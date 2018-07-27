Old Republic Insurance: See A Penny, Pick It Up

Picking up the pennies in Old Republic's dividend rate increases could indeed help one sleep well.

Its 2018 second quarter results, reported on July 26th, confirm revenue is growing and performance objectives are being met.

But, the numbers presented were misleading and key events ignored. Old Republic isn't the dog it was painted to be.

Industry stalwarts are often not expected to grow revenue and earnings at blazing rates. But, many investors do expect these companies to share, through dividends or share buybacks, the steady cash flow being generated. Income investors are drawn to these workhorses. If these same companies begin to hike dividends yearly, dividend growth investors fall in line. Steadily grow revenue, control costs and throw in decent annual dividend hikes and some may label an investment in such a company as a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night).

Guidelines for a SWAN investment vary. Diversify your portfolio. Minimize risk. Measure by personal goals not market performance. Value consistent profit margins. Find companies with a defensible moat. In a nutshell, an individual investor must decide for himself what attributes of an investment will ensure his ability to sleep well each night. And, yes, most certainly, there are probably common attributes favored by SWAN investors. But, it most certainly does not mean all SWAN investors will agree on each potential candidate.

In mid-July, well-respected SA contributor Ian Bezek challenged the SWAN status of Old Republic Insurance (ORI).

“Many of the comments you see on other Old Republic stock articles suggest that this is a safe sleep well at night sort of stock, and that makes up for its relatively low total returns. I personally don't consider a company that lost money on an EPS basis four out of the past ten years as a sleep well at night stock, but everyone has a different risk tolerance.”

Old Republic Insurance

Old Republic Insurance is just five years from celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023. The shareholder-owned insurer operates in all 50 states as well as in Canada. It reports on two primary segments of its business model - commercial property and casualty insurance and title insurance for real estate. Its property and casualty (or general) insurance business provides the majority of revenue and commercial clients provide the majority of that business.

Old Republic has paid a dividend for 77 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. From 2008 through 2017, the company bumped its dividend rate by just one penny a year. The last increase in February 2018 broke that trend as the dividend rate increased two cents. The dividend rate is now $0.78 per share annually or $0.195 per share quarterly.

A Counter-Argument

Bezek's assessment of a “low total return” is based on the dividends received and the change in share price.

“Over the past 20 years, a faithful buy-and-hold investor in Old Republic less than doubled their money on a total return basis, earning a rather meager ~3.5% compounded annual return over that stretch. A buyer 20 years ago paid $16/share and got back ~ $11/share in dividends along with just $4/share in capital gains.”

He is not at all impressed with Old Republic's dividend growth.

“When your dividend growth rate consistently is under 2%/year and the stock doesn't go up much either, your annual total return is not going to significantly exceed your starting yield on cost.” “The quarterly dividend is up from just 17.8 cents in 2012 to 19.5 cents today. That's 10% growth over six years - that doesn't even keep up with inflation.”

A buyer 20 years ago in July 1998 would have paid $27 to $30 per share. If taken in cash, shareholders would have received over $15 in quarterly and special cash dividends. Ian fails to account for two positive stock splits. More importantly, he failed to consider the power of dividend reinvestment.

Looking at the shorter time frame in his example, from 2012 to present, an investor who purchased 250 shares of Old Republic after 2012 second quarter reporting at market close of $8.17 on August 3, 2012 would have had an outlay of $2,043. Based on the market close of $20.43 on July 25th, 2018, those 250 shares would now be worth $5,107.50. However, with dividends reinvested, a faithful buy-and-hold investor would now have approximately 326 shares worth $6,660. This equates to a CAGR of 21.77% for the past six years, far more than a total 10%.

Using his 20 year example, an investment in 250 shares on August 3, 1998 would have indeed required a bigger outlay of $6,750. Stock splits of 3 for 2 in 2003 and 5 for 4 in 2005 would have created 468.75 shares by July 2018. Without reinvestment, those shares were worth $9,576.56 on July 25, 2018. However, reinvesting quarterly distributions as well as the $1.00 special dividends paid in 2003, 2005 and 2017 would mean the share count would swell to over 1,150 shares worth over $23,495 on July 25, 2018. And, that equates to a CAGR of 6.43% over the 20 year time frame.

By Old Republic's own calculations, the total return for the 25 years prior to year-end 2017 with dividends reinvested is 9.1%. The company acknowledges this does fall short of the 9.7% total return, including reinvested dividends, for the S&P 500 Index.

Looking Forward

If an Old Republic buy-and-hold shareholder's past is not quite as disconcerting as Mr. Bezek painted, perhaps the future won't be either. Not surprisingly, Mr. Bezek's outlook was dismal.

“At a 2% DGR, it will take 36 years for the company's dividend payment to double.”

Actually, at its historical trend of a penny a year and an annual dividend rate of $0.78, it will take 78 years for the annual dividend rate to double.

However, if one were to invest in 250 shares today at around $21.00 and the price didn't move but Old Republic boosted its dividend payment by only a penny a year – no stock splits and no special dividends, by reinvesting dividends, the faithful buy-and-hold investor would double his/her dividend income by the first quarter of March 2032, in less than 14 years.

Using his proposal of 36 years, that same investor would hold over 1,280 shares after reinvestment. At a steady share price of $21, the value would be $26,880.

After the 78 years it would take to truly double today's annual dividend rate, the buy-and-hold DGI investor would hold over 16,150 shares. So, for a $5,250 investment (250 shares at $21 per share), even if the share price never appreciated in the next 78 years, that investor's 16,150 shares would be worth $339,150.

The odds of Old Republic's share price remaining stagnant for the next 6 or 20 or 78 years are extremely low. There could be another recession, another crisis. There could be another bull run. A SWAN investment proposes to allow an investor to rest well regardless of market fluctuations.

The Impact From The Last Market Crisis

Mr. Bezek characterized Old Republic's performance as questionable when challenging its SWAN status.

“I personally don't consider a company that lost money on an EPS basis four out of the past ten years as a sleep well at night stock.”

It's true that four of the five years after the financial crisis, from 2008 to 2012, Old Republic reported net losses. And, as he pointed out in his article, the culprits were identified.

Overall, stability is a SWAN company's ally. Even through the financial crisis, Old Republic's revenue from its two primary segments, general insurance and title insurance, grew year-over-year in all but one year. In 2014, the title insurance business slipped but was offset by growth in the general insurance segment. Between the two, revenue dipped less than 1% at just 0.33%. Source: Author-created from company data

Old Republic quickly addressed its problem lines of business, both specific to housing finance, by placing them into a run-off operating mode. This means no new policies are issued and policies in force will naturally decline. Its mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity lines were moved in 2011 and 2008 respectively. Old Republic expects the lines to drop from coverage by 2023. Comparing total net income to the operating income of the problem lines in run-off mode highlights their impact. Source: Author-created from company data

SWAN investors need to decide if it is truly possible to rest well knowing a company addressed its problem areas while continuing to grow its stable and successful lines of business and meet its performance objectives.

Performance Objectives From Latest Earnings

Old Republic reported second quarter results on July 26th. Revenue in the general insurance line increased 5.3% year-over-year while title insurance revenue increased 6%. Overall, revenue grew 4.4% year-over-year in the second quarter and grew 3.5% for the first half of 2018.

But revenue growth can not be viewed in isolation. In its 2017 year-end call, Old Republic emphasized its intentions.

“While top line growth is always an objective of our operations, our focus remains on risk selection and rate adequacy.”

For the first six months of 2018, the composite underwriting ratio for its general insurance segment is down to 97.4% while its title insurance segment crept up to 93.3%. On a consolidated basis, the ratio is 95.5%. This compares quite well to the company's “95% long-term bogey” on its long-tailed business mix.

In the year-end call, Old Republic also laid out objectives for claims ratios - in the “low to mid-70s” for commercial auto and “between 70% and 75%” for workers' compensation. In the second quarter, the claims ratio covering both was 71.5%.

Old Republic's net income in 2018 is being impacted by two changes. First, like many domestic businesses, the company is impacted by tax reform. Its nominal Federal corporate income tax rate fell to 21% from 35%. Second, the insurer is impacted by a new rule of the Financial Accounting Standards Board. Unrealized investment gains or losses “emanating from changes in the fair value of equity (but not fixed maturity) securities” must now be included when determining pre-tax and post-tax income.

In the second quarter, net income improved 94.6% year-over-year. But, for the first half of the year, net income slipped 6%. Old Republic provided the following tables in its press release to aid in year-over-year comparisons where (a) indicates tax changes and (b) indicates equity security changes.

Source

It is pertinent to realize this equity security accounting change may breed volatility in quarterly results.

“The inclusion, starting in 2018, of market-driven changes in equity investments' valuations will most likely produce greater period-to-period fluctuations in reported net income, particularly at times of significant instability or volatility in the securities markets.”

However, SWAN, DGI and faithful buy-and-hold investors should find reassurance in Old Republic's approach to the change.

“In any event, this FASB change has no effect on the management or evaluation of the Company's basic operating results, nor on the determination of such critical elementsas current income taxes, debt-to-equity ratios, shareholders' equity, or insurance subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the ORI holding company parent.”

In the first six months of 2018, Old Republic's consolidated operating cash flow increased 10.9% year-over-year.

Consideration

With relevant data, Old Republic Insurance is certainly not the dog it was painted to be in the most recent SA article. Prevailing wisdom says if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's a duck. By that logic, if it glides like a swan holding its neck high, then perhaps it's a swan.

Now, if it's steadily growing revenue, hitting performance objectives and bumping its dividend rate, perhaps it is a SWAN.

Another old adage proclaims, "See a penny, pick it up." Picking up the pennies in Old Republic's dividend rate increases may indeed help one sleep well.

