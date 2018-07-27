America Learns To Haggle, And The World Wobbles On Its Axis

Why must we change this paradigm? Even at the expense of short term pain.

Foreword

Most of this was written several months ago, toward the end of the first quarter, when the Trade War meme began displacing the Little Rocket Man meme from the news shows. So some of the time based verbiage may be a little out of whack. Apologies in advance.

This was done for subscribers of the Daily Drilling Report MP community, on a day that saw some fairly dire warnings from our erstwhile trading partners about the actions being taken to protect American workers by the current administration. When some of our favorite stocks just cratered in response it was time to put a candle in the window, figuratively speaking. We let them sit for a time before sending to the freemium-verse.

Then, in a recent SA article, Energy Week: Drilling For Stories In The Oil Sector some of my views about trade and tariffs were discussed. The article drew a fair number of comments from readers wanting a little more discussion. Given that, it seemed like the timing was appropriate to expand this line of discussion a bit in the free side forum.

In two separate internal articles the roots of our current trade troubles were discussed. In one we discussed the basis for the current world economic order, and some of the reasons why it is outdated.

In the next, we shared some of our experience in negotiating from the corporate career that concluded in 2015. A lot of the training we received, and then taught to others has an eerie similarity to the tactics now being employed by the government.

This effort has been merged into one all-inclusive article for this exercise. Enjoy and comment please!

Introduction

The tit for tat with China and the EU is roiling the ivory towers where the Hedgies dwell. The simplistic thinking is that going forward we are just going to take in each other's laundry, and world trade will collapse. So the Hedgies and ETF managers are closing out positions in perfectly good companies, that they loved on Friday. To add to all of the trade war kerfuffle, it's the end of the quarter, and the Hedgies have to show growth to keep their corner office views of the Hudson.

Over the last couple of months this talk of trade war has taken down some of the stocks that we have placed great faith in. For example is there any fundamental reason not to love Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP, (BP) today. They are both down 2-3% today, and have walked back significant gains from highs made in May. Of course not. We still love them. Both of these companies still have huge resource bases and compete on a global scale.

Both Shell and BP will show significant growth from a year ago. And, pay out the nice dividend checks that we've become accustomed to cashing. We are in both for the long haul, and have told our subscribers of our firm position in them.

But the talk of trade war is sounding, so let's have a closer look at the macro picture. Should we sell everything, including wonderful companies like BP and Shell, and just pull up the covers?

While we are doing that let's good at some proven negotiating concepts and see if we can recognizing any strategies currently being employed by the government.

Maybe there's a way out of this! Make your own mind up after reading.

A little history lesson, The Bretton Woods Accord

The world runs on trade. The Bretton Woods (NYSE:BW) global distribution model put in place after the Second World War is getting it's first serious cage-rattling in a half a century. And, it's high time in my book.

Essentially BW opened up U.S. markets to the world and allowed our "trading partners" to protect their markets to rebuild their economies. The world of 65 years ago had been largely destroyed by the Second World War, and it made sense to protect those economies from competition as they were rebuilt. It really doesn't any longer, and probably hasn't for several decades.

Source

Asia

Almost destroyed by the war. Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China had no economies. They made essentially nothing for export. Any industrial capacity they had had been bombed into nothingness. Nor did they have any military strength to defend their borders. It was a wasteland. America stepped in, placing its Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor.

What a difference six and half decades makes under BW. All of these countries are export power houses, running trade surpluses with the U.S. in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Europe

Same story as the above. The war took everything. America stepped in as these countries rebuilt. As the world divided itself into two camps, the Soviet Union hegemony, and the Western Allies, America stepped in as a founding member of NATO to repel Soviet aggression in Europe. And, as has recently been noted by our political leaders, we shouldered the greatest portion of the cost to defend Europe.

Africa...

Well... Africa is Africa and it always will be. Africa has suffered historically for a number of reasons, geography- few navigable rivers, north/south orientation of the continent, being late to the technology game, and being colonized by European explorers beginning in the 1600s.

Ask yourself when was the last time you bought anything made in Chad, Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, or any of a dozen other countries on that fractured continent. Time's up.

A writer named Jared Leto put out a couple of seminal books a few years back that discuss some of the reasons why east/west oriented continents produced advanced technology cultures, and north/south continents did not. Look up, "Guns, Germs, and Steel," if you've a mind to read up here. There are also other reasons why Africa has lagged behind the more developed world. Sadly, political correctness forbids discussions of this type, so we will just pretend they don't exist.

Of course Africa has benefited from the BW accords as the world (mostly America) has poured trillions of dollars of foreign aid into that continent. A fact that goes largely unappreciated as most African UN members routinely vote against U.S. interests in the general assembly.

They say good deeds never go unpunished!

America

We emerged from WW II as the only major country surviving the war where devastation was not the rule. No foreign invader had stalked our citizens, or razed our capitols. With our industrial base intact, we then went about the business of inventing the modern world largely (look around you, it is difficult to find technology that was not invented in America). We also entered into mutual defense pacts that made us fundamentally the world's police force (Ok,ok we were trying to contain the Soviets as well. Somebody had to it, And, heck it worked... for a while.). Thanks to America's multi-fleet blue water Navy, the only true global navy in the world, the past 60 years have seen the signatories to BW relatively free of war and famine within their borders. An accomplishment that is not replicated previously in recorded history.

And, in the intervening decades we ran up trillions in debt, as we put larger and larger amounts into defense budgets and bought...well, pretty much everything the world had to sell. I'll wrap this section up, as I want to move on. If you would like to read more on the underpinnings of global trade as it exists today, here's a link to a good resource, The Accidental Superpower. This is a fairly popular book presently. You may already have a copy.

Bottom line. BW is starting to unravel. The aging population, and unfunded social obligations of the western world are going to demand it. The 'emerging' economies...have largely emerged, and henceforth are going to have compete on a more level playing field.

This may not be a painless transition as the volatility in the market today showed. But it's coming whether we like it or not.

The trade war

First of all there's not going to be one in the traditional sense. We will discuss my thoughts on this in the next section. China is the elephant in the room, so let me opine on where I think that goes.

China has a worse demographic problem than the U.S. 10X worse.

Source

There is a bulge of about 500 mm people in China moving toward retirement age. Put more exactly, the worlds largest middle class is getting ready to hang it up, go fishing, or...maybe golfing in Thailand. In the U.S. people fret over a comparatively measly forty or fifty million of us Boomers. Try dealing with a half a billion of us newly non-productive, but highly consumptive boomers. What does all of this mean? What is the impact of a half a billion oldsters moving from productive work where they paid taxes and bought stuff with their wages, to not doing any of that?

A few years back in recognition of this trend, the Great Leaders of China began to implement a shift from an investment/export driven model, to a consumption/service oriented model. Meaning that not only does the Chinese economy have to figure out how to create the services this vast elderly middle class is going to need, they have to figure out how to support these folks as they move from productive work to non-productive retirement.

Sort of the same problem the U.S. and every other western economy has, but 10X bigger!

To boil all of this down. In my estimation, the steps the U.S. government is taking now are necessary and vital to improving the financial well-being of the country. The tariff talk is just that-talk. It doesn't take a math wizard to figure out that China needs the U.S. far more than the other way around. We are the market.

Source

And, that my friends is called leverage.

The Chinese and other countries will come back to the table. Sometimes you just have to show you mean it when you say, "Things are going to change." That's what's going on now. Soon you will hear of negotiations. For the first time in 65 years we will be going in from a position of strength.

Negotiating, a long forgotten art in the U.S.

Americans are pretty clueless about negotiating as a class. We have had globally low prices for so long, and been so over-retailed that we just pay the sticker price and think we've gotten a good deal.

We get hammered as a result.

A while back Treasury Secretary Mnuchin threw a little oil on the trade war fire. I had been expecting this. It was just time. China, as an example requires companies to 'bare their souls' figuratively speaking when establishing a base in that country. Thereby forcing a technology transfer as Chinese majority owned partners are taken into the fold. It's got to stop. The Chinese have recognized that the economies of the next 20 years and beyond will be driven by technology and they are determined to be at the top of the heap.

And, we've been playing along for decades!

Source

Haggling

This outtake from the Monty Python classic illustrate's the American general point of view with regard to transactions. We don't like to haggle, it makes us uncomfortable. And, that costs us money, or advantage every single time we don't do it.

Making a fuss and getting some attention

I used to teach a class on negotiating in my old company. Think about it. We had a bunch of young engineers going in to clients offices...and, giving away the frickin store. They were engineers. They were good with numbers and the physical sciences. But people...whoa, that was another story.

Using a strategy we learned through a third party training company, The Gap Partnership, we started training our young engineers in their program called The Complete Skilled Negotiator. The principles I enumerate below come from this training.

And, over time things did change for the better. We had fewer demands for discounts. When these demands did come, the percentages were lower. Sometimes we actually improved pricing through changes in the perception of the value we brought to the table.

Here some of the things we wanted them to learn, taken from the GAP's program. These are good lessons for all of us. I use them in my own life on a daily basis. Learning to negotiate made a better life for me. If our government can do the same, by extension the lives of Americans should be better.

Rule # 1 of negotiating, Go Big!

There is a well defined way to begin the negotiating process. And, make no mistake, it is a process and it is adversarial, at least at the beginning. So you must start from the high ground and intimidate your opponent.

Pound the table. Make some noise. Kick a trashcan across the room. Tell them how offended you are at the way they have treated you. Accuse them of high crimes and misdemeanors. In other words, shock the bast***s. Go big! Ask for something ridiculous...you may get it. There is no point in being reasonable at this stage. You have to make an impression. It might just as well be an ugly one.

This accomplishes a number of things.

They know that business as usual is off the table.

It's the same as a "Ki-yah" in martial arts. It unnerves the opponent.

They do some soul searching about what our true motivation is.

"In light of China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices, the United States will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China that contain industrially significant technologies," Source

No mincing words here. I would say the president's words met the above definition.

Rule #2 of negotiating, Show some emotion!

Flinch. Wring your hands. Beat your chest. Cry. Wail. Show them you're in pain with the current state of affairs.When you are presented with an unreasonable demand, or a tit for tat response to your demand. Flinch. Make some noise. Show them they've crossed a line. Not only have they failed to properly address your position, but they have offended you in the process.

“The United States has an $800 Billion Dollar Yearly Trade Deficit because of our ‘very stupid’ trade deals and policies. Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!” Source

This statement echoes the pain of the American tradesmen, whom have been largely ignored as our leaders did deal after deal with other countries at their expense.

Rule # 3 of negotiating, Give a little, get a little

Give a little, but always get something for it. Now we're getting somewhere, when they move in our direction. We can reciprocate with something they want. When you start out at an extreme, you can move toward the center. When you start at the center...pretty much all you can do is capitulate. That's a fancy word for lose.

By giving in a little you telegraph that both sides are now in the same universe, and compromise is possible.

“We should talk about reducing tariffs instead of increasing them,” Juncker said, as Trump nodded. The president again suggested the two sides could one day have no tariffs or barriers or subsidies on their products.

Source

Act nice, get invited to the Oval office. Have your picture taken with the leader of the free world.

Rule #4 of negotiating, Keep control of the process

Always end on your number or close to it. That means you have to know where you want to end up before you start. Duh!!! Truly talented negotiators can make the other side think that point or place where the final agreement lands was actually their idea. That gives them ownership of the result, and enables them to go sell it their management or constituency as a win for their side.

Rule #5 of negotiating, Politely demurr

Be willing to walk away. Be willing to fold your tent, get into your 747 and leave them flubbing their lips. The hardest thing for Americans is to disengage. To abruptly end negotiations, and leave. It's just rude...isn't it? No, its an absolutely necessary part of the process. It is the strongest stance you can take, and preserves the advantage in the process.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters that he will not hesitate to change course again and pull the plug on the North American Free Trade Agreement if the negotiations become “unserious.”

Source

The risk of course, is they don't come back. When that happens, you may just have to look elsewhere. Of course, most of the time they call back.

But after administration officials said a withdrawal order was being prepared, Trump said he received phone calls from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking to renegotiate the pact.

Source

Which usually which brings the first party back. Nothing makes you more attractive as a partner than someone else showing some interest. Again, part of the process for a complete, and skilled negotiator!

Does any of this look familiar?

It should because these are exactly the techniques being employed. Like or hate President Trump, he has spent a lifetime negotiating deals in the real world. And, has generally come out on top. He didn't start out life as a billionaire, he had to make it.

No one has cried harder than the EU. And, here we are today making a joint statement that largely embodies our stated positions. Look out China, it could be two against one now.

Source

Your takeaway

Is any of this a 'done deal'? Nope. There are twenty-eight members of the EU. What we have is a change in tone from the leader of the EU. It's progress. Inertia has been overcome.

Could it still go bad? Meaning hard and fast trade barriers stick around for a protracted period of time? Sure, it could, but it is less likely now. There are some tough days ahead, for sure. But, now the conversations are starting, in earnest. They know we are serious about it.

So, the world is not going to end up 'doing its own laundry' in my estimation. Trade will go on as it always has in modern times. We are not selling out and heading out to our shack somewhere in Montana. Shell and BP remain firmly in the portfolio for growth and income.

We're here for the long haul.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant, CPA or CFA! This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Your takeaway

Do not get rattled by the trade war rhetoric in the markets! I am cutting this short to get this message out to you. Sometime I will fill in some blanks to give you information you can actually use in your day to day lives.

Bottom line. Negotiating is a science. I am schooled in this discipline and see the classic elements playing out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Bp, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.