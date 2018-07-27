Apple's Real Value Today

The current repurchase program can be used to suggest a new minimum valuation.

I have to admit I sometimes laugh at the funny things people say about Apple (AAPL).

Doug Kass writing for The Street on May 2, the day after Apple announced fiscal Q2 results, notes "Why I Covered My Apple Short for a Loss." Kudos for his honesty on having to take a loss, although, to give him credit, he notes that he has also come out ahead on other short sells.

Kass goes on to explain some of positive results from the Apple announcement. In the end, however, he falls back on this:

While I continue to believe that Apple is overpriced…

And this is my fundamental issue with Mr. Kass and those who agree with him: Why the heck is Apple “overpriced?”

In this post I will look at what should be a realistic price for Apple share right now, even if earnings were not to grow at all in the future.

Evaluations

As investors know, there are many ways to evaluate a company’s stock price. Additionally, the method one prefers will be determined in part by one’s objectives – growth vs. dividends, etc.

(Please forgive the simplification here, and my rehash of the basics. I am just trying to set out the underlying principles.)

One major method is the Price to Earnings ratio. In a sense, this is the core value for a company – How costly is the stock in relation to the earnings it produces? In a simple world, this is what would determine its value.

But, of course, the world is not so simple. There are a bazillion factors that affect the simplistic model. Some of these relate to issues that modify the real current situation (e.g. one time costs, etc.), and others to various reporting tricks that can hide deteriorations in the state of the company. For these reasons a serious investor will look at a variety of analysis tools to be sure they get a complete and realistic picture.

Another factor is the expectation of change in the company’s future earnings. This is perhaps the most important, because in the end, if we are buying, we want to profit in the future.

In a sense, all investments are keyed to this – a bet on the future earnings of a company. Thus, a company with strong expected growth should have a higher PE than a similar one with lower expected growth. Amazon (AMZN) has an extraordinary PE of 228, and this reflects the hope that the retail giant will be able to convert a larger percentage of it its $400 revenue per share into earnings.

My point here is this – all things being equal, two companies with similar profiles, and similar expectations for the future should have similar PE ratios. I understand fully that a lot rests on this “all things being equal,” but this is what I am shooting for. I would like to examine Apple’s current price in light of two factors:

The current PE ratio (TTM) The enormous cash position that appears to be ignored in the current price.

Current PE

Let’s begin by looking at the current PE compared to that of other, more or less similar companies.

Here is a list of 21 companies and their PE ratios selected from tech and from Dow Jones.

Note that of the 21 companies, Apple is number 16. These are not cherry-picked companies, but reasonably comparable ones from tech and the DOW.

Granted, as mentioned above, some of the companies are showing very strong growth in revenue and are expected to see per share earnings increases in the future. Apple has been less convincing here. Calendar year 2016 saw shrinking revenue, and it has taken some time for this to recover. This last quarter, however, saw a respectable 15.6% year over year growth.

Taking this into account we would not expect a PE equivalent to rapidly growing AMD (AMD), or Alphabet (GOOG) which had 22% growth last quarter, and has never had a negative growth quarter at all.

But what about say Intel (INTC) and IBM (IBM)? Neither of these are running rapidly expanding businesses yet command a 21% and 28% respective premium over Apple?

And even the more rapidly growing stocks, Microsoft may have better growth, but do they really warrant a PE four times that of Apple?

What if Apple had a PE just equal to that of Intel (22.74) then the share price today would be $235! Would that be so ridiculous? If the PE were that of IBM (24), then the share price would be $248!

Cash - The missing factor

The other problem with Apple’s share price is that the price does not take into account Apple’s huge hoard of cash. Subtracting Apple’s debt, this is reported as $145 billion.

One rough way to factor this into the PE is simply to calculate the dollars per share, subtract this from the share price, and recomputed the PE. Going with the very rough $150 billion, by about 4.9 billion shares, you get almost $30 per share. Now subtract this from the share price of $194, and you have an adjusted share price of $164. With ttm EPS of $10.34, as we stand today, a simply adjusted PE would be just 15.86!

So, just to get an adjusted PE that would be equal to the low apparent PE of today would bring the price up to $224.

Another way

Another way to try to evaluate the share price is to follow Apple’s lead as to what they are going to do with the cash they have. As they announced in the last earnings statement, they are adding $100 billion to the share repurchase program. Additionally, there is about $25 billion left from previous allotments to repurchase programs.

We have now completed over $275 billion of our current $300 billion capital return program… [Source: Q2 2018 results -earnings call transcript]

This gives Apple $125 billion for repurchases. Immediately after last quarter’s announcement, the price was $169. Today (July 26) it is at $194. If Apple were to purchase shares at an average of $200 (since a good portion will be in the future) then there would be 625 million share repurchased, which would leave approximately 4.275 billion shares outstanding.

What does this mean? It means that earnings per share would be up significantly. Trailing twelve month earnings per share of $10.34 at 4.9 billion shares yields $50.666 billion earnings. Divide this by 4.275 gives EPS of $11.85.

Therefore, the current price of $194 gives a PE of just 16.4. To retain a PE of 19, the price would need to be $225. A PE of 22 would give a price of $260.

So, now – today – even if Apple revenue and earnings remains exactly the same going forward, a realistic price would be between $225 and $260.

None of this is at all unreasonable.

Summary

Apple is one of the greatest cash generating machines on the planet. True, growth is not what it used to be, but each and every quarter, net earnings adds billions of dollars to the saved earning golden pot. A PE ratio of 19 is really low when compared to Apple’s peers. Yet currently, this is what it is disregarding the cash available.

Clearly, Apple was in no way overpriced in May when Mr. Kass made his observations Apple closed at just $176.57, up about $7 from the previous close, and it is now up another 10%.

I have shown here that if you want to insist that this low PE of less than 19 is reasonable, then at least you need to take into account the value of the cash. The fact is straight and simple, if Apple were to buyback $125 billion in stock today, then a PE of just 19 would require a price of $225.

I have to ask: If that is what the price should be if Apple were to make the purchase, then why is it not that price before it does so?

Your comments are appreciated.

