which is 38.20% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) are down 21.50% since peaking on December 4, 2017, and in my opinion, the shares of this iconic fast-food chain present an excellent buying opportunity at the current price. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for JACK as of the end of June was 14.21, which implies a 38.20% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that JACK has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Jack In The Box Inc. was 12.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 23.70% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.00% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to grow earnings at an impressive rate over the long term, and earnings growth over the last three years has accelerated higher.

The operating margin % for JACK came in at a 21.91% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 21.91 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came above for the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and the company's operating margin % was also higher than the average of 16.25% for the restaurant industry.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future, because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about JACK.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

JACK has a Forward P/E of 17.42 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for JACK is equal to that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are the same as that of the broader market.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for JACK stands at 22.43%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 22.43% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so JACK has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.31x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for JACK would turn bullish with a break above $84.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout above a downtrend on the daily charts that began on July 12. We expect the shares to hold at the $83.00 support and then reverse to the upside. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $92.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the JACK 21SEP18 80 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 9x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $80.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $92.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe JACK is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Price is Right

The last three months have not been stellar for the company. In its recent Q2 2018 earnings report the company missed both on revenue and on earnings; total sales were down 21.1% Y/Y and earnings were down 7% Y/Y.

But there was some good news: same-store comps were 'less worse' when compared to the Y/Y and Q/Q numbers, so the rate of change for the comps, although still negative, actually improved for both company-owned locations and franchised locations. It is this positive rate of change that I think can produce a positive surprise in the company's Q3 2018 earnings report.

To give me an edge when investing I look to look for companies with a depressed stock price but with strong MGQ and forward-looking growth ratios. This strategy, I believe, allows me to buy shares at a point where the potential reward outweighs the risk. Such is the case with JACK at its current price level - pessimism is priced into the shares and any positive surprise in revenue and earnings will send the shares higher.

Embracing Multiplatform Branding

The company has created a competitive advantage for itself by ingeniously marketing its offerings via multiplatform vehicles. Some examples: ad campaign to promote its new black pepper cheeseburger using Breaking Bad director Vince Gilligan to create an ad where Jack meets a spice trader in the Mongolian desert; putting Jack in the Box branded vehicles in Grand Theft Auto to target gamers; and, my favourite, in January the company teamed up with Snoop Dogg and his Merry Jane brand to offer Jack's Merry Munchie Meal to celebrate the legalisation of marijuana in California. And, yes, it costs $4.20.

Source: iSpot.tv

Transition Pains

The company has been transitioning to a franchise business model with 88% of restaurants currently franchised (the goal is to get o 95%). Although the company has not yet seen the benefits of the franchising conversion (lower general and administrative expenses, lowered capital requirements, higher ROE), once the transition wrinkles are ironed out, the franchise model will be another catalyst for future upside surprises for revenue and earnings.

A Lot Of Blank Spaces on The Map

And, finally, growth. Currently, Jack in the Box is predominantly a West Coast phenomenon. The company has ZERO locations in the Midwest, Northeast, and Florida: no locations in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta or Miami! Via the franchising model, the geographic growth potential for new locations in new areas of the country is enormous.

Source: Fastfoodmaps.com

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, JACK is a great buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.