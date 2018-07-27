Improving Pricing And Good Investment Returns Supporting W.R. Berkley

Given the historical returns that W.R. Berkley (WRB) has generated, betting against management is not something to be undertaken lightly. I’m not exactly doing that, but I do believe the company is facing a tough combination of claims inflation, smaller surplus reserves, and a more challenging investment environment that improving pricing can’t completely offset. W.R. Berkley’s historical performance arguably deserves the premium it gets, but I can’t really see much value in the shares at today’s level.

Stronger Premium And Investment Income Growth Helps Out

W.R. Berkley posted a nice “headline” beat, with EPS of $1.00 well ahead of the $0.83 sell-side average estimate. About two-thirds of that beat came from lower-than-expected cat losses in the quarter, as the second quarter’s $14 million in cat losses was well below (around 1.5 standard deviations) the long-term norm for cats in this quarter. The rest of the beat came from a combination of higher premium growth and higher investment income in the quarter.

Gross premiums rose a little more than 3% this quarter, while net written premium growth was closer to 4%. Like Chubb (CB), W.R. Berkley saw improving pricing and good retention in the quarter, and Insurance premiums rose more than 5% in the quarter, with strong growth in short-tail lines (up 11%) and commercial auto (up 7%), and the company still managed some growth in workers comp (up 1%). Like Chubb, Arch Capital (ACGL), and many others, W.R. Berkley has responded to persistent weak pricing in reinsurance by continuing to cut back on the business; reinsurance premiums fell 12% this quarter with a 24% drop in the hyper-competitive property segment.

Net investment income rose almost 14% this quarter, and this remains an important source of growth for the company, as it augments the more sedate underwriting income growth (up 5%) the business is seeing.

Cat losses were lower than expected in the quarter, while the adjusted accident-year combined ratio was basically flat with the prior year. The loss ratio did increase (up 50bp), which the company mostly offset with better expense efficiency (the expense ratio declined 30bp).

Better Pricing Certainly Helps

Although W.R. Berkley didn’t go into the same level of detail about pricing as Chubb, it does sound as though the company’s experience was at least broadly similar. Simply put, pricing continues to slowly improve in the U.S. P&C market. Casualty pricing seems to be improving at a low-to-mid-single-digit rate, and management called this a “sweet spot” for the business. Management also pointed to ongoing strength in commercial auto pricing, and I’ll be curious to hear what Hartford (HIG) has to say about this business, as it is a significant part of its mix (close to 10% of commercial premiums).

I thought it curious that W.R. Berkley reported that workers comp rates are going up in most states. There has been intense competition lately in this space (after years of healthy, ACA-boosted returns), as well as some pressure on rates given those strong recent underwriting ratios. As W.R. Berkley management noted, though, this is a business where the details and specifics matter. Still, W.R. Berkley’s guidance relative to the mid-single-digit pricing decline reported by Chubb is interesting to me, and I’m curious to see what other large players in the market say about it.

Long-Term Challenges Remain

W.R. Berkley management once again addressed the subject of claims inflation, and I’m glad they did, as I believe this is still a potentially under-appreciated risk factor for insurance companies in the coming years. Simply put, insurance companies are seeing their claims cost rise as more clients pursue litigation and as jury awards increase. Product liability and medical malpractice are probably the best-known examples for most readers (where you read about eye-popping jury awards for liability claims, like the recent Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) talc litigation), but it also occurs in many other areas, including professional liability. Pricing can help offset this, and I do believe claims inflation is likely part of the reason that prices are improving, but it remains a threat.

On a related note, I share a general concern that companies like W.R. Berkley won’t get the same benefit from reserve releases that they have in past years. I believe this company’s reserves are more than adequate, mind you, but I see less “boost” from annual releases relative to recent history.

Last and not least are the returns that W.R. Berkley generates from its investment operations. It’s common to ignore the contribution of investment returns when evaluating insurance companies, but the reality is that it has been a significant long-term source of value for companies like W.R. Berkley and Arch Capital over the years. Given the strong returns produced by equity, bond, and real estate markets in recent years, it may be tough for the company to maintain that same magnitude of return performance in the coming years.

The Opportunity

I believe this company can continue to grow its business at a rate faster than its peers, supporting long-term earnings growth in the mid-to-high single digits. I also believe there’s meaningful opportunity in newer ventures like Berkley One, which offers personal lines products to high net worth individuals. I just think that the share price already adequately reflects all of that.

The Bottom Line

A few of the insurance stocks I like (including Arch Capital and Chubb) have done well of late, but still offer some upside at today’s prices. Given the opportunity to buy some high-quality franchises below fair value, it’s hard for me to argue for stretching to buy W.R. Berkley today. This remains a well-run company with opportunities to offset future threats like claims inflation, but I just can’t see the multiple going that much higher from here, nor any obvious drivers to significantly better income growth.

