New TV Deals Aren't Enough To Justify WWE's Inflated Price

There's little value left, and WWE will need amazing execution to provide further gains as multiples return to normal.

These gains were on the backs of lucrative TV deals to air on Fox and USA, beginning in October 2019.

WWE data by YCharts

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been on a tear of late. Shares closed on July 26 at $83.85, which is up ~110% in the last three months, up ~3x in the last year and up ~7x in the last five years.

I missed the boat on these gains. Back in October 2017, I published an article (now paywalled) on this platform, valuing WWE at $20/share, based on the then-known information. At the time, shares traded at $23, so I chose not to purchase shares in the company. Mea culpa.

Based on their new TV deal and strong quarterly results, I decided to take another look, to see whether I can justify investing in WWE. Their new TV deals will add ~$278 million in revenue to the company over two years, just from U.S. television rights.

New TV Deals

The primary catalyst for movement since May has been rumors, and then the announcement, of WWE's massive new television deals in the United States for their flagship programs, SmackDown and Raw.

The WWE announced the deals on June 26, with Monday Night Raw staying on the USA Network and SmackDown Live moving to Friday night on Fox (from its current home of the USA Network). Raw is a three-hour live pro wrestling television show, while SmackDown is a two-hour live pro wrestling show. Because both shows are broadcast live, they can command higher royalty fees, as live programming is more frequently watched live (commercials and all) and less frequently DVR'ed (where viewers will often skip advertising).

SmackDown moving to network television is great news for WWE, but stock price gains were driven by the dollars behind the deals. WWE will dramatically increase their revenue through the combination of these two deals. These deals will also increase their exposure: WWE programming will be promoted by both NBCUniversal/Comcast (CMCSA) and by Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX; FOXA) rather than only on NBCUniversal.

Source: WWE investor presentation, June 27, 2018

The new television deals run from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2024. As shown, the deal will more-than-double television revenue in two years, adding ~$278 million in additional revenue between 2018 and 2020. For context, WWE had revenue of $801 million in 2017, so this additional revenue represents ~35% more revenue for the company.

Further, this new revenue carries minimal additional costs. The company already airs both Raw and SmackDown live each week, and the lengths of these programs is not changing. SmackDown will move from Tuesday evening at 8pm-10pm to Friday evening at 8pm-10pm, which may impact ratings but is unlikely to substantially alter costs.

These new television deals were a huge win for the company, but is the time right to buy into this high-flying wrestling promotion?

Expanded Multiples?

WWE EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

WWE primarily tracks its own performance using their non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Before Debt and Amortization or Adjusted OIBDA. This is also the metric the company frequently projects the future using, so it makes sense to use it to price WWE.

As shown above, the trailing EV/EBITDA of the WWE has risen sharply over the past few months because of the improved television deals. Similarly, WWE's trailing EV/Adjusted OIBDA has also risen sharply:

6/18 3/18 12/17 9/17 6/17 3/17 12/16 Adjusted OIBDA 43.5 35.2 34.8 40.4 24.3 25.2 20.5 Adjusted OIBDA (TTM) 153.9 134.7 124.7 110.4 94.5 77.7 80.1 Enterprise Value (End of Following Month) 6,193 2,992 2,629 1,999 1,585 1,584 1,414 EV / Adjusted OIBDA 40.2 22.2 21.1 18.1 16.8 20.4 17.7

Source: WWE press releases and YCharts

Much like the EV/EBITDA above, WWE's EV/Adjusted OIBDA hovered in the range of ~17-22 up until the new television deal came into play.

WWE has also provided some color on their future adjusted OIBDA. The company expects an adjusted OIBDA of $160-$170 million in 2018, based on their presentation on July 26. In 2019, WWE has previously forecast an adjusted OIBDA "of at least $200 million," as of June 27. It might be fair to suggest that this implies an increase of ~$40 million, if we interpret at least $200 million to be in the $200-210 million range. That may prove to be conservative.

In the same presentation, WWE called for TV revenue to jump $78 million in 2019 and a further $200 million in 2020. This implies that ~50% of the increase in TV revenue in 2019 will make its way to adjusted OIBDA. Based on that increase, and on scale, it might be fair to suggest that perhaps 50-75% of the additional revenue in 2020 will made its way into adjusted OIBDA, after allowing for staff to receive raises and for other increased costs. That would imply adjusted OIBDA in the range of $300-350 million in 2020. Perhaps, WWE could stretch this OIBDA to $400 million, if they can keep costs in check for the next two years or if other revenue gains offset increasing costs.

As of their most recent earnings, WWE had 87.1 million diluted shares and a net cash position of $313 million (excluding convertible debt, which is included among the diluted shares). This implies the following range of values, as of the end of 2020 (using a trailing multiple).

2020 Adjusted OIBDA: $300 million $350 million $400 million 16x Multiple $59 $68 $77 18x Multiple $66 $76 $86 20x Multiple $72 $84 $95 22x Multiple $79 $92 $105

Stated another way, these multiples and 2020 Adjusted OIBDA would imply the following future returns, based on WWE's $83.85 closing price, until the end of 2020:

2020 Adjusted OIBDA: $300 million $350 million $400 million 16x Multiple -14% -8% -3% 18x Multiple -10% -4% 1% 20x Multiple -6% 0% 5% 22x Multiple -2% 4% 10%

Based on these figures, I would only be willing to invest in WWE if I was confident the company can achieve $400 million in OIBDA and maintain a 22x multiple. However, I wouldn't be confident WWE can maintain a 22x multiple, which is the very top of their prior range (and that multiple was likely influenced by rumors of the new television deal).

To achieve 10% annual returns, WWE will need to trade at ~$104 by the end of December 2020 (adjusting for a 0.59% dividend). With an 18x multiple, this would require 2020 Adjusted OIBDA of ~$490 million, and with a 20x multiple, this would require a 2020 Adjusted OIBDA of ~$440 million.

Those numbers will be difficult to hit, based on WWE's stated expectation of "at least" a $200 million OIBDA in 2019. Based solely on the new US TV deals, revenue would rise $200 million, but WWE would need to add another $40-90 million in OIBDA.

Takeaways

I have been wrong about WWE before. Nine months ago, I chose not to buy shares, and they've nearly quadrupled since then. Meanwhile, WWE has executed extremely well, delivering amazing returns for shareholders and negotiating great deals for their flagship shows, which will increase both revenue and exposure for their product.

To show 10% returns for their shareholders, I expect that WWE will need an adjusted OIBDA in the range of ~$440-490 million in 2020. While their U.S. television contract will get them a long way towards this goal, it is unlikely to get them all the way there. To reach this goal, WWE will also need to increase their revenue in other areas (such as WWE Network revenue or international television rights fees), plus the continued ability to keep costs under control.

I was wrong about WWE nine months ago, so I will not say they can't do it. WWE has also been consistently beating its Adjusted OIBDA expectations: In February, WWE expected 2018 Adjusted OIBDA of at least $140 million. In May, WWE raised their full-year Adjusted OIBDA guidance to $150 million. In July, WWE has again raised its full-year Adjusted OIBDA guidance to $160-170 million.

Based on that history, WWE could smash their current guidance, both this year and next year. It isn't very difficult to believe that they could hit $440-490 million by 2020, which would provide shareholders with a nice profit even if multiples return to a "normal" 18x-20x level.

That said, WWE at $83.85 still looks too rich for my taste. With good execution, the company can deliver solid returns, but it is difficult for me to argue that the company is underpriced. And this isn't really a growth company: Professional wrestling can likely only get so big, until the next Stone Cold Steve Austin emerges.

For now, I'll remain on the sidelines.

