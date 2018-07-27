GE's $22 Billion And Other Farnborough Engine Orders

Pratt & Whitney’s marketing message is that the GTF durability issues are being eliminated and better fuel efficiency makes GTF a lower cost engine than Leap for undecided 320 customers. Data is not available to prove that this is a success.

Pratt & Whitney is beginning to see the payoff from the GTF in smaller jets in joint ventures with Airbus and Boeing having higher margins.

Farnborough Air Show confirms that GE is the dominant commercial engine supplier but the $22 billion order will produce only $3 billion of engine sales in the next two years.

John Flannery (GE's (NYSE:GE) CEO) and someone who could use good news, pointed with pride to GE’s $22 billion of aircraft engine orders at Farnborough at the second quarter earnings announcement. The news was good, but GE is not gaining market share, nor will it see a jump in Aviation revenue.

The orders for the 777, 747 and E175 are very desirable because most will be delivered in the next two years. The 777 production was cut, as customers waited for the new 777X. Therefore, these planes can be built quickly. These planes are worth $6 billion at list or $3 billion in revenue. The margins on these engines are high.

Production for both the 737 and 320 is sold out through 2023. The average year unit of engine will be produced in 2024. In (GE CEO) Immelt’s day, the average discount was cut reducing the Leap profit by $2.2 billion on this batch of orders. This is a $1.1 billion in GE margin reduction.

The only certainty about airliner list prices is that no one ever pays them. Discounts vary widely. With Boeing (NYSE:BA), discounts are normally less than Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), and they all differ by volume, customer etc. So, why not just go with the list price? One reason is that the discount average is around 50%. Competition also drives discounts.

CFM (50% GE and 50% Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) (OTCPK:SAFRY) cut the typical engine discount from 50% to 70% on narrow body engines to stop the Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) Geared Turbo Fan (GTF). That move was questionable because Pratt & Whitney had sunk most of the $10 billion to launch the GTF and it was not going to stop and write off the $10 billion.

The following table lists the models that received orders at Farnborough, along with the number ordered, and the engine and the aircraft manufacturer. For example, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) sold its regional jet (the 175) with the GE T34 engine. This engine dates from the 1960s. It generates half the thrust of a Leap engine with mediocre fuel efficiency, but it sells for more. A low production aircraft will have a higher cost engine because the plane costs more to support. The 220 and the more advanced E2 series, such as the 195, will also pay more for a lower-powered version of the GTF.

Two of these models offer an engine choice. Boeing had said that it would like to offer a choice on models that are built in volume. The 737 has only one engine because the space under the wing is limited. The Boeing Leap has a cut down the fan to fit the 737. This reduces the fuel efficiency but there are advantages to having the 737 close to the ground. GE has obtained 60% of the 320 engine orders so that ratio was used in calculating demand. GE also receives 70% of the 787 engine demand.

GTF

Pratt & Whitney’s Geared Turbo Fan (GTF) is an excellent innovation, but teething problems plagued its introduction. Its performance has improved, so the next year will show if it can gain market share from GE. Pratt & Whitney did not break out its sales from Farnborough. Pratt & Whitney stated that they had sold 2000 GTF engines in the last 12 months. This would be orders of $24 billion at list and a real world number of $8 billion to $9 billion.

As the table indicates, the GTF is used on three aircraft in service. Two more are under development: the Mitsubishi regional jet and a single aisle Russian airliner. The designs are similar but the engine family has three diameters depending upon the power required. The 2000 orders are a long way from the 422 orders at Farnborough. One reason is orders for the Airbus 220 and Boeing 195 E2 have expressions of interests but not Letters of Intent for several hundred planes. The other factor is that one third of the 320 customer have not selected an engine. Both CFM and P&W are fighting to get these orders.

Pratt & Whitney is reducing its fuel combustor and seals problems. They are promoting the fuel efficiency advantage. The Leap engine is 15% more fuel efficient than its predecessor engine. Pratt & Whitney now describes its engine as 16 to 20 percent more efficient. It had earlier talked of a modification that would increase production 2 percentage points but dropped this to focus on durability. They are now saying that these problems are behind them and focusing on fuel efficiency advantages.

Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) had the lowest number of engines but these are expensive high-margin units. Rolls Royce is in trouble and it is cutting 4000 jobs. Rolls Royce is fixing blade life problems that damaged its reputation and cost a half billion dollars. Rolls Royce's fortunes are riding on the success of the Airbus wide body planes, which have been weak.

Conclusions

GE dominates the single aisle engine market through its CFM joint venture, where it competes with Pratt & Whitney. GE has the majority of the orders, but that may change with the improved durability of the GTF. The GTF also powers the smaller Airbus 220 and Boeing 195 E2. Now that these planes are in joint ventures with the two big aircraft producers, their sales will grow rapidly.

Pratt & Whitney will take shares from GE; the only question is how much. GE dominates the high-margin wide body market so the loss of share in the single aisle market will slow, but not stop the growth of GE aviation profits. Rolls Royce has no single aisle engines. It relies on the Airbus wide body and the 787. It does not have sufficient share to thrive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.