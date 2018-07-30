The Stock Market Casino: How Investors Lose Billions Trading On Margin

On Wall Street, it is indeed true that the house always wins. However, unlike a brick and mortar casino, brokerages are making the big money not from the game itself, but from lending money to their customers to play.

The public perception of stock brokerages is that they make most of their money from charging commissions to investors. But when you dig into annual filings of large online brokers, the data tells a different story. Ignorant investors spend billions on margin interest, often paying over rates over 10 percent. To top it off, many customers don't understand how margin calls work and end up selling at the worst possible time. Margin debt has grown so much that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued a warning in January that retail investors are running huge margin debts with little understanding of how the system works.

Brokers are raking it in off of margin loans.

Etrade, for example, made roughly triple the amount in interest income that they made on commissions in 2017. It's easy to see how. With over 9 billion dollars in margin loans outstanding and typical interest rates hovering around 9-10 percent, Etrade earns interest like clockwork and is protected by generous collateral requirements that allow them to liquidate the collateral (the stocks the customers buy) if the account equity drops within a mile of the margin of safety. Note: Brokers also make a smaller amount of interest income between the interest rates they pay cash customers and the interest rate they earn (like banks do), but it is nowhere near the profit driver that margin loans are.

Etrade isn't even close to being the biggest player in margin loans. TD Ameritrade disclosed roughly 12.5 billion in margin balances in their annual report with similar rates to Etrade. Charles Schwab has over 18 billion in margin loans outstanding! There are billions more in margin loans at Bank of America/Merill Edge and Fidelity. Every major brokerage is in on it. At the end of last month, FINRA showed total margin debt at a little shy of 647 billion dollars. While some of this debt is attributed to hedge funds, it seems from the brokerage data that a fairly large percentage of this figure is unsophisticated investors.

Assuming the margin balances carry an average interest rate of even 6 percent puts the revenue generated by brokerages at 38 billion dollars per year, roughly equal to the box office revenue of the global film industry.

With long-term expected stock returns hovering around 9 percent, paying 9-10 percent for the privilege of buying on margin means that customers are taking all of the risk and their brokers are reaping all of the reward. As the Federal Reserve takes interest rates higher, rates on everything from credit cards to mortgage rates and bond yields tend to rise to reflect the new interest rate environment. Online brokerages will simply pass the interest rate hikes right on to their customers. It probably won't dissuade them though. Retail investors seem oblivious to the interest rates they are paying.

How about Interactive Brokers and Robinhood?

Sophisticated traders understand that the interest rate they pay on a margin loan makes or breaks the transaction. While most major retail brokers all seem to have similarly high rates on margin, you do have a few players offering lower rates. Interactive Brokers, on the other hand, currently offers smaller traders rates around 3.5 percent and bigger traders rates around 2.5 percent (all brokerages offer better rates for bigger balances). Paying 3.5 percent to borrow on margin isn't stupid, because dividends can often pay most or all of the margin interest. This was even better for traders when interest rates were lower at IB and they actually could get paid to own stocks on margin. However, it is still risky and is not something I would do. You would think that with better rates that Interactive Brokers would have tons of market share, but it just isn't the case. They currently have around 23 billion in margin loans outstanding, which is not a dominant market share by any means.

Another brokerage coming onto the scene is Robinhood, which made headlines by offering retail investors the opportunity to trade commission free. When they launched, there was speculation that they would fail due to lack of commission income. However, Robinhood's business model illustrates my point about margin loans being the main driver of profits for brokerages. They offer margin loans for the equivalent of 6 percent interest, except they do it as a "gold membership." Whether Robinhood succeeds or not, it is clear that they are going to make nearly all their revenue off of margin loans. However, even 5-6 percent is too much to pay for margin, and this, coupled with the lack of understanding of margin calls will be devastating for some of their investors. Additionally, margin debt has a strong correlation with stock prices, meaning that investors pile it on when prices rise and are forced to sell when prices fall.

Retail traders don't understand margin calls.

Regulation T requires that investors put at least 50 percent down to open positions on margin. So, if you have $100,000 in your account, you can go out and buy 200,000 dollars in stock, for example. Additionally, there is a "maintenance margin" of 25 percent. Brokerages sometimes have higher requirements for their own customers and for specific stocks, known as house margin. As you might imagine, having a 25-35 percent collateral cushion makes it hard for lenders to lose money. It's not impossible for margin lenders to end up short, but it's rare.

If you ask a typical retail trader who has yet to have received a margin call how much their stocks have to go down for a margin call to be issued, most would reply that their brokers would liquidate their positions when they are approaching zero equity. This is dead wrong. If the margin maintenance requirement is 30 percent then a 20 percent decline in your position is enough to get your first margin call. Typically you have 24 hours to wire your broker money or sell a portion of your stock. If the stock keeps falling, you can be hit with daily calls to post more collateral or sell some of the stock. Retail traders who stick to their guns in a falling market can be hit with margin calls dozens of times, wiring in thousands of dollars per week to cover the losses plus the interest on the debt and keep their positions open.

Many rookies throw in the towel when they get their first call and sell everything, vowing to never use margin again. By doing this, they are locking in their losses plus interest. Herein lies the reason why retail investors lose billions with margin: Buying high and selling low means you're losing money. This is precisely what margin forces investors to do. When the market falls, many investors are forced to sell, and when the market rises, investors can borrow more to buy because their stocks have more collateral value. The brokers don't care, because they make 9-10 percent guaranteed.

Brokerages have nothing to lose when selling customer stocks for margin calls, so margin clerks (now computers) tend to use market orders and not really care about the price they get, as they only have to worry about their collateral, not about poor execution for their customer. Also, interest accrues against the margin maintenance requirement and compounds continuously, as opposed to stocks, which fluctuate. This fact dramatically increases the odds that you will have to pay margin calls.

For many retail investors who aggressively use margin, it isn't a question of if they will get a margin call, but when. Then, once the calls start coming they tend to hit over and over again. Don't be a sucker. Margin trading is for sophisticated investors with prime brokerage accounts, not for anybody with an online brokerage account. Fortunately, margin debt does not pose any systemic risk to the stock market other than making it more volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.