I Still Believe In Sierra Wireless

One time charges overshadowed the most recent quarter’s results – even though the company’s EPS of $0.09 was near the upper end of their internal guidance.

Thesis

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) is a pure-play in the internet of things (IoT), which equates to connecting devices to the internet or “the cloud”. Many of us think of “smart products” such as learning thermostats, robotic vacuum cleaners, etc. But there is so much more to the IoT than consumer devices including industrial and commercial applications that are not even close to being fully implemented. SWIR has a massive opportunity ahead of it in its market sector, but investors have lost patience and/or faith in the company despite its strong financial performance. SWIR is undervalued relative to both its potential and past performance. I am rating SWIR as a STRONG BUY.

The Opportunity

The IoT is a sector with massive growth potential over the coming decade as the number of connected devices is expected to reach 27 billion by the year 2021, which is a 180% increase from the 15 billion devices in 2016. In this same time frame, IoT devices are projected to triple from 5 billion to 15 billion, and cellular IoT to quadruple form 300 million to 1.2 billion.

Source

By the year 2021, SWIR will have an addressable market of $30 billion, an increase tenfold of what it had in 2015. Source

Where’s the Love?

Currently, Mr. Market has not been kind to SWIR in the slightest, as shares are down over 21% YTD while the S&P has gained almost 5.5%.

Source

While one may think that this company has been hated for good reason, I am not able to find any to justify the beating SWIR has taken as it has beat analyst expectations the past eight straight quarters, of which the last six have produced double digit growth in revenues year-over-year. While the most recent quarter’s EPS of $0.09 may raise red flags – this was due to one-time costs due to network upgrades and customer migrations. Furthermore, the EPS was towards the upper end of the internally-guided range of $0.04-$0.10.

Source

I believe that investors are lacking both the patience and the stomach required for investing in SWIR. Furthermore, investors may not fully realize the opportunity or the landscape of the IoT sector in which SWIR exclusively operates in. These two factors are what have led to the undervalued share price of SWIR today.

A Main Cause for Concern

Perhaps the one relevant concern is that the majority of SWIR’s business comes from its “OEM Solutions” segment, in which SWIR produces wireless chips and modules to be used in a wide variety of applications ranging from wearables to vehicles. While SWIR is a market leader in the space, this heavy reliance on the slowing segment for providing the bulk of the revenues has caused some investors to be concerned.

Source

Many are aware that hardware is often a “race to the bottom” and SWIR has experienced slowing growth in its OEM solutions sector with the most the recent quarter’s growth being in low, single digits. This was evident as gross margins in the OEM segment declined from 31.6% to 28.8% as the company stated:

Gross margins for OEM Solutions was 28.8% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 31.6% in the same period of 2017. The decrease was mainly driven by unfavorable product and customer mix, including the effects of a new high-volume automotive program at lower gross margin that replaced a previous higher-margin program and additional costs incurred due to component supply constraints and related expedite fees.

While the short term may not appear rosy for the OEM Solutions segment, Japanese telecom provider KDDI should be starting to deploy SWIR’s low-power wide-area (LPWA) modules now and has over 50 million customers – that’s a lot of modules. Additionally, KDDI expects to integrate more LTE-M IoT applications in the future such as logistics and wearables.

Keep the Faith

SWIR is aware that it needs to shift its revenue mix towards services and has started to do so with its purchase of Numerex, which was completed in December of 2017. The results of this are easily visible when comparing Q1 of 2017 vs Q1 of 2018 as the IoT services segment more than tripled from $7.1 million to $22. This resulted in OEM solutions accounting for 72.3% of quarterly revenue in Q1 of 2018; down from 82.1% of in Q1 of 2017. Looking at the slide below, it is also important to note that SWIR experienced organic growth of 28.8% in this segment – showing that it is not solely reliant on acquisitions to grow their IoT Services segment.

Source

There remains another positive apart from the growth of IoT opportunity such as the company’s Enterprise Solutions segment which provided just shy of $30 million of revenue for Q1 in 2018 and had gross margins of 48%. While most of the segment’s demand for the quarter was driven by new regulations in which fleet operators need to have remote monitoring capabilities, there are future items expected to contribute. One such item is the deal with Atlas Copcoto, who utilizes SWIR’s products in some of its facilities, but could expand its use to over 100 locations which are present in 20+ countries. Source

Risks

The IoT marketplace is rapidly changing and highly competitive and if SWIR fails to properly diversify its revenue streams and continues to experience contracting margins, the profitability of the business is sure to suffer. The company must continue to grow its other segments while bolstering its OEM solutions offerings to truly unlock its value and prevent overall margin compression. Another risk is that the growth in the IoT sector is neither as quick, nor profound as expected and demand for such products as offered by SWIR will not be in as great a demand as predicted – though I don’t see this as being too likely of a scenario with IOT devices having grown steadily since 2015.

Conclusion – Patience Required

The long-term outlook for this company is bright as the IoT is destined to grow and SWIR prepared to grow with it. While its largest segment’s growth is slowed at the moment, there are near-term catalysts as well as long-term opportunities to come. As the company continues to diversify its revenue streams it will also become a stronger player in the space and experience growing margins due to growth in its services sector. As the demand for IoT connectivity hardware and solutions grows, so will SWIR. Currently estimates are predicting an annual growth rate of 19.1% over the next five years, making it a bit easier to stomach the 1.58 PEG and making SWIR a STRONG BUY and hold over the next 3-5 years for investors willing to have patience and stomach the volatility that comes with small cap stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.