Points International: A Solid Long-Term Bet

The operating leverage in the company's business and an impending uptick in growth can deliver industry-beating returns.

The company has no debt. If it raises debt to help finance its growth, the cost of capital will also reduce.

With the new Priceline partnership, the company's financials are likely to see a significant acceleration in growth.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is a leading loyalty programs company with most of its revenue coming from the travel market. Despite the impending uptick in revenue and profitability, the market seems to be grossly undervaluing the company at less than one-year forward revenue.

PCOM's valuation may soon undergo a complete re-rating on the back of end-users wanting more bang for the buck. A sample use case of how end-users can benefit is as follows:

Source: PCOM Investor Presentation

Such use cases spread across the company's large number of partnership programs and vast reach amplify the impact manifold.

Source: PCOM Investor Presentation

Until 2018, PCOM's business was almost entirely dependent on Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Tourico and a few others. In May 2018, the company announced its partnership with Priceline. Not only does this offer a strategic benefit to PCOM, but it also expands the company's reach globally. In 2017, going by the company's estimate of an average transaction size of $200 and a 2% commission earnings, PCOM executed c.85 mn transactions. With the additional push from Priceline, this number should grow to at least 91 mn by the end of F2018. Furthermore, the management continues to launch newer programs with other partners. Combined with the company's transaction level access to over 1 billion loyalty program members, the stickiness that PCOM brings is unique. The value proposition for marketing, arising from this stickiness, should translate into pricing strength for PCOM. The net impact of these two factors (incremental volumes and pricing strength) is likely to be significantly positive to the cash flows.

Another aspect is PCOM's capital structure. At the end of 1Q18, the company had no debt, making WACC equal to the high (PCOM had a beta of 1.47) cost of equity. The growth in business is likely to necessitate more working capital, which in turn may lead to the company raising debt.

Thus, in summary, there are three levers for the company to execute on:

Volume

Pricing

Capital structure

The following table captures the various scenarios and the associated impact on these levers.

Scenarios Metric Bear Base Bull Volume growth If the ramp in the Priceline business is slower than expected (on the back of a general slowdown in the travel market), volume growth should be expected to remain at historic levels of c. 7%. If the ramp in the Priceline business picks up decently well, volume growth could increase to c. 8% levels. In addition to the growth from the Priceline business, incremental business from other partners (including Expedia) can cause growth to increase to 8.5%+ levels. Pricing Without significant volume growth, pricing growth may be limited. Incremental volume growth should allow for a small uptick in pricing. A FOMO-driven rush for the company's products should help the company execute significant increases in pricing. Capital structure Without any significant incremental need to cash, the company may continue to operate without any debt. To finance the additional business, the company may raise debt. (Debt/Adjusted EBITDA = 1.5x, interest rate = 6%) The company may need more debt than in the Base case. (Debt/Adjusted EBITDA = 3x, interest rate = 6%)

The "Base case" financials are as follows:

(in $ mn) 2017 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue 348 430 477 532 595 667 Gross profit 47 56 68 82 100 122 Gross margin 13.5% 13.1% 14.3% 15.5% 16.8% 18.3% Adj EBITDA 13 19 26 37 53 76 Adj EBITDA margin 3.8% 4.3% 5.5% 7.0% 8.9% 11.5%

Source: PCOM Financial Model

Given that the bulk of the business for PCOM comes from online travel agencies (OTAs), the best comparable companies for P/S are the OTAs. The average P/S (2019e) for Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) is 3.94x. However, given the size of PCOM relative to these OTAs, it may be relevant to apply a 30% discount on this average P/S multiple. This implies an effective P/S of 2.76x.

Price per share (in $) Scenario DCF P/S (2019e) Bull 176.7 103.4 Base 57.4 92.0 Bear 22.8 79.4 Average 85.6 91.6

Source: PCOM Financial Model

Even in the worst-case scenario, assuming the company continues to execute at the same level of efficiency, the upside seems to be significant. The lowest pricing of $22.8 in the DCF bear case also gives a 42.5% upside from the current $16 levels.

The downside risks to the PCOM growth thesis are from the following:

A significant reduction in global travel: PCOM is increasingly becoming a proxy play on the global travel market, with a majority of its revenue coming from OTAs. This revenue concentration increases any risk from slowdown in the travel market - lesser the travel, lesser the consumption of points and thus lower revenues for PCOM.

Management's inability to execute: With the new contract with Priceline, PCOM now has two of the largest OTAs as its customers. While it may be advantageous to deal with customers in the same industry, the highly competitive OTA market may also present a challenge for PCOM in managing these relationships. It will thus be imperative for the management to execute impeccably.

Regulatory headwinds (similar to GDPR) on the use of customer data: PCOM has access to large amounts of end-user data, which the company mines to sell to its customers. A regulation on the lines of GDPR, limiting PCOM's ability to analyze end-user data, could hamper revenue growth.

PCOM is a unique play on the travel market. As OTAs continue to experience increased competitive pressures, they are likely to increase investment in customer retention. PCOM's products are thus likely to see increased adoption, leading to sustained cash flow growth for the company.

PS: PCOM Financial Model available on request.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.