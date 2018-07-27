AT&T: Dropping To New Lows

Shares are so inexpensive and the yield is so high that even low growth rates could lead to high total returns.

The outlook for the wireless business has improved due to the rise of 5G and an end to long-lasting price wars.

Article Thesis

AT&T's (T) second quarter results showed that the company has serious operational problems. Due to weak sentiment, shares dropped to a new multi-year-low following the earnings release.

AT&T has to focus on stabilizing its legacy businesses, while integrating Time Warner and while also investing for the future. That will not be an easy task, but if AT&T succeeds, its total returns over the coming years could be quite strong.

AT&T announced its second quarter results on July 24. The company reported revenues of $39 billion, a decline of two percent versus Q2 2017. Revenues had been declining for a couple of quarters, but since the acquisition of Time Warner closed during Q2 (which boosted results during the quarter) the market was expecting a better performance.

The takeover of Time Warner, which closed on June 14, has positively impacted AT&T's revenues by roughly $1.1 billion during the second quarter. Without the takeover, AT&T's revenues therefore would have declined to about $37.8 billion, which would have represented a revenue decrease of about 5%. This would have been the worst revenue performance in a long time, as revenue declines were limited to low-single digits in the past:

T Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

This relatively weak performance of AT&T's legacy businesses is not surprising when we take a closer look at the factors that play a role:

Source: Earnings presentation

AT&T's Mobility business has shown the best performance, despite a very small revenue decline, the segment produced higher profits. This was based on an increase in the segment's EBITDA margin. AT&T Mobility profits from strong customer count growth, AT&T was able to add 450,000 new prepaid phones during Q2 alone.

Unfortunately, revenues per customer have shrunken slightly, which can be blamed on pricing pressure due to telecoms fighting over market share. It looks like this infighting in the telecom industry could be stopped at least momentarily, though: Cellphone bills in the US started to grow again this summer, for the first time in two years.

If this remains the case AT&T and other telecoms will see their revenues per user increase over time, which would be a major positive for AT&T. With increasing revenues per user, customer count growth thanks to net adds, and tight cost controls AT&T's mobility segment would be able to generate solid earnings growth.

The outlook for AT&T's Entertainment group is less promising. The segment saw its sales decline by $1 billion over the last year, margin declines pressured profits further. This comes despite a strong pace of net additions for AT&T's DTV NOW (340,000 during Q2). At the same time, as DTV NOW continues to grow, AT&T loses customers in its traditional TV business. Revenues per user for traditional TV services are substantially higher than the revenues AT&T can generate via DTV NOW. This is the reason why revenues continue to drop at a substantial pace (8% during Q2) despite the fact that the total customer count is rising.

Going forward things will, in all likelihood, not get better. The declining customer count for AT&T's traditional TV services is the main problem for the segment, and this trend will, most likely, persist.

Source: cg42.com

cg42, a consulting firm, forecasts that 5.4 million Americans will cut the cord during 2018. Especially Millennials and Gen X consumers are increasingly avoiding traditional paid-TV. As younger generations are avoiding paid-TV, the business environment will not get better for paid-TV offerors such as AT&T.

Main points of criticism of those that cut the cord are high prices and having to pay for channels that are not desired. At least the second point of criticism could be avoided if a-la-carte offerings came into play. If consumers don't have to pay for a bundle, which includes many channels that consumers are not interested in, but if they can instead choose which channels they want and are willing to pay for, cord-cutting could most likely be slowed down. Even in such a scenario, it seems unlikely that traditional TV will ever become a growth industry again, though.

AT&T's best-performing segment is Warner Media, former Time Warner. Especially HBO continues to perform very well, both in terms of revenue generation as well as in terms of producing high-quality content. Warner Media received 166 Emmy nominations during 2018, 6 more than during 2017, with two thirds of those Emmy nominations being achieved through HBO. HBO's revenues during the second quarter totaled $1.53 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year's second quarter.

HBO's most famous and most successful series is Game of Thrones. There hasn't been a new season of GoT this year. The next season of the show will come out during 2019. The fact that HBO was able to grow its subscription revenues by double digits even without a new release of GoT during 2018 is a major positive. It is likely that HBO's growth will accelerate during the next year when GoT returns with its final season during H1 2019.

AT&T Will Have To Invest To Keep Its Legacy Businesses From Shrinking Further

The outlook for Warner Media is strong, but AT&T will have to invest into its other businesses to stabilize them, as Warner Media will not be enough to generate attractive growth rates for AT&T.

A key point for investment is 5G. AT&T's 5G Evolution technology, which is an intermediate step between 4G and 5G, with speeds of up to 400 Mbps, is already available in 140 markets. AT&T plans to launch true mobile 5G in a dozen markets towards the end of 2018. If this plan succeeds, and if AT&T keeps investing heavily to build out its 5G network over the coming years, this could provide a much-needed competitive edge.

Smaller telecom players will not have the means to build out a functioning 5G network at scale in the foreseeable future. AT&T and Verizon (VZ) will therefore be able to create a technological edge, which should result in rising market shares for these two players. The competitive advantage of providing faster connections would also justify higher prices, which would drive revenues per user.

In order to be able to focus on the most important tasks, and to free up cash to pay down debt, AT&T should try to sell non-core businesses that are not beneficial for the company. The company's Latin America business, for example, is not doing much for AT&T's top or bottom line:

Source: AT&T Earnings

The bottom line contribution is miniscule, and revenues as well as earnings have declined over the last year. AT&T could probably fetch a couple of billions by selling this unit. AT&T would be better off if it sells the Latin American business and uses the cash proceeds to pay down some of its debt. If AT&T does not want to get rid of all of its Latin American businesses, it should at least sell its paid-TV businesses, as the subscriber count stagnates. The Mexican wireless business is not overly profitable either, but generates strong subscriber growth, and could therefore become more profitable in the future.

AT&T's Guidance Increase Is Nothing To Cheer On, Earnings Growth Is Primarily Based On Lower Taxes

Usually the market reacts positively to guidance increases, but in AT&T's case, the market sent shares lower despite management's positive comments: The company now sees profits per share of at least $3.50, which represents an increase of 15% year over year. In the most recent 10-K filing, we see that AT&T paid tax rates of 33%-34% in the past, the tax rate has dropped to 22% during H1 of 2018.

All else equal, the tax rate decline from 33% to 22% would have driven net income up by 16% [0.78 divided by 0.67]. The fact that AT&T is only forecasting a 15% increase in its earnings per share despite the tax rate tailwind is thus not a reason to cheer.

Source: finviz.com

At just above $30, AT&T's shares are trading at a multi-year low right now, the last time shares were valued at $30 was in 2012. Relative to the forecasted profits, AT&T looks quite inexpensive here, as shares are valued at less than 9 times this year's earnings.

Shares offer a very compelling dividend yield of 6.6% right here, and due to strong free cash flows, the dividend looks very safe. Due to the dividend yield being so high not much else is needed for 10%+ total returns. If share prices would rise by just above 3% annually investors would see double-digit total returns.

If AT&T can successfully integrate Warner Media, and if its 5G investments start to pay off and its legacy wireless business is stabilized, earnings growth and multiple expansion are not unlikely at all.

Analysts are forecasting a 5% earnings per share growth rate over the coming five years, which seems achievable if AT&T executes well. In this case, no multiple expansion would be required for the company to deliver 11%-12% annual returns, a rising valuation would boost returns further.

Bottom Line

The market reacted negatively to the weak performance of AT&T's legacy businesses. The outlook for the Entertainment group remains weak due to cord-cutting pressures, but thanks to 5G and ending price wars the wireless business could perform in a solid way going forward.

Despite the fact that earnings growth during 2018 will only be generated via tax rate cuts and the takeover of Time Warner, the outlook over the next couple of years is not bad.

Investors get a high and safe dividend, and share price gains over the next couple of years are relatively likely as well. Shares could remain under pressure in the short term, though.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.