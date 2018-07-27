RenaissanceRe's Strong Risk Modeling Comes Through Yet Again

RenRe isn't significantly undervalued, but it does offer an opportunity to buy into a well-above average company at a discount to fair value.

The reserve release wasn't the only positive, as premium growth exceeded expectations, investment income was strong, and core underwriting profits were better than expected.

Maybe it sounds obvious, but the ability to adequately model, measure, analyze, and price risk is a major strategic asset for an insurance company, and one that has served RenaissanceRe (RNR) (“RenRe”) and its shareholders very well over the years. That risk management skill came through yet again for the company in the second quarter, with lower loss experiences from last year’s natural disasters leading to a big reserve release this quarter.

I don’t expect another reserve release like this again in the near future, and the fundamental problem of weak pricing in reinsurance remains (particularly in cat-exposed business). RenRe has been harnessing its fundamental skills to expand its casualty and specialty businesses, where the risks are often harder to model, the needs of customers are much less “off the rack,” and where good pricing is still available.

With the shares having sold off since my last piece (even with a sector-wide rebound off late June lows), the valuation is a little more interesting – RenRe isn’t exactly dirt cheap, but the shares are trading below my assessment of fair value, and buying well-run companies below their fundamental value usually has a way of working out.

A Surprisingly Good Second Quarter

Although a very large reserve release was the star of the show and the prime driver of RenRe’s big beat, it wasn’t the only positive for the quarter.

Gross premiums grew 18%, with 11% growth in property and 30% growth in casualty/specialty. Pricing remains an issue, and the customized nature of much of the casualty/specialty business (Goldman Sachs analyst Yaron Kinar referred to it as “bespoke,” which I think is an apt description) makes it more volatile from quarter to quarter, but management is still finding opportunities to write business.

At the same time, management is more than happy to make use of cheap reinsurance/retrocessional coverage for its own purposes – net premium growth came in at 9%, with an 11% decline in property as management ceded more business, and 40% growth in casualty/specialty.

Current accident year underwriting margin (which strips out cat losses and reserve developments) was also somewhat positive. The ratio worsened by 50bp on a higher loss ratio, but I had expected worse given RenRe’s shift toward attritional business with higher loss ratios.

Investment income also remains a strong driver, as RenRe reported 32% higher growth versus last year (and 26% higher than the prior quarter), as the company benefits from higher yields in its short-duration portfolio.

The biggest driver in the quarter was a major reserve release. Management is actually seeing lower losses from last year’s cats than originally estimated, and the release this quarter is equal to just under 10% of the company’s initial loss estimate. That’s another gold star for the company’s risk modeling, and it’s all the more notable given that many other insurers have been seeing “loss creep” with actual losses higher than initial estimates.

The Market Still Is What It Is…

As I wrote in my last article on RenRe, I thought the Street had gotten too bullish about mid-year renewal pricing in reinsurance, and I believe one of the reasons these shares sold off is that that disappointment came home to roost. While some people were expecting mid single-digit price hikes (though I don’t know why…), actual renewal pricing was up more on the order of 1%. While some loss-impacted accounts in Florida property-cat reinsurance did see renewal pricing up in the mid-to-mid/high-single digits, for the most part Florida property-cat renewals went off at flat-to-down pricing.

This is not a new part of the RenRe story, and it’s not likely to get any better anytime soon. Diversified insurers like Chubb (CB), W.R. Berkley (WRB), and Arch Capital (ACGL) have largely backed away from reinsurance because of the weak pricing/returns (particularly prop-cat), and even those companies that remain committed to reinsurance, including RenRe and Everest Re (RE) have shifted more of their focus and capital towards non-property lines like accident & health, surety, aviation, marine, and financial.

That has been a significant focus for RenRe recently, with management moving capital away from property businesses and into areas like energy/marine, financial/credit, multi-line, cat-exposed casualty, and so on. These pieces of business are harder to model and less attractive to the third-party capital that has flooded the reinsurance market in recent years, giving companies like RenRe more pricing power and the opportunity to earn good long-term returns. In fact, even with reinsurance pricing as a whole still well off past levels, RenRe management said with this quarter that they believe they have the best portfolio of risk they’ve had in years.

The Opportunity

Once known primarily for its market leadership in short-tail prop-cat reinsurance, RenRe has ably demonstrated that it can leverage its high-quality risk analytics and modeling in other segments and niches of the reinsurance market. Management has also shown significant aptitude in managing third-party vehicles (where RenRe collects fees without taking on underwriting risk) and in generating good returns from its investment portfolio. I’d also note that the company has done a good job of scaling up its Lloyds business, and the added volume has produced good incremental margins.

I’m still not looking for robust earnings growth from RenRe. Management is making the most of a tough situation, but it does remain a tough situation. Still, I don’t believe the market is fairly pricing even the modest earnings growth I expect, nor the near-term likelihood of earning double-digit ROEs. With a fair value range of $131 to $141, there isn’t tremendous value in RenRe shares, but there is some.

The Bottom Line

The move in several high-quality insurance stocks has me kicking myself for being too slow to get in, but there is still some upside to be had. RenRe is one of those names that, although the near-term market outperformance potential is somewhat limited, still offers a chance to get into a very high-quality company at a slightly better than reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.