How Low Can Helios And Matheson Analytics Go?

Since October of 2017, the stock has been on a tremendous decline as it desperately reaches for more funding.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) started as a data analytics company. The company found itself to the mainstream in August of 2017 after acquiring a majority stake in MoviePass. While the acquisition and resulting growth in subscribers led to a dramatic rise to the top, we've seen a fall that has been just as dramatic since record highs were reached in mid-October. In my view, these declines are going to continue.

The Acquisition That Put Helios And Matheson Analytics On The Map

Before August 15, 2017, Helios and Matheson was a relatively hidden company. It's only real product was Red Zone Maps, an app that helped to map high crime areas. Then, the company acquired a majority stake in MoviePass.

On August 15, 2017, a press release was launched, announcing that Helios and Matheson had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of MoviePass, a company that offered a movie theater subscription service. The service caught the attention of the masses in the investing world as it was led by Mitch Lowe, a mogul best known as a co-founder of Netflix (NFLX) and president of Redbox, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (APO).

Available in 91% of movie theaters in the United States at the time, MoviePass came with a fee of nearly $50 per month. The Helios and Matheson acquisition of the majority stake would change that on the date of the acquisition as well. Along with the announcement, the company said that it would launch a new service, giving subscribers unlimited access to the movie theater with no blackout dates and no contracts. Surprisingly, the price for the service was set at just $9.95 per month.

MoviePass Sees Surprising Growth

Shortly after the announcement surrounding the Helios and Matheson acquisition of a majority stake in the company, we started to see press release after press release surrounding the subscription service's incredible growth:

September 14, 2017 - On September 14th, just 30 days after the company purchased the majority stake in MoviePass, the company announced that the service had grown to more than 400,000 paying subscribers from less than 20,000 on August 14th.

October 24, 2017 - On October 24th, the company announced that MoviePass had surpassed 600,000 subscribers and guided for growth to 3.1 million subscribers by August of 2018.

This growth in subscribers clearly hit the nail on the head for investors investors. In fact, the stock climbed to record highs of $32.90 on October 11th, 2017.

MoviePass Becomes A Victim Of Its Own Success

As MoviePass subscribers continued to poor in, it quickly became clear that MoviePass would become a victim of its own success and that it would drag its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics down with it.

The issues became clear when the company issued a press release on November 6, 2017, when it reached out to institutional investors for a massive injection of funding. On the 6th of November, Helios and Matheson announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors. Under the agreement, the company would issue $100 million in convertible notes.

Looking for funds wasn't the big issue though. After all, many companies look to the market for funds, and while this can cause dilution-based declines, it's a perfectly normal part of business. For Helios and Matheson on the other hand, it wasn't normal business, the need for the funds was to pay for what investors perceived to be a smashing success.

In the announcement the company said that the $100 million raised would be used for the purpose of further funding of MoviePass as well as for general corporate purposes.

When I saw the news, the first thing that came to mind was "Hmm, why would a company that's seeing such success need such a massive injection of funding? That's when I started to dive into the story, and what I found was concerning.

I Knew Right Then That MoviePass Would NEVER Be Profitable

Blinded by the massive growth in subscribers on the MoviePass system, I have to admit that I was excited until the announcement of the $100 million in convertible notes being issued.

Once I dug in, I found one key detail that I seemed to have miss in the beginning. Every time a MoviePass subscriber went to the movie theater, the company was on the hook for the full price of the movie ticket!

According to Statista, the average price of a movie ticket in the United States and Canada in the year 2017 came to $8.97 per viewing. Considering the price of a MoviePass unlimited movie theater subscription ($9.95/mo), there's no way that this service will ever be profitable. The second time a subscriber visits a movie theater, MoviePass and its parent company, Helios and Matheson are on the hook for $17.94. Taking the $9.95 monthly fee out of the cost brings the loss to $7.99.

It's hard to imagine that the majority of MoviePass subscribers wouldn't be going to the movie theater at least twice per month. If they don't there's no reason to have a subscription. Therefore, we can estimate that for every hundred thousand subscribers, MoviePass is losing at least $799,000 per month (considering that average movie prices work out to be the same among MoviePass subscribers and Statista figures). So, should MoviePass reach its goal of 3.1 million (by last count, the subscriber base is already over 3 million) subscribers by the end of the year 2018, losses would be $24,769,000 per month at a minimum.

The Flood Of Dilutive Moves Begins

The first announcement of the $100 million in convertible notes being issued was just the beginning of what would quickly become a flood of public offerings as subscriber growth in MoviePass led to larger losses.

On December 12, 2017, just a month and six days after the company received a $100 million injection in funding, Helios and Matheson issued another press release with dilution written in red all over it!

The company announced that it had commenced a best efforts underwritten public offering under which it would sell shares of its stock and warrants to purchase shares. The reason for this particular need of funding once again had to do with MoviePass. Helios and Matheson said that the funds raised would be used to increase its ownership stake in MoviePass, to support movie pass operations, to satisfy a portion or all of the amounts payable with regard to outstanding convertible notes and for general corporate purposes. This offering turned into a $60 million highly dilutive transaction!

The third, and last we've seen so far, in the line of dilutive moves by Helios and Matheson Analytics in an effort to support MoviePass came on June 21, 2018. A press release was issued announcing that the company would be issuing another $164 million in convertible notes under a securities purchase agreement signed with institutional investors.

So, all in all, in just 6 months or so, MoviePass has raised a total of $324 million in securities purchase agreements surrounding newly issued shares and/or warrants as well as public offers. I struggle with understanding how a company with a nearly $20 million market cap gets away with raising so much money in such a short period of time. Then again, they didn't get away with it.

Declines Threaten Delisting From The NASDAQ

While Helios and Matheson Analytics did reach a high of $32.90 in mid-October, continued dilution of shares and signs of a sinking ship have led to dramatic declines. In fact, the stock dropped to below $0.10 per share at its worst, just before a ridiculous stock split.

There are various rules surrounding listing on the NASDAQ. One of these rules is known as the minimum bid price requirement. This requirement comes from Section 5550(A)(2) which requires a minimum bid price of $1 per share. Dipping below this price for too long could mean delisting for the NASDAQ. So, at $0.10 per share, HMNY was breaking this rule. While this, in and of itself was bad news, things got worse when the company remedied the issue.

The Remedy Will Only Lead To More Pain!

In order to remedy the issue with the minimum bid price requirement at the NASDAQ, Helios and Matheson Analytics moved forward with a reverse stock split. Reverse splits are not uncommon. In fact, they seem to be the go-to-remedy when it comes to threats of being delisted due to low share prices. On the other hand, the way in which Helios and Matheson went about the reverse split, now that was a completely different thing all together.

In order to remedy the minimum bid price requirement, Helios and Matheson Analytics only needed a 1-for-10 reverse split. This would drive the price up to $1 per share by replacing every 10 shares with one share that holds an equal aggregate value. Of course, reverse splits cause declines. So, if the company's management was confident that following the RS blues, it would see growth, it would want to leave some room for the fall. So, a 1-for-20 or even a 1-for-25 reverse split would have left the stock at $2.00 or $2.50 per share respectively. This would have given the stock room to fall 50% or more before triggering yet another risk of delisting. Nonetheless, Helios and Matheson Analytics didn't do either of these.

Instead, the company moved forward with a 1-for-250 reverse stock split, pushing the value of the stock up to $25 per share before drastic declines brought the stock near $10 per share by the next day!

Nonetheless, even after the incredible declines we've seen as a result of the reverse split, the company still has room to dilute and devalue. Trading at around $10 per share, the stock would need to fall a whopping 90% from its current price to threaten delisting again. However, nothing much else has changed.

The company is still a majority owner of MoviePass (owning more now than ever before), MoviePass is still generating massive losses, and the parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics is losing investor faith by the minute. The only thing that has changed has to do with the price of shares and the company's ability to push the price further down with offerings that lead to dilution.

Declines Are Nowhere Near Over

If recent history is any indication, Helios and Matheson Analytics is likely to see serious declines ahead. Considering the fact that MoviePass subscriptions continue to grow at a massive rate, yet the company has done little to nothing with regard to reducing their costs associated with the service, the bill to keep the service alive is only likely to grow. As a result, the $324 million already squeezed out of the market will likely be a drop in the bucket compared to the dilutive transactions still ahead as the company follows the red brick road to a corporate bankruptcy attorneys office!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.