Strong Buy Rating On An Energy Stock With 7% Dividend And 20% Upside Potential

CVR Energy (CVI) is a Texas-based company with oil refining and product manufacturing segments. The company posted a strong earnings report for quarter 2; $0.59 per share on net sales of over $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $1.4 million in the same quarter last year. The CEO indicated that these profits were negatively impacted by down time in two of its processing plants, but quarter 3 is off to a promising start.

The company had previously increased its dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share (on an annual basis) on May 29, 2018. To me, that indicates a possible buy. The previous dividend was $2 per annum. At this writing on July 26, the stock was selling for $38.85, giving a 7.98% annual yield. The stock is up strongly today on good volume. One analyst predicts a likely upside to $46. The 52 week high was 47.67 and the year's low was 16.75, making this a somewhat volatile stock with considerable downside potential as well.

I would consider this stock as a good candidate for near term trading, especially to collect the upcoming dividend by August 2, but not as a long term investment. Market cap is 3.3 billion, recent p/e was 11.7. Profit margin was 8.7%, well below industry average, as was price to cash flow at 6.6. Return on equity was better at 32%, but still modest for the industry. Book value is 10.38. Cash flow from operations (54.2 million) is much lower than net income of 278.4 million. Generally this indicates that earnings quality is poor. Free cash flow has decreased YOY, which puts the stability of the dividend into question.

Current assets are 1.09 B, non-current assets 2.7 B and long term debt is 1.16 B. From the 2017 annual report comes this graphic, showing increasing debt.

The strong point of this stock is its current momentum. Price has increased over 70% in the past year and the stock still has room to move higher. The "equity summary score" listed in Fidelity's research is a very bullish 9.8.

The company is in the business of refining oil and also producing nitrogen fertilizer. It owns two refinery plants with an output of over 206,000 barrels per day, producing gasoline, diesel fuel and LNG, marketed primarily to the Midwest. The company's subsidiary, CVR Partners (UAN) was spun off in 2007 to produce nitrogen fertilizers.

Bottom line? You call it. I bought this to cash in the dividend August 3, and I am going to continue to hold for the time being, but I will keep close tabs on it. As long as oil prices stay firm, it should do well. If it goes above 45, (or below 35) I will consider selling. As always, do your own due diligence; this article should not be construed as a recommendation to buy.

