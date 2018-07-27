Northrop Grumman: Looks Attractive After Earnings Pullback

Northrop Grumman (NOC) stock reacted negatively to 2nd quarter earnings and is down roughly 9% to $295 per share. It appears the market is digesting a couple factors; increasing annual interest expense, as a result of the Orbital ATK acquisition, and Northrop Grumman not capturing a significant portion of the continuing resolution that saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) net $7 billion in additional spending on various programs.

The company has started redeeming debt in an attempt to lower the amount of leverage undertaken to purchase Orbital ATK. This is necessary because my estimates increase annual interest expenses of $200 million annually, to arrive at interest expense of $550-570 million total. Management also said they netted $400 million from the continuing resolution in the newly formed Innovation Systems segment.

Finalizing the Orbital deal

The company completed the acquisition of Orbital ATK in the second quarter, and management already expects sales and earnings to be accretive. The company's near-term strategy is to consolidate Orbital ATK's outstanding debt. They redeemed $700 million in the beginning of the third quarter. They plan to bid on the USAF contract to modernize the Ground Based Strategic Deterrence (GBSD) program and replace the aging Minuteman ICBM program. The contract on this program has been estimated by both the Pentagon and Air Force in the range of $62-85 billion. The USAF has a mandate to update the missile defense program, and the rocket engine technology acquired in the Orbital deal positions Northrop Grumman to capture any new contract.

They are competing against Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed to capture this contract, but it is likely the government will try to allocate the contract to Northrop Grumman because they want to ensure the health of the defense industry and prevent any one company becoming so large. It is likely there will be a collaboration between defense companies in a manner similar to the F-35, whereby subcontractors will take work of critical sub components.

Innovation Systems' margins were forecasted in the range of 10-11%. These higher margins are the result of increased fixed contract pricing and international sales. Management said this type of contract tends to drive margins up and increase profitability. The continuing resolution didn't benefit Northrop Grumman in the same manner it did Lockheed. Most of the impact, $400 million flowed down to Innovation Systems, and the market is interpreting this negatively. Lockheed got the lion's share of $7 billion in defense spending appropriations, whereas Northrop Grumman got scraps.

Interest expense is becoming an issue, and the company is redeeming debt to address this issue. The company is retiring both Northrop Grumman and Orbital ATK-issued debt and focusing efforts to make their capital structure leaner. They redeemed $850 million in Q2 and expect to retire an additional $500 million in 2019. Interest rates are still historically low and provide an opportunity to refinance if needed.

F-35 is powering revenues

Management on 2nd quarter conference call,

Sales increased by more than 40% on the F-35 program. And during the quarter, we achieved a 1.5-day production interval, or said another way, we're now producing one center fuselage unit every day-and-a-half.

F-35 is ramping, and Northrop Grumman is a major subcontractor on the program. They build the fuselage and other cockpit avionics systems such as the DAS system. The DAS or Distributed Aperture System is a part of the F-35 EOTS, which is the targeting dome on the underbelly of the plane.

This dome gives the pilot a 360-degree view of the skies and is an extremely important component in the battle capability of the fighter jet. It is also one of the costliest portions of the jet because the system integrates complex optics with a transparent dome of sapphire glass.

Northrop Grumman lost the contract on DAS to Raytheon (RTN) in the second quarter, a contract worth billions. The driving factors behind Lockheed's decision to switch vendors was the manufacturing quality, and reliability of the system Northrop Grumman built was inadequate for the cost paid. The Raytheon produced system won't be delivered on F-35 for a number of years, but it shows Lockheed's dissatisfaction with the Northrop Grumman-produced units to switch vendors so late in the manufacturing process. The Raytheon system is supposed to be more reliable and less likely to fail than the Northrop Grumman manufactured system, as well as produce significant cost savings over the life of the program.

Even with the loss of DAS, F-35 is still a big portion of revenues, and Northrop Grumman remains on target to deliver 116 fuselages through 2018. As production increases from the LRIP into full production variants of F-35, expect revenues to pick up into the second half of 2018 for the Aerospace segment (I will analyze the B-21 Raider in future articles).

Valuation

I ran my discounted cash flow model and concluded the stock fair value at $352 per share. Some assumptions that went into my model were a revenue run rate of 16% and 13.3% for 2018 and 2019. I am projecting earnings to expand by the high single digits and teens for some years of my forecasts. The lower effective tax rate of 18%, coupled with $2.4 billion remaining on the share buyback should see earnings rise roughly 8-12% into 2019. Earnings growth is a result of a decreasing share count and a positive outlook on operating margins from the Aerospace systems and Innovation Systems segments. My long-term growth assumption factored a perpetuity growth rate below the rate of US GDP, and this is appropriate because the defense budget is increasing, and the US government is spending more than any nation in the world on their military. They have increased the dividend 20% annually and resumed the share buyback program upon completing the acquisition of Orbital ATK.

Price to Earnings

I support my model with a current price to earnings ratio of 21x, which gets me a share price of $351. The forward price to earnings 21x multiple gets a share price of $382. Northrop Grumman is entering a period of growth because of the F-35 ramp, B-21 bomber development and acquisition of Orbital ATK creating strong levers for management to continue returning record profits to shareholders. If the company lands the GBSD contract, I believe Northrop Grumman will be the best name to own in defense.

How to play the stock with options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

The share price decline below the $300 pricing level provides an opportunity to be riskier in options trading. I believe selling at the money put option, with the intention of taking assignment in the stock, provides an opportunity to deliver above maker annualized returns per trade.

Sell Short the $295 strike put option for $535 premium with an expiration of August 17th

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares because the stock is undervalued based on fundamentals. If you hold this contract to expiration (22 days), the annualized rate of return is 30% on the premium ($535) collected against the cash secured ($29,500). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $289.65, which is a 1.9% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $295.31.

For educational purposes, when you sell a put option, you are delivered 100 long shares if the price of the stock at expiration is below the strike price. The short option also can be delivered shares anytime the counterparty decides to exercise their put option. Warren Buffett uses this strategy to collect time premium and acquire shares in stocks he wants to own cheaper than the current share price.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios that hold Lockheed Martin common stock. I have no plans to initiate a long position within the next 72 hours.