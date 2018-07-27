General Motors: Gift Wrapped

In the midst of escalating trade wars, no one should be surprised that General Motors (GM) lowered 2018 guidance. The surprise part is the dip in the stock knowing the long-term game plan on autonomous vehicles and TaaS (transportation as a service).

Image Source: GM presentation

Nothing To Sweat

GM reported another solid Q2 beat solidifying the stock as cheap, yet GM traded down over 7% at the lows on Wednesday due to lowering forecasts for the year. The headline-grabbing outcome sounds a lot worse than the reality.

Per CFO Check Stevens (via Bloomberg):

Yes, steel and aluminum are being impacted - as well as oil-based commodities, copper, resins, diesel prices. Market forces much greater than we expected as we entered the year.

The company forecast higher raw cost and currency headlines, including the updated expectation that material costs will double the previous forecast. The impact is that a previous $6.50 EPS estimate for 2018 was cut to a still very large $6.00 per share.

This discussion on the Q2 earnings call again confirms how GM is a much better operator these days. The company took what could've been a $2 billion impact from currencies and commodity cost headwinds and mitigated $1 billion of those costs.

The unmitigated headwind when you look at both commodities and FX is something north of $2 billion, so we've already executed actions to offset more than $1 billion of those headwinds and a big portion of that is commodities. We're doing that through commercial – incremental commercial and technical savings which gets to the supplier, a portion of that.

In essence, GM got punched in the face with these surprise costs, and the company hardly flinched. Already high EPS estimates were hardly cut.

Not the best outcome but hardly a reason to panic with a stock trading at one of the lowest P/E multiples in the market. Based on 2019 estimates that won't, in theory, be impacted if trade wars settle down by year end, GM trades at a favorable forward P/E multiple of 5.8x. The stock even trades favorably in comparison to auto industry competitor Ford (F).

GM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Thesis Intact

The long-term investment thesis where GM could double isn't altered by short-term commodity impacts. The auto giant still expects to implement autonomous vehicle technology by next year.

While waiting for the mobility future to play out, investors get the best of both worlds due to a return to a solid 4.1% dividend yield. Even while taking the commodity hit and also investing in a $200 million quarterly cost at Cruise Automation, GM forecasts auto operating cash flow of $11.5 billion and auto free cash flow of ~$4.0 billion.

A good part to the bullish thesis is that GM spent the prior years reducing the share count prior to pursuing the TaaS economy. Shares have dipped to 1.43 billion now from levels close to 1.7 billion when the buybacks started a few years ago.

GM Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company has recently pulled back from share buybacks to invest in Cruise and capital expenditures. GM still offers the dividend with the flexibility to return to share buybacks though one probably prefers the auto manufacturer invest in the future at this point.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the dip in GM provides a gift-wrapped opportunity for investors. People get a solid 4% yield to wait for the TaaS concept to play out knowing that the current commodity issues could easily reverse in the next quarter.

GM remains an unquestioned bargain trading below 6x previous 2019 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.