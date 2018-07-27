Signs Of Life For Strattec

Is Strattec setting itself up for an inventory glut? Or might it be a hint of growth for the beaten down stock?

Typically, large increases in raw materials and work in progress on the balance sheet is a sign management has increased orders.

But this beaten down stock is showing signs of future growth with positive inventory trends.

Strattec has been dead money for years, with the stock down 70% since 2014.

Background

Strattec (STRT) is a small manufacturer of a wide variety of components for automobiles. The company's most recent annual report lists their array products:

[Strattec] designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products.

Their products are in a wide variety of brands and models:

Sales broken down by brand:

But despite their wide footprint and rising sales, the company has seen a steady decline in its bottom line for years:

And investors are showing the company’s stock no love. Shares are down 70% from their highs in late 2014, and down 33% from its 52-week high:

That has resulted in a cheap valuation:

P/E ratio of 11

Price-to-Sales ratio of .25

Price-to-book of 0.7

Price-to-cash-flow of 9.3

Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA of 7.4

These cheap valuations have had Strattec on my radar for a while. But the company has failed to convince me that the worst is over.

But I think last quarter's numbers show some signs of life, and have me thinking management is finally putting together a turnaround.

Strattec Inventory Trends Showing Signs of Life

One screen I like to use in an effort to identify companies with a potential for growth is a search for positive inventory divergence in manufacturing companies.

This occurs when a company reports a large increase in raw material and work in progress as part of its inventory, and a reduction in finished products.

Effectively, the company is seeing strong sales (reflected by the reduction in finished products in inventory), and sees strong future demand (reflected by the increasing orders for raw materials to build even more products).

And Strattec lit this screen up:

Strattec Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $30,010,000 $37,994,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +21.16% Finished Products $9,976,000 $9,665,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) -3.12%

This is exactly the trend you want to see for a company ready to grow. It seems Strattec has no problem selling its inventory, and is confident enough in future demand to boost raw material and work in progress inventory by over 20%.

The Auto Industry - Room To Grow?

It has been feared that the auto industry is much closer to a top than ready for another growth spurt. Many companies in the industry currently trade at single digit P/E multiples.

And headlines for the industry have not been good recently.

Ford (F), Fiat (FCAU), and GM (GM) have all lowered their profit guidance for the year.

But most of these warnings seem to be due to reduced profit margins rather than a reduction in demand.

In their most recent earnings announcements:

None of these results are staggering, but they don't appear to be signs of a sharp contraction either.

In addition, Strattec is not the only company showing a buildup of raw material and work in progress inventory. Take a look at the inventory breakdown for other companies in the industry:

Johnson Controls (JCI)

JCI Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $1,486,000,000 1,566,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +5.3% Finished Products $1,723,000,000 $1,999,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +16.0%

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

AXL Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $319,700,000 $337,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +5.4% Finished Products $89,600,000 $84,600,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) -5.5%

Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

TEN Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $446,000,000 $475,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +6.5% Finished Products $349,000,000 $358,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +2.5%

Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

DLPH Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $252,000,000 $283,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +12.3% Finished Products $246,000,000 $215,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) -12.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BWA Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $596,400,000 $617,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +3.5% Finished Products $175,600,000 $197,100,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +12.2%

Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

ALV Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $708,200,000 $738,900,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +4.3% Finished Products $258,000,000 $232,800,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) -9.7%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

WBC Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $239,100,000 $263,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +10.0% Finished Products $196,600,000 $212,500,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +8.1%

Allison Transmission (ALSN)

ALSN Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $85,000,000 $92,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +8.2% Finished Products $23,000,000 $32,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +39.1%

Visteon Corp. (VC)

VC Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $158,000,000 $165,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +4.4% Finished Products $31,000,000 $32,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +3.2%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

CPS Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $122,583,000 $137,508,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +12.1% Finished Products $47,613,000 $48,452,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +1.7%

Meritor Inc. (MTOR)

MTOR Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $239,000,000 $287,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +20.0% Finished Products $139,000,000 $168,000,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +20.8%

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

MOD Inventory Breakdown Prior Quarter Most Recent Quarter Components (Raw Material, Work in Progress) $140,000,000 $149,300,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) +6.6% Finished Products $46,800,000 $42,100,000 Quarter-over-Quarter Change (%) -10.0%

Every single one of these companies is showing an increase in their raw materials and work in progress inventory. Though, none as high as Strattec. This helps me believe that there is more to this buildup than just an optimistic manager at Strattec.

Judging from Strattec's balance sheet, they are expecting a sharp uptick in orders, and based on the balance sheets of many other automotive part suppliers, they are not alone.

For a company with a current P/E ratio of 11, investors are not expecting much growth. But with 20% rise in inventories, and hopefully sales to follow, Strattec could be ready to surprise.

Concerns Going Forward

Of course, there is a concern with buildup of this kind as well. If the perceived demand does not pick up, Strattec is going to be stuck with a lot of extra inventory on the books.

Strattec has pretty rapid inventory turnover, so by next quarter the inventory breakdown should help identify whether this perceived pickup in demand was real, or an error by management.

Also, notice that Strattec avoided increasing its dividend payout, despite a current payout ratio of just 28%. This came as a surprise to me considering that management seems ready for growth, and has plenty of margin of safety in the balance sheet. What made management so uncomfortable to break the trend in raising the dividend?

In Summary

Strattec has been a value trap for several years now. Years of falling income has taken its toll on investors. The company is currently valued near its lowest multiple in years, reflecting increased investor pessimism:

But pessimism breads opportunity for investors, and I think the bottom is in for Strattec.

The company has just posted 2 quarters of increased net income for the first time since 2015. Inventory is building, and growth seems imminent. Strattec is building up for a third consecutive increase in sales and net income.

But expectations remain low. If Strattec can put together another quarter of growth, it should attract attention. I believe Strattec has the potential to show double-digit profit growth - not bad for a company with a P/E of 11.

And it shouldn't take much attention to send this once neglected $100 million manufacturer much higher.

