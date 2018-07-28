Record Earnings, 22 Straight Hikes, More Growth Coming, 6.8% Yield, 1.36X Coverage, Estimates Rising

Coverage was 1.36X in Q2, and trailing coverage is a very strong 1.29X, even with 22 quarterly distribution hikes.

Many new growth projects will come online in Q3-4 '18 and 2019.

Looking for a high-yield vehicle with multiple virtues? Take a look at MPLX LP (MPLX), a company which has had over 8 straight quarters of record growth, 22 straight quarterly distribution hikes, and very good growth prospects moving forward into Q3-4 '18 and 2019.

You want to see some gaudy growth numbers? Try these on for size. Kind of reminds us of high-growth tech stocks, except that MPLX yields nearly 7%, vs. those lowly yields you get with tightwad tech companies:

The quarterly earnings records just keep coming, as management integrates new assets. Revenue has grown for 15 quarters; EBITDA for 12 straight quarters; and DCF has grown for 12 straight quarters, and Net Income has risen for 7 straight quarters:

Distributions:

Management has raised the quarterly distribution for 22 straight quarters. They raised the Q2 distribution by $.01, from $0.6175 to $0.6275. Management has reaffirmed its 10% distribution growth guidance for 2018, which implies an annual payout of ~$2.53, meaning that these quarterly growth hikes should keep on coming, at least for the next 2 quarters.

MPLX will go ex-dividend next week, on 8/3/18. At $36.77, it offers an attractive 6.83% yield.

Like most LPs, MPLX pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle for LPs. Its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Their distribution coverage just hit 1.36X in Q2 '18 and is a very solid 1.29X on a trailing basis. Historically, their coverage factor has generally been in the 1.20X-plus range.

Segment Growth:

MPLX's Logistics & Storage segment has had huge 195% growth so far in 2018, while its Gathering & Processing segment has had more modest growth of 16.29%:

(Source: MPLX site)

The lion's share of the Q2 '18 growth came from the major Q1 '18 dropdown assets which MPLX received from its GP, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which swapped its IDRs (Incentive Distribution Rights) and GP economic interest payouts in MPLX, for 275 million newly issued MPLX common (LP) units valued at $10.1B.

MPC contributed refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX, in return for total consideration of $8.1B, consisting of $4.1B in cash and approximately 114 million in newly issued MPLX units valued at $4B.

MPLX's management expects the new assets to generate approximately $1 billion in annual EBITDA. Compared to the ~$2B that MPLX generated in EBITDA in 2017, this deal will increase annual EBITDA by ~33%.

(Source: MPLX site)

Here's how it's going so far with the additional assets in 2018 vs. 2017.

In just 2 quarters, MPLX has already surpassed its Net Income for all of 2017 and has generated ~81% of its full year 2017 EBITDA and ~80% of its 2017 DCF. Revenue is also already 77.5% of the full year 2017 total:

Even after taking out the dropdown assets' contribution, the Logistics & Storage segment had organic EBITDA growth of 32% in Q2 '18. Pipeline throughput grew by 10% in Q2 '18, also aided by 2 newly expanded systems which are expected to expand capacity further in late Q3 '18:

Total pipeline throughput growth was 14% in Q1-2 '18, with a minor overall tariff increase of 2%, while the Marine fleet expanded by 10-11%:

(Source: MPLX site)

MPLX's gathering operations saw significant throughput volume increases in the past 2 quarters - with the Marcellus gathering system up 20% and the Utica system up 73%, and total gathering throughput growing by a robust 30%.

Natural Gas processing volumes rose 8% overall, and NGL's fractionation rose 15% overall. Management said on the Q2 '18 earnings call that their "very bullish on the Marcellus-Utica area", as it's one of the lowest cost production areas in the US.

(Source: MPLX site)

Growth Projects:

Although 2018 has thus far seen strong growth, management isn't stopping yet - there are many growth projects scheduled for Q3-4 '18 and beyond. MPLX's Logistics & Storage segment will expand further in Q3 - Q4 '18, with its Texas City and Patoka Tank Farm projects, plus the replacing of third party marine contractors with an expanded fleet, which is ongoing.

The Gathering & Processing segment has put 5 of 8 new plants into service so far in 2018, with the balance due in the second half of 2018, (mainly in Q4 '18):

(Source: MPLX site)

Management also has 3 other growth projects on tap for 2019, in addition to the Smithburg processing site, which can handle 6 plants:

(Source: MPLX site)

This week, MPLX "announced a number of steps it has taken to further expand its growing presence in the Permian basin, positioning the partnership to evolve its business model to include participation in a number of long-haul oil and gas pipelines".

"Through its subsidiary, MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P., MPLX recently completed definitive agreements with Kaiser Francis Oil Company (KFOC) to provide gathering and processing services in the Delaware Basin oil and gas producing region, which is part of the Permian Basin. Under the terms of the agreements, with Kaiser Francis as an anchor, MarkWest will develop a 200 million cubic foot per day (cfd) gas processing plant located in Loving County, Texas, called the Torñado plant, and natural gas gathering infrastructure primarily in Lea County, New Mexico. The gas gathering infrastructure and gas processing plant being developed under this agreement are expected to be complete in August 2019." "Secondly, MPLX acquired a 10% equity interest in the Agua Blanca Pipeline originating in Orla, Texas, and terminating at Waha, Texas, which was placed in service in April 2018. Agua Blanca is fully subscribed at 1.4 billion cfd and can be expanded to 2 billion cfd. Agua Blanca is constructing a lateral to connect the MarkWest Argo Plant, which commenced operations in early 2018." (Source: MPLX site)

Risks:

Unit Dilution - Since they pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, LPs must go to the equity and capital markets to fund growth. However, on the Q1 '18 earnings call, management said, "we do not anticipate the need to issue public equity to fund our 2018 organic growth capital of approximately $2 billion." They reaffirmed this stance on the Q2 '18 earnings call, saying that, "we intend to fund our 2018 growth without issuing equity".

Debt - On the Q2 '18 call, they also commented about MPLX's credit profile: "We are committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating".

Parent Company Acquisition - MPLX's GP, MPC, announced a deal on 4/30/18, to acquire Andeavor (ANDV).

"MPC will acquire all of ANDV's outstanding shares, representing a total equity value of $23.3 billion and total enterprise value of $35.6 billion, based on MPC's April 27, 2018, closing price of $81.43. ANDV shareholders will have the option to choose 1.87 shares of MPC stock, or $152.27 in cash subject to a proration mechanism that will result in 15 percent of ANDV's fully diluted shares receiving cash consideration. This represents a premium of 24.4 percent to ANDV's closing price on April 27, 2018. MPC and ANDV shareholders will own approximately 66 percent and 34 percent of the combined company, respectively. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions, including approvals from both MPC and ANDV shareholders." (Source: MPC site)

It remains to be seen how this acquisition will affect MPLX, and management had no immediate details about the potential impact on the Q1 earnings call, other than to say that, "the dropdowns at MPC are largely complete with the big dropdowns we've completed in February of this year, and we have a few assets still in MPC but business will be normal as usual, with both sides managing their MLPs between now and closing." However, they did point out that, "Andeavor is going to be part of the Gray Oak pipeline and with our big demands, Galveston Bay is a 600,000 barrel a day refinery, about 200,000 of that is a light suite input, so there's just a natural synergy there."

They also stated on today's Q2 '18 earnings call that they wouldn't be answering any questions or make any comments about the Andeavor deal.

It seems to us that MPLX stands to benefit from this deal, through some synergies with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). However, no specific asset swaps/dropdowns have been pinned down as of yet.

Analysts' Upgrades And Price Targets:

MPLX has received several analyst upgrades to a Buy/Overweight rating over the past few months, from Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, and Jefferies:

(Source: finviz)

It has also received several upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $36.77, MPLX is 3.24% below analysts' lowest price target and 11.8% below the $41.69 average price target:

Performance:

MPLX has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), over the past month, quarter, year-to-date, and year.

Valuations:

While MPLX's distribution coverage is much stronger than peer averages, its price/DCF and other valuations are currently higher.

Options:

If you're looking for a lower entry point, and you want to get paid to wait, here's a September put trade from our Cash Secured Puts Table, which has more details for this trade and over 30 other put-selling trades.

The September $36.00 put strike pays $.95, more than MPLX's $.6275 quarterly distribution, with a breakeven of $35.05:

Conversely, MPLX also has call options available. We updated this September trade on our Covered Calls Table, which tracks over 25 other trades daily.

The September $38.00 call strike pays $.35, much less than the $36.00 put, since it's further out of the money.

Here are the 3 main profitable scenarios for this trade:

Financials:

Management has greatly improved MPLX's ROE, ROA, Interest Coverage, and Operating Margin over the past 4 quarters. MPLX's ROE and ROA look better than peer averages, while its other metric are in line, excepting Operating Margin, which is lower.

Debt And Liquidity:

The Net Debt/EBITDA figure of 4.38X listed above is a trailing figure. Given the major increase in MPLX's EBITDA, its annualized Net Debt/EBITDA, which annualizes the latest quarterly EBITDA figure of $867M, looks a whole lot better, at 3.7X.

As of 6/30/18, MPLX had the majority, $2.2B, of its $2.5B credit revolver available, with an additional $888M available from its $1B credit line with parent MPC. (Source: MPLX site)

Summary:

We rate MPLX a buy, based on management's execution, its continuing growth prospects, its attractive 6.8% yield, and strong balance sheet.

