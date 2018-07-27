Tesla Reservations, Cancellations, Undelivered Inventory, And Cash Flow

Making sense of Tesla's reservations and cancellations

Tesla's recent move to open the Model 3 order to books to people who did not have reservations has led to a lot of speculation about whether the company has run out of orders for the Model 3.

A recent article from Pale Blue Dot research suggests that Tesla still has a healthy backlog of orders for all versions of Model 3, but I believe there are clear indications that Tesla has produced long-range RWD Model 3s that remain unsold.

Up to April of this year, Tesla (TSLA) was sending out invitations to reservation holders to configure their Model 3 and to place a firm order. Invitations were first sent to Tesla owners and employees, then in February of this year, Tesla began issuing invitations to non-owners, starting with those who had paid their $1,000 deposit on the day that the reservation system was opened. By the end of April, all the first-day reservation holders and a few second-day reservation holders had received an invitation.

This news article appeared on SA in June, showing estimates of purchases and cancellations up to April 2018, based on data from credit card transactions. Judging by the comments on Pale Blue Dot's article, it is clear that many people have misinterpreted the data, some using it to support their bull case, and others using the same data to support a bearish view.

The data collected by Second Measure measures three types of transaction, the $1,000 reservation deposits going to Tesla, the $1,000 refunds on cancelled reservations, and the $2,500 non-refundable deposits for the cars.

The article in which the above graph appeared was titled "Tesla faces an accelerating rate of Model 3 refunds", and it laid the blame on continuing delays in the ramp-up. The article is correct in that the rate of refund requests had accelerated, but there is a simple explanation which has nothing to do with delays in the ramp-up. In this article, I will present my own interpretation of the data.

Because the published chart only shows the reservation status as a percentage of gross reservations, we must first establish the scale of the chart. We know that as the of July 2017, Tesla had received a total of 513,000 reservations for Model 3, of which 63,000 had been cancelled. Using that information, we can establish that the 100% line on the chart is equivalent to 585,000 reservations.

Gross reservations grew at a constant rate from 513k to 585k in the period between July 2017 and April 2018, which is an average of 8,000 per month.

Purchases are shown in the green section of the chart. Those purchases include all reservation holders who bought a Tesla, which could be a 3, S or X. We know that sales of Model 3, in significant numbers, did not start until December of 2017, so we can use that information to split the green part into Model 3 buyers and Model S/X buyers.

At the time this chart was published, Tesla was inviting reservation holders in the US and Canada to configure and purchase their cars, based on the date and time of their original reservation. This was done by invitation only. Some reservation holders cancelled before being invited to configure, but many people left their purchase/cancel decision until they got their invitation.

The orange section of the chart represents cancellations. Up until the start of production, approximately 1% of the total live reservations were cancelled each month. This is to be expected. People's circumstances change, and there will always be someone who decides that he doesn't want the car after all and asks for the return of his deposit. I will label those "attrition" cancellations.

Then, there is a sudden increase in cancellations at the time when production is starting. These are people who made the "cancel or purchase" decision after they received an invitation to configure. A lot of reservation holders were simply holding their reservation and doing nothing until they are contacted by Tesla. I am sure some were shocked by the monthly payments, since there is no leasing option. Maybe the friendly neighborhood bank manager wasn't so generous with the bank's money, or maybe "she who must be obeyed" prevailed in her opinion that paying the mortgage and feeding the kids is more important than a new toy. Whatever reason, there is a batch of cancellations that take place when the purchase decision must be made. I will label them "decision" cancellations.

The graph below is re-drawn to show the split in sales between the Model 3 and Model S/X and the split between early cancellations and cancellations made after invite. I have also split out the US and overseas reservations, allocating 60% to the USA, roughly in accordance with the proportion of US-based sales in the last year.

The full chart is shown above, but the area we need to look at is the bottom right corner, which is shown below:

The light orange blocks are the "attrition" cancellations (about 1% per month) divided into US and overseas, the dark orange block represents cancellations made after the reservation holder was invited to configure. The light green block is Model S or X buyers, and the dark green represents Model 3 purchases. The dark orange and dark green blocks are about the same size, which indicates that there is one "decision" cancellation for every reservation holder who buys.

So, summing up:

New reservations coming in at about 8,000/month

A steady stream of cancellations equal to about 1% of live reservations

Cancellations and purchases split about 50/50 once reservation holders are asked to configure

At the end of March, Tesla said they had over 450,000 live reservations for the model 3. My analysis indicates 453,000, of which 260,000 would have been from US-based reservation holders.

The reservation/cancellation ratio for Q2

At the end of Q2, Tesla stated that it had 420,000 active reservations. Projecting the data from the charts through Q2, assuming continuation of the same trends, gives:

I am not claiming pinpoint accuracy for this analysis. I am simply checking that the numbers make sense and are in the right ballpark.

At the end of Q2, there are about 230,000 US-based reservations left, of which about 110,000 will eventually become buyers.

How does that compare with Tesla's delivery estimates?

Up until June, Tesla was quoting delivery dates for new orders of up to 6 months for the long-range battery versions of the Model 3. Those estimated delivery times have now been shortened. They are now 1 to 3 months for the rear-wheel drive and 2 to 4 months for the all-wheel drive.

Someone placing a new order would join the queue behind all those who have made an earlier reservation and paid a deposit. It is logical therefore to conclude that Tesla expects to run out of US-based reservation holders for the cars it is currently producing in about 3 months. That would be equivalent to 50 to 60,000 Model 3 sales.

To complete the analysis, I must estimate the number of reservation holders who are waiting for options which are not yet available. For that information, I have used the spreadsheet survey on the TMC website. I will not go into detail here because this article is already very dry and boring. I analyzed information from late June, just before the reservations were opened to everyone and also from the end of Q1. I estimate that about half of the outstanding reservations are from people who want options that are not yet available, including a non-black interior, short range battery and standard trim.

That leaves 115,000 reservations for the current production (including both RWD and AWD), of which about 55,000 will eventually turn into sales, which matches fairly closely with Tesla's revised estimates of delivery times for new orders.

Again, I am not claiming pinpoint accuracy. This is a check to confirm that my method works and the projections are at least in the right range.

Has Tesla sold all of the Model 3s that are sitting on lots in Burbank and Lathrop?

There has been some speculation that Tesla has run out of orders for the long-range RWD version of Model 3. I pointed out that possibility in an earlier article, and several other SA writers have made similar statements.

I based my theory on two observations:

There are very few new configuration entries on the TMC spreadsheet compared to last March and April, which could indicate fewer orders

Most people who configured a rear-wheel-drive car in late June when Tesla opened its order book have already got their cars or will have them by the end of July. People who have placed a new order in July are being given delivery dates of one to three weeks, depending on their location. If Tesla was making cars to order, that would not be happening. Tesla must be taking those cars from unsold inventory.

Just under half of the configurations that have been entered in the TMC spreadsheet from late June onwards are RWD models. That would translate to about 25,000 orders for delivery in Q3 for the long-range RWD. Tesla has 11,000 RWD cars left over from Q1 plus another 10,000 produced in the first three weeks of July.

So, Tesla has already produced most of the RWD long-range Model 3s that it expects to sell in Q3. If the response to the opening of the order book has been less than expected, then Tesla may well have some unsold cars sitting on its lots.

I think that situation could be true. I think there are sound and valid reasons why reservation holders and new buyers are holding off on placing a firm order. I outline those reasons below:

Losing the scarcity factor

I don't know why Tesla chose to modify their invitation system, but it seems to have been a mistake to do so.

There is a well-known marketing technique which involves creating demand by creating scarcity, and up to the end of April, Tesla was making full use of that technique. Imagine being a Model 3 reservation holder at the time, eagerly awaiting your "invitation to configure", imagine the excitement when you open your e-mail inbox and realize that today you are among "the chosen", wouldn't that make you feel special?

Tesla stopped sending out those invitations in April. Then, two months later, they opened the configuration system to all reservation holders, and a few days afterwards, it was open to everyone, reservation holder or not. Now, anyone with a spare $55,000 can have a Model 3, the scarcity factor is gone.

What is probably happening right now is that reservation holders, instead of ordering their car immediately, are simply doing nothing, knowing they can have their car when they need it, not necessarily when Tesla wants them to buy it.

Quality, service, and the cars made during the big push week

There are still plenty of complaints about Tesla quality and service. This LA Times article says it all, and apparently, the Norwegians are revolting. Buyers may be holding off until Tesla quality and service improves. I would also expect some buyers to be concerned about ordering a car that has been made during the final week of June when Tesla was cutting corners to get 5,000 cars out of the factory gate. Some buyers may be waiting, or maybe paying the extra $4,000 for AWD to make doubly sure they don't get a lemon.

Lower conversion rate from later reservations

Up to April of this year, Model 3 invites were going to Tesla owners and to first-day reservation holders. Reservation holders will no doubt include all types, ranging from dedicated fans who simply must have the latest Tesla toy, to prospective buyers who simply plonked down a $1,000 deposit to be in the queue just in case they might want a Model 3 at some time.

It is likely that there would have been more of the former type among people who queued on the first day to make their reservation, and more of the latter type among the later reservation holders, and that the conversion of reservations to orders would be higher for the dedicated fans.

Conclusion

The analysis that I presented here contains several assumptions which may or may not be correct. I have had to estimate the US/overseas split, I had to assume that the new reservations and the "attrition" cancellations are similar for both the US and overseas, and I had to assume that the data from Second Measure is accurate.

However, the conclusions I have reached seem to match well with what we are seeing from Tesla regarding estimated delivery times, and the analysis makes a convincing argument when taken in context with other observations such as:

The large number of cars being stockpiled - Yes, I know there are delivery bottlenecks, but do they account for all of the stockpiled cars?

The fact that Tesla is now making Model 3 available for test drives

The fact that Tesla's head of sales quit this week

Tesla has opened orders to people who do not have reservations (the announcement was accompanied by a mass e-mailing of the ad below)

Tesla's cash crunch

Tesla is facing a serious cash flow crunch. Most analysts are expecting a Q2 loss and negative cash flow, but it is becoming evident that things may be worse than expected:

Last week, Tesla asked suppliers for cash refunds, which appears to be a desperate last resort measure, especially when accompanied by a suggestion that the company cannot survive without it.

The cost to insure Tesla debt is rising, indicating growing possibility of default.

Any cars sitting in inventory will only add to Tesla's cash flow problems. At the end of Q2, Tesla had almost $1 billion worth of cars "in transit". Estimates of deliveries (according to the spreadsheet on the TMC website) are showing serious problems, with deliveries of Model 3 running at less than 2,000/week and only half of the "in transit" Model 3s from the end of June in the hands of buyers.

If those numbers are correct, then Tesla has added another 4,000 undelivered cars and $200 million in finished goods inventory during July.

Q3 was supposed to be Tesla's turning point. Elon Musk promised not only positive cash flow from operations but also GAAP profits. Based on what I have seen so far in the quarter, that does not seem to be happening.

I would not short Tesla directly. The stock has a lot of supporters and high short interest. The price can move very quickly in either direction. The best way to play this stock is with long term "out of the money" put options.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long term puts