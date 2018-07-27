Facebook: Insanity Prevails

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) has rock-solid fundamentals and a cheap stock, which makes an investment in Facebook a bargain. Facebook's growth will slow down, but in spite the illusion of strong sell-off in its share price this week, Facebook's shares made only a hiccup and are still priced higher than early this year after the Cambridge Analytica fiasco.

The Infamous Earnings Call

Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. - Q2 2018 earnings call

Facebook will slow down. Does it matter at this point? I do not believe it does. Predominantly because Facebook has been trading at a deflated valuation for arguably the past 12 months. Facebook's cash flow multiples had been trading for less than its growth for some time already. Ranging from approximately 35 times its cash flow, down to 19 times cash flow when I wrote the article titled, Act Now On Facebook Ahead Of Zuckerberg's Congressional Hearing.

Moreover, in spite of much fanfare from the media in recent days the sell-off was not so significant. For instance, after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook's shares were trading for roughly $160 per share. Therefore, in spite of the 18% sell-off reaction post-earnings call, Facebook's shares still did not revisit its share price from earlier this year. The company is resilient and investors know it.

Valuation

Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis. - CFO Wehner

Facebook is hitting a troublesome patch, where revenue is contracting slightly, while at the same time, Facebook refuses to step down its investments for its long-term business opportunities. In fact, Zuckerberg said so himself, once again on the earnings call, that Facebook is not thinking about the next quarter, it is zealously thinking long-term. Zuckerberg's team remains steadfast and ambitious investing in several areas of its core products and back-end infrastructure. Yet, in spite of these elevated investments, the company is still able to boast that its operating margins would be around mid 30%. Further, the great thing about this guidance is that its based off of Facebook's income statement, which includes Facebook's notoriously high stock-based compensation.

Thus, notwithstanding a slow down in revenue, elevated investments, after all its business costs, Facebook is still able to have an operating profit margin above, Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), Apple (AAPL) and even Alibaba (BABA). The investment media loves highlighting all FANG stocks as the same. But I do not see any of Facebook's peer group, growing at roughly 30% and at the same time delivering operating margins of mid-30%.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

While the above table highlights that Facebook is indeed cheaper at 23.8 P/Cash Flow than its own 5-year average of 33 P/Cash Flow, on the face of it, it misses out on several key intangible traits of Facebook.

Facebook's Intangibles

Firstly, that Facebook has an enormous and irreplaceable competitive advantage. There are few websites which can claim to have anywhere near 1.5 billion daily active users.

Secondly, Zuckerberg is a young CEO, who continues to prove he is a visionary and ambitious. Unlike another visionary who shall remain nameless, but promotes his electric vehicle company, Facebook is able to continuously generate strong free cash flow (more than $17 billion in free cash flow for its trailing twelve months).

Thirdly, while Facebook's revenue is slowing down, Facebook continues to diversify its platform. Granted that this will lead to a lower rate of monetization, but on the other hand, it increases users' engagement with its various offerings, such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger. When Goldman's analyst asked on the call, about monetization prospects of Facebook's different platforms, COO Sandberg went to some length to explain how there is a strong potential to further monetize Instagram and that further down the road, there are plans to increasingly monetize Messenger, and that even further afield there might be the potential to grow a business ecosystem within WhatsApp.

Finally, it is worthwhile highlighting that Facebook continues to ingeniously think up ways to increasingly engage its users through Facebook's platform. One area continues to be Watch, which Wehner was quick to mention that it still remains a small part of Facebook today, but continues to have potential to contribute to revenue overall over time.

Facebook's Tangible Cash

Obviously, Facebook's investment is not priced off its balance sheet. Neverthless, Facebook is in a very strong position by being able to have a rock-solid balance sheet with $42 billion of cash and equivalents and no debt.

In the highly unlikely event that all else fails, shareholders know that there is strong insider alignment with shareholders and that this cash-generating machine has billions of dollars it can deploy to buy back its own shares if it becomes too undervalued.

Takeaway

Investing in stocks is not meant to be easy. If it was easy everyone would succeed. But the challenge also creates an opportunity, for those investors who are willing to do what others will not. To remain invested during periods when bad news abounds, to remain disciplined and patient and wait for sunny days to return to the stock.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential... At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.