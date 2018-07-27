Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Strong Buy

The sell-off in the last couple of days is an entry opportunity.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) shares have dropped off lately, even though the oil and natural gas driller can be expected to report strong earnings for the second quarter, and oil prices remain in a bullish recovery setup. I think the drop is a good opportunity to load up the truck with CHK before the company reports second quarter earnings next month. Shares have an attractive risk-reward, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. continues to have considerable upside potential.

Chesapeake Energy's shares have had a good run this year but have started to drop in July, which in turn opens up another buying opportunity for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Year to date, Chesapeake Energy's share price has gained 11.4 percent. That being said, though, thanks to the recent sell-off, Chesapeake Energy Corp. is now at the brink of being oversold again.

Earlier this month, I penned an article on Chesapeake Energy titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Significant Surprise Potential" in which I recommended the oil and natural gas driller as a "Speculative Buy" heading into earnings because of the company's earnings surprise potential. I concluded:

Chesapeake Energy has a lot of surprise potential this earnings season. Its operating cash flow and EBITDA are almost certainly going to improve, thanks to the recovery of price realizations we have seen in 2018.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s earnings and free cash flow prospects have indeed dramatically improved over the course of last year, largely thanks to the company's restructuring and the recovery of price realizations. As a result, CHK is on track to become free cash flow positive again.

Higher crude oil price realizations have been a major driver of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s improved free cash flow.

That being said, the company also made great strides in terms of its restructuring. Chesapeake Energy Corp. has reduced leverage by about half since 2012, streamlined costs, and adjusted its investment spending.

Here are a couple of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s major accomplishments:

Recovery Trend Is Intact

Chesapeake Energy Corp. benefits greatly from higher market prices for its commodity products. Crude oil prices have rallied in 2018, pushing past the $70/barrel price level. The latest positive catalyst for higher energy prices: Sanctions on Iran that are said to go in effect in November.

Though oil prices have slipped in the last couple of days, the long-term recovery trend is still intact.

Back In The Bargain Bin

Chesapeake Energy Corp. already was attractively valued before the sell-off. Now, they really are back in the bargain bin.

Investors currently pay just about 7.1x next year's estimated profits for an energy company with a lot of cyclical upside.

Your Takeaway

Nothing has changed since my last article on Chesapeake Energy Corp. was published except that investors can take advantage of an even better entry price: The oil and natural gas driller will likely report stellar second quarter earnings next month, thanks to higher price realizations. As a result, operating cash flow and EBITDA are going to much stronger than a year ago. Shares are at the brink of being oversold again and are ripe for a rebound. Strong Buy.

