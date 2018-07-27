Dutch Moat Builder Boskalis Has A Wide Moat

Boskalis (OTC:RBWNY) is a Dutch dredging and maritime company with high profit margins. The stock has been out of favor because the dredging industry is at a low point—there are no major projects right now but there will be. The stock has picked up some interest from the value investing community.

The company has 523 million shares, the stock trades for €25.78, and the market cap is €13.48 billion ($15.8 billion). It takes $1.17 to buy one euro. Earnings per share were €1.15 and the price to earnings ratio is 22.4. The dividend is €1 and the dividend yield is 3.92%.

Third Avenue (MUTF:TAVFX) recently bought shares. In the shareholder letter, management notes that there are four major dredging companies and that they are all located in Holland. Widening the Suez Canal in Egypt was a massive project that recently ended. The industry is in a lull and waiting for its next big project. Third Avenue points out that with offshore windmills and urbanization, the industry is in demand. When Boskalis is in full dredge mode, its Ebitda margins are 17%. Third Avenue has bought the stock on depressed Ebitda of to market cap of seven times and one times book value.

What got me interested in Boskalis is that not only has Third Avenue bought the stock by Charles de Vaulx of IVA Funds. In a Barron’s article, he opined that the stock is worth €31 to €32. The industry has consolidated from 25 players a few years ago down to four. Dredgers get paid ahead of their work, kind of like bankruptcy attorneys. Third Avenue and IVA kind of buy the same, out of favor value stuff.

Sales were €3.24 billion ($3.8 billion) in 2015 and plummeted to €2.337 ($2.7 billion) last year. Wow! That’s a cyclical company. Profit margins were a ridiculous 13.5% in 2015. That’s better than most tech companies. Last year dredging accounted for 58% of sales and offshore marine 42%. There is also a small towing and salvage division. I guess Boskalis come and gets your boat if it sinks.

36% of revenues come from Europe, 21% Holland, and 15% Australia, and the rest is from elsewhere. Of course in a good year those percentages change depending on where the projects are.

The balance sheet is strong with €192 million ($225 million) in cash and €888 million ($1.039 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows €271 million ($317 million) in debt and €1 billion ($1.17 billion) in payables.

The maritime division transports equipment for the oil industry. You’d think this would be pretty quiet with fracking but Boskalis still makes money. Ebitda margins range between 20% and 35%. Better to sell pick axes to miners than to be a miner.

The official name of the company is Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV. Those Dutch love their big important sounding names. If you do a search, often times you’ll have to put that in or it won’t come up. Koninklijke means “royal” in Dutch. 35% of Boskalis is owned by Dutch Holding Company HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF). I wrote about Hal on Seeking Alpha three years ago.

What I’ve always found interesting is how certain countries have retained their supremacy in industries for thousands of years. The Swiss are still the best at chocolate and watches, Japanese and Germans tops in manufacturing, British beer and liquor, and the Dutch at dredging.

A few years ago, the dividend was €1.60. When the good times return an increase in the dividend should drive the stock.

So is the stock a buy? It is if you like funky international deep value. IVA and Third Avenue do. It’s a little too out there for me—a Dutch dredging company. Sure, I can see that eventually there will be another major contract but I just can’t get excited about something that may or may not happen in the future. Like many of my writings, I was curious as to what Boskalis does and thought I’d share with Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAVFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.