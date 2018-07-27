Mastercard: It Will Keep Going Higher

The stock is priced with a premium multiple that it deserves because we continue to see earnings grow 30-40% each year.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is having a rare session where it is down a few points following its just reported earnings. Still, the company once again delivered immense growth. In our opinion the Street will soon be bidding up the name once again. Make no mistake, the name has been priced for continued near-perfect performance of the underlying company. For years the argument of the name being overvalued has been made.

We say this because the Street has essentially baked into share prices continued beats against consensus estimates, growing volumes, well managed expenses and double-digit growth in earnings. Those who follow the company on the bearish side of things have (correctly) argued that earnings missteps would send the name falling. And yet it keeps delivering. This is evidenced by its multiple being well over 50 times trailing earnings. Right now, the stock is just off a 52-week high, again, and Mastercard has now more than doubled from where we recommended it at $90 a share. With the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation has been justified. The question is, can this run continue? In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead. With tax reform now a reality, we also offer our 2018 projections.

Top line benefits from big volume increases

Despite the stock pulling back, the just reported quarter saw another impressive top line, with solid increases in second quarter revenues over the past three years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This figure suggests once again the company delivered a strong report, and revenues were indeed stellar. The results strongly suggest that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $3.57 billion, a 20.3% increase over Q2 2017. This is a strong result and surpassed our expectations for $3.5 billion by $70 million. We had been expecting a strong 2018. This was primarily due to better than expected performance in gross dollar volume and a large increase in processed transactions. Mastercard saw a 14% jump in gross dollar volume, surpassing our expectations for 12% growth, and saw a 17% increase in transactions to approximately 18.2 billion. The transaction growth should keep the bears on edge:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Not only is this growth above our expectations, it is simply impressive for a long-standing company like Mastercard and shows the company is still executing to near perfection. With the increased company activity, we need to be on the lookout for rising expenses possibly pressuring margins

Operational expenses managed well

If there is one area of weakness that we can pinpoint it is that operational expenses do continue to rise rather sharply, right in line with rising revenues. Expenses grew year-over-year vs. last year by 23%. However, if we adjust for special items, on a currency neutral basis, expenses were up just 6%. This is very well done considering the rise in revenues. The trend is higher, but less so that what we saw for revenue growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While we hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up almost 17%, it is acceptable. That is, we can absorb the 6% rise in expenses and still see a nice bump in earnings.

Total operating expenses were $1.6 billion for several reasons including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition-related integration expenses. There was also a 5-point hit from new accounting requirements, but a 7-point benefit from balance sheet renumeration.

When we factor in the increase in revenues, as well as the increase in expenses, we still see that it led to operating income increasing 19% as reported. Because adjusted expenses were so much less than expected, adjusted operating margin expanded to 56.6% from 54.8:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With this margin expansion, earnings per share continues to impress.

The bottom line, and why we're bullish

While expenses continue to rise, they are justified by the pace of revenue growth, which was impressive, and margins expanded on an adjusted basis. This has us bullish, especially when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years. With the continuing tremendous performance, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Every year the company has been expanding its bottom line. Investors have been rewarded. This quarter was no exception. The company saw net income widen to $1.6 billion from $1.2 billion, hitting $1.50 per share. When we adjust for this and other items, we see that the more comparable adjusted net income came in at $1.7 billion, up 48% from last year's $1.2 billion.

This is impressive. What is more, earnings per share on an adjusted basis were up 51% to $1.66, and this trounced our expectations for $1.50 per share in adjusted earnings. This earnings performance is a result of higher than expected revenues, lower than anticipated expenses, and the company also repurchased $1.2 billion worth of stock (8.3 million shares). With this established growth we are revising our 2018 outlook higher.

Revised 2018 projections

Factoring in the trajectory of Mastercard's performance year-to-date, and considering the trends in new cards being issued, transaction volume, and gross dollar volumes, we are revising our 2018 expectations higher. We previously saw revenue coming in at $13.5 billion to $14.1 billion and earnings approximating $5.50 to $5.75. We now see revenues coming in at $14.2-$14.5 billion and earnings coming in at $5.90-$6.10.

Our view

With earnings per share growing 30-40% every year, the stocks valuation of 30-40 times forward earnings is justified. This small pullback is a chance to come in and hold. The gains will continue. We remain bullish.

