What Are You Talking About!?!

The Wall Street Journal left me scratching my head on Thursday afternoon. The financial newspaper posted an article entitled Outflows From U.S. Stocks Swell as Investors Seek Refuge in Bonds discussing how "Investors are fleeing U.S. stocks at a rapid clip as ongoing market volatility and trade tensions push them to seek safety among less risky assets such as U.S. Treasuries." Really? As someone that has closely followed mutual fund and ETF fund flows for many years, this article once again highlights how important it is for investors to do their own homework before drawing any definitive conclusions about what they read or hear.

The claim. The WSJ article states the following:

"Nearly $20 billion was pulled from long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds focused on large-cap stocks in June, handing those funds their biggest month of outflows in at least a decade, according to data provider Morningstar LLC." "The exodus coincides with the implementation of the first round of tariffs between the U.S. and China, as well as President Donald Trump's consideration of additional levies on more than $200 billion of goods."

An initial observation. First, not to quibble with the data observation about the nearly $20 billion in net outflows from long-term mutual funds and ETFs in June being the biggest month of outflows in nearly a decade, but when I referred to the associated chart later in the article, I saw that the total of -$21.08 billion in net outflows from "equities" in total was the biggest month of outflows not in nearly a decade but instead since a few months ago in February and March when -$25.94 billion and -$21.70 billion, respectively, in net outflows took place. Granted, it may have been a particularly bad month specifically for large caps in June that pushed them over the line to being the "biggest month of outflows in nearly a decade", but it likely couldn't have been by too much over the numbers from February and March given the large percentage of money in "large-cap stocks" relative to the overall pool of "equities".

About the "coinciding exodus". But it was the notion that the net outflows from stock mutual funds and ETFs as well as the corresponding net inflows into bonds are somehow related in any meaningful way to the recent news flow surrounding the implementation of the first round of tariffs between the U.S. and China and the subsequent additional levies is a conclusion with which I flatly disagree (and I should note that this conclusion has nothing to do with the politics involved and whether I or anyone else agrees with them or not - it is purely based on market information). Sure, it is possible that investors might have pulled money out of stocks, funds and ETFs and into bonds on the margins because of these headlines, but to suggest that this is somehow a primary catalyzing reason for a shift in fund flows simply does not hold up.

Dissecting the "exodus". For the purposes of my analysis, I will be focusing on the data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI) that was cited in The Wall Street Journal article and that I have been following for years. According to the ICI, domestic equity long-term mutual funds and ETFs have seen net outflows of nearly -$24.7 billion since the start of June through July 18. This includes -$13.1 billion through the first four weeks of June (in short, most of June) and another -$11.6 billion in the first three weeks of July so far. Sounds like a lot of money, right? Except that it's not when it comes from net outflows from domestic equities. Consider the other recent monthly net outflow totals going back over the past few years:

March 2018: -$22.2 billion

February 2018: -$41.4 billion

August 2017: -$22.8 billion

July 2017: -$12.5 billion

May 2017: -$10.8 billion

October 2016: -$23.1 billion

June 2016: -$15.7 billion

May 2016: -$14.0 billion

April 2016: -$12.7 billion

January 2016: -$27.3 billion

Exodus? Or just another month in the life of the U.S. stock market lately. In short, the net outflows from domestic equities that we have seen in June and July are not unlike many of the months we have seen over the past two and a half calendar years. And dare if you will to spot these past net outflows on a stock price chart of the S&P 500 Index.

Having trouble finding most of these comparably major net outflow months without the shaded yellow boxes to lead the way? Yeah, me too.

Why are stocks flat to rising in many of these months despite the fact that billions of dollars in net outflows are leaking out of long-term domestic equity mutual funds and ETFs? That, of course, is a relentless corporate stock buyback story for another article on another day.

A journey that began not in June, but instead a long, long, long time ago. Beyond the fact that the net outflows out of stocks as well as the net inflows into bonds (I didn't get into it above, but the net inflows into long-term bond mutual funds and ETFs have been positive to the tune of $35.1 billion since the start of June, which is equally unremarkable from a recent historical perspective), perhaps the more significant "what are you talking about!?!" takeaway is that such net outflows out of domestic equities and into bonds is a trend that is as old as the post financial crisis period itself. Consider the following chart dating back simply to the start of 2014.

What we clearly see is that no such exodus out of domestic equity and into bond mutual funds and ETFs suddenly took place at the same time that the tariff measures were being implemented. Since the start of 2014 alone, we have seen a cumulative -$217 billion in net outflows from domestic equity funds and ETFs and a cumulative +$840 billion in net inflows into bond funds and ETFs. Thus, any such fund flows are nothing more than a blip on screen in a trend of money flowing out of stocks and into bonds for many years now.

Why does this matter? Because for the average investor reading The Wall Street Journal, they might take the information provided by this article and perceive that a catalyst event has taken place that has resulted in a discernable shift in investor behavior, which may influence their decision making as to whether they should take action in their portfolio as a result. And if investors are potentially having their decisions influenced by information that may be subject to a vastly different interpretation under closer scrutiny, this is problematic.

Always make certain to do your own homework. All of this once again reinforces a key tenet when it comes to investing. I read The Wall Street Journal among a number of other financial news sources every day and find the time spent worthwhile. With that said, always make certain to take the information that you may be hearing or reading at any given point in time and verify it for yourself first before factoring it into your portfolio monitoring and decision-making process. Seeking Alpha, with its various contrasting view points from both contributors and commenters on any number of topics, is an excellent resource to not only source news but also carry out this additional verification process in protecting and building on the long-term value of your investment portfolio.

