Buy Kimco Before It's Too Late

Kimco (KIM) shares have been trading at an attractive discount for quite some time now. While rebounding off the lows, the shares still offer an attractive yield and possible capital appreciation. As the company continues to prove the market wrong by churning out growth, the shares should return to more normalized levels. In the mean time investors can collect a yield of almost 7% that is well covered.

Kimco Reports

Kimco reported second quarter earnings July 26, 2018.

The headline showed Kimco beat on both top and bottom lines. Most importantly revenue still grew despite over $330 million in dispositions.

Kimco even boosted its fund from operation forecast slightly.

Generally the company is expecting better net operating income growth from properties it has owned. The REIT also saw a boost in occupancy, this is extremely important as most of the skepticism in the market stems from closures.

Despite the closure of Toys R' Us, Kimco was still able to grow its occupancy levels, showing strong resiliency to any headwinds in retail. While FFO is so far the same as it was last year at $330.1 million, I believe these are strong results considering the roughly $531 million in dispositions this year.

Lastly, the company stated it had repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock for $50.8 million during the second quarter at an average price of $14.53. The company has a $300 million share buyback program of which so far only $75.1 million has been used. This should help continue to support the share price should any pullback resume. At this point the only thing that should cause share price decline should be a significant rise in interest rates.

Retail Environment Today

Despite concerns of a failing retail industry, plenty of companies remain strong and continue to expand. As we can see below, there has been a positive number of openings even after accounting for store closures.

It is safe to say the worries of the market have offered investors an opportunity.

Kimco continues focusing on tenants with improved omni-channel prospects. On top of that, it focuses on tenants that have businesses which can not be replaced by e-commerce.

Only 5% of rent comes from tenants that are as they put it "finding their sweet spot". As the company continues to develop and sell assets, I believe they will continue to grow the diversification towards tenants in the other two categories.

As we can see the strongest tenants make up the largest part of the portfolio. The above cited companies all have continued to perform well operationally and are at no risk of closing. Many are in fact expanding.

The company continues to grow occupancy and get more rent per square foot. This helps FFO, as the company is not only improving how much space it rents but how much it gets from that space.

Safe and Growing Dividend

Kimco continues to raise its dividend each year. This despite all the headwinds it faces. As we can see below the company maintains a safe FFO payout of 77%.

This payout ratio should continue to improve as shares are repurchased as well. In the mean time shareholders become larger owners of a REIT which by nature are designed to usually dilutes shareholders.

Not only do we have a safe payout, we have a strong yield.

In the past 20 years of trading history the company has only yielded above 6.75% a total of 10.4% of the time. This includes the last several months of it trading above that level. Historically speaking investors can now lock into a strong yield.

From a valuation perspective we can see shares trade at attractive levels compared to the past 9 years.

With a price to book at its lowest value since 2009, we are acquiring the company at levels not seen since the Great Recession.

In fact the company has grown its yield from $0.72 or 5.32% in 2009 to $1.12 or 6.66% a share now. So not only can we acquire the shares at a cheaper fundamental value, we can also acquire shares at a higher yield then when the economy was severely under performing.

Typically REITs are valued based on their price to funds from operations (FFO). Here Kimco trades at only 11.5x the middle of their 2018 guidance or $1.44 per share.

While Kimco continues to prune its portfolio of unwanted assets we may see negligible FFO growth. However, I rather see the company take measures to improve its assets as it has been doing. If and when we face another recession the company will have a stronger tenant base as well as credit rating to withstand pressure. With better tenants there is less likelihood tenants will fail to meet their rent obligations.

With a better credit rating and strong income stream the company should be able to be an acquirer of attractive properties at attractive prices. The company is setting itself up while the market is strong to take advantage of the next down turn. The company also has a huge untapped line of credit it can take advantage of should any opportunity present itself. Going forward the management team is going to prove its ability to run the company correctly. This should reward shareholders.

Conclusion

As Kimco continues to trade at depressed levels, shares are a compelling value. The strong yield, portfolio management, and investment level credit rating all offer attractive incentive to invest in the stock. The value will ultimately come from continued operational performance success as we have seen the past few quarters. I believe there is still time for investors to get in the stock before the company's share price really accelerates. Those looking for a strong REIT with a high yield should look further into making an investment in Kimco. I believe anything under $18 a share is attractive and shares should resume to a more normal 14x FFO or more then $20 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and all investment decisions should be done at your own due diligence.