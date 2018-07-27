Welltower Inc.: The Next Bull Market In America

With a large portfolio of senior housing, Welltower has positioned itself right in the middle of this boom.

Today's post highlights another winner from an aging America.

Long time readers have probably read my bull case on health care before. With 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 each day, they'll need more medicine, more testing, and more doctor's visits. We've seen this secular trend driving share prices higher of many companies, like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Today, we can see this trend playing out with Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL). The company represents the nation's largest owner of senior housing and retirement communities, with hundreds of properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. And thanks to their tight grip on this fast growing market, executives have delivered a 240% total return for unitholders over the past decade - far outpacing the broader S&P 500.

But does Welltower make a good place to put fresh capital to work today? Maybe. Units have taken a beating in recent months as investors rotate out of reliable, blue-chip businesses for sexier tech stocks. Let's take a deep dive into this distribution.

The Dividend: Is It Safe?

Welltower's conservative operating philosophy is evident in the company's dividend history. The firm sailed through the financial crisis without so much as a hiccup in distributions. While most businesses stopped payments to shareholders, Welltower soldiered through thanks to a light debt load and large cash balance.

Today, Welltower's balance sheet stands in fine financial health with lots of liquidity and a manageable debt maturity profile. The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at 0.82, which is arguably underleveraged for a nearly recession-proof business. The business also generates $1.61 in profits for every dollar paid out in interest. This leaves executives with considerable room to maneuver in the event of a bad year or two.

Management's conservative operating philosophy also shows up on the income statement. In the real estate business, analysts measure profitability through a metric called fund flows from operations (FFO). Last quarter, the business generated $0.99 per share in FFO while paying out $0.87 per share in dividends. That 87% payout ratio sits at the upper end of my comfort zone for any stock. But given the stable nature of Welltower's business, investors don't have too much to worry about.

Financial Ratio Welltower Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.82 0.99 Current Ratio 1.37 0.99 Interest Coverage 1.61 1.73 Leverage Ratio 2.00 2.15

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend: Will It Grow?

Welltower is on the frontline of one of the biggest secular trends in the country right now: America's greying population. The number of people aged 75 and older will double by the early 2030s, according to projections by the U.S. Census Bureau. By 2040, this group will hit 45.7 million people and account for nearly one-fifth of the entire population.

For senior housing landlords, this powerful demographic trend has fueled something akin to a modern day gold rush. A shortage of available units has resulted in rising rents, low vacancies, and robust shareholder returns. Analysts expect the number of assisted and independent living units will triple nationwide over the next decade.

Welltower's portfolio of "Class A" real estate positions it well for the boom. Most properties are situated in and around dense urban centers. These markets benefit from favorable demographics, constraints on building new supply, and competitive demand for space. In combination with the growing demand for senior housing, management should be able to boost rents at or above the rate of inflation for the foreseeable future.

Most of those profits should get passed onto unitholders in the form of higher distributions. Over the next five years, analysts project Welltower will grow fund flows from operations at a mid-single digit clip. Given the company's strong financial situation, investors can expect the dividend to increase more or less in line with earnings. This growth rate could be boosted by additional acquisitions - assuming Welltower doesn't overpay.

WELL Dividend data by YCharts

The Dividend: What's the Return?

At today's entry price, Welltower comes with an upfront distribution yield of 5.5%. Assuming a dividend growth rate in the mid-single digits, this brings our total return projection into a ballpark range of 10% or 12%. This doesn't present the screaming bargain Welltower offered only a few weeks ago. Shares have recovered slightly from their lows earlier this year. The stock, however, still meets my hurdle rate and presents a good place to put money to work right now.

Of course, those growth assumptions aren't set in stone. Tenants can and do default on their lease agreements from time to time. Higher interest rates would also raise the cost of financing new projects. Needless to say, that would slow the pace of future distribution increases.

That said, management has done a good job of preparing for these scenarios. Welltower doesn't have significant operator concentrations throughout its business, with most tenants accounting for less than 5% of rental income. Management has also done a good job of locking in today's low interest rates through long term bond issues.

The Bottom Line

Bottom line, health care represents one of the biggest secular trends of the next few decades and Welltower has positioned itself right smack in the middle of the boom. No, this name won't hold the attention of tech traders out there. But if you're looking for dependable dividend growth and outsized shareholder returns, you'll probably like this stock just fine.

