What Is Not To Like About This Sector?

I will give my top-choice in the sector and some ways to gain exposure to the entire sector with some top ETF choices.

There are many reasons to believe this trend will continue and this sector will continue to outperform the market.

The Aerospace and Defense sector has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 10 years.

One of my favorite sectors is Aerospace and Defense. The companies that make up the sector have easily outpaced the S&P 500 index (SPY). Will this trend continue? I'll share my opinion on that, my favorite pick in the sector, and an alternative for investors who cannot decide on an individual company, but still want to take advantage of the upside the sector offers.

A Top-Sector

The Aerospace and Defense has outperformed the S&P 500 by a large margin in the last few years, and held steady during the recessionary years. The below chart compares the SPY to the iShares U.S. Aerospace and Defense ETF.

Chart provided by (Morningstar)

Uptrend during Challenging Times for the Military

The Obama presidency was a time where more than half of the troops surveyed in a Military Times poll taken in 2017 had an unfavorable opinion of the military, and only 36 percent approved of his presidency. This survey also resulted in 71% saying the military needs more personnel and 43% responding that more troops are required overseas.

Chart provided by (Military Times)

Many of these challenges were related to a provision of the Budget Control act of 2011 called a Sequestration, which is a term used when Congress and the White House cannot agree on cuts to reduce the budget deficit. During Sequestration across-the-board cuts are made to all areas.

In March 2016, military leaders stated the biggest challenges to Military Readiness was sequestration.

During a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee Gen. John M. Paxton Jr. said.

"The strains on our personnel and equipment are showing in many areas," he told the senators, "particularly in aviation, in communications and intelligence."

During the same hearing the Air Force vice chief of staff, Gen David L. Goldfein, noted "the current Air Force is one of the smallest, oldest and least ready in its history….we made difficult trades between readiness today and the critical investment required to modernize for the future against potential adversaries who continue to close the technological gap."

The point to all of this, is that in times when the Military is struggling with budget challenges, the Aerospace and Defense sector that supplies the equipment and technology was able to outperform the SPY.

Huge Backlogs

There are reasons to believe the future will be as bright as the past for this sector. Reviewing the backlogged orders for two big companies in this sector- Lockheed Martin (LMT) has a current backlog of $100 billion, and General Dynamics (GD) Total potential contract value, totaling $88 billion at the end of 2017. The potential contract value is the sum of all their contracts.

Recession Proof

This sector will not be affected negatively by recessions, as most of the contracts have already been promised. There will be few politicians willing to cut military budget spending during times tough economic times.

This article from 2010 when the great recession was fresh on everyone's mind, stated that military expenditure increased 5.9% since 2008. The recession began in December 2007.

This quote from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) head of military expenditure projects Sam Perlo-Freeman sums up his finding of military spending during the last great recession.

"Many countries were increasing public spending generally in 2009, as a way of boosting demand to combat the recession…….although military spending wasn't usually a major part of the economic stimulus packages, it wasn't cut either."

Can't be "Amazoned"

Since most of the power in this industry is concentrated in an oligarchy made up of a few large companies, there are disruptions in this sector. There will not be an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect on with this industry, where decisions Amazon make can move entire sectors. The Aerospace and Defense sector is much more resistant to competitive force.

No Fancy Advertising

This entire sector flies under the radar of many investors and does not receive much attention from the financial media.

These companies do not require fancy marketing or media plans to get sales, and do not need to keep up with the changing tastes of millennials or spend millions on advertising campaigns during sporting events. They silently sit back and create shareholder value without creating unnecessary buzz or excitement within the public eye.

Jobs Provide Security to Shareholders

The industry offers stability because these companies create high-paying jobs in multiple locations throughout the United States. These jobs cannot be outsourced and must stay in this country.

I fully expect President Trump to support the jobs this industry creates as he had this to say about outsourcing of American jobs.

"We have such amazing people in this country: smart, sharp, energetic, they're amazing," Trump said. "We're gonna get Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country, instead of in other countries."

Aerospace and Defense companies have facilities in multiple congressional regions, and since congress appoints the military spending budgets a change in leaders should not affect these companies receiving government dollars. A vote against these companies funding could mean job losses in the states they represent.

My Top Pick

I am excited about the entire aerospace and defense sector, but if I had to pick one company it would be Lockheed Martin. This company is the biggest defense contractor, and 92% percent of their revenues came from Defense in 2017.

Lockheed Martin has a distinct competitive advantage over their competitors. The advantage is they employ 100,000 people located throughout 400 facilities located in 52 different countries. Most importantly they have employees in all 50 American states.

Chart provided (Lockheed Martin)

Honorable Mention

I also own General Dynamics because it one of the top stocks for dividend growth investors. The company has a versatile portfolio of businesses located throughout this sector. Raytheon (RTN) is another company I own for dividend growth. They have been generous with stock buyback and dividend raises. Raytheon was the first stock I bought in this sector, because they have headquarters in my state and I know people who have worked there. I also remember watching their Patriot Missiles shoot down the Iraq SCUD missiles and have had a soft-spot for the company since that time.

Conclusion

The Aerospace and Defense sector has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, and I believe it will continue this trend. My top-pick for the Sector is Lockheed Martin. There are also two Aerospace and Defense ETF funds that look attractive- the iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) is the largest fund in the sector and is weighted heavily with the large names in the Sector. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense (XAR) is a well-balanced fund with over 10 percent allotted to the technology segment of the industry and is the perfect way to get the most balanced exposure to the sector. Both received 5 stars from the Morningstar and are safe bets for exposure to this excellent sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, RTN, GD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.