Emerge Energy Should Play Catch-Up With Hi-Crush

As a result, taking some money from the highs in HCLP, and rotating into EMES at the lows, makes some sense as Emerge should play catch-up with its peer.

HCLP is still cheap on a valuation basis, and is probably the best sand company in the sector. But, its chart is getting overheated.

Even with the recent positive developments by Hi-Crush, their stock is now overbought, and Emerge represents a better value, short-term.

On the other hand, Emerge Energy has released similar news that was met with muted enthusiasm, including expanding their San Antonio mine, and acquiring a new in-basin mine in Oklahoma.

Hi-Crush has had numerous developments as of late that bode well for the frac sand sector, including mine expansions, a dividend raise, and acquiring another last mile solutions provider.

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) has finally made the move that investors have been waiting for, rising nearly 50% in less than a week from capacity expansion news at their regional and Northern White facilities. Plus, they decided to raise their dividend significantly, and acquired another last-mile company to complement their existing last mile solution.

While this is great news, Emerge Energy (EMES), has lagged peers, and has made similar moves with mine expansions and last mile solutions. Not only are they expanding their San Antonio mine, like HCLP's Kermit mine, but they also acquired another mine in Oklahoma, and have last mile solutions with Solaris (SOI) and their patented SandGuard’s “dustless proppant” coating system. With these recent developments from Hi-Crush, and other recent positives noted from the conference calls of top pressure-pumpers, Emerge Energy is due to play catch-up with Hi Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Blows The Street' Away

Even with the recent move up, Hi-Crush is still cheap, only trading at 9.44x earnings (seen below). With double digit earnings growth, a multiple in the single digits is a more than generous price to pay for growth. Source: E*TRADE

HCLP also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.75 per unit on all common units, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2018. This raise of the dividend is an extreme sign of confidence from the company, and investors who bought near the 200 day moving average were paid handsomely (seen below).

Plus, with a nine percent dividend now, the yield should grow as the stock falls, providing additional support to the moving averages. Source: E*TRADE

However, since the stock is now overbought, according to the RSI (seen above), and has reached structural resistance of $15.00, I am trimming shares out of HCLP and rotating the cash into the weaker Emerge Energy. HCLP could continue to stay overbought, as that is a trait of extremely strong stocks.

I have also long commented on the sound financials of HCLP, and the benefits it receives from the nation-wide switch to slick-water fracking that needs even more water and sand to do a completion job. Therefore, the services of HCLP's last-mile container systems, PropX, and now silos from FB Industries, will be needed in order to move the sand directly to the well-head while avoiding costly OSHA dust regulations.

But, Emerge is lagging HCLP for no reason, so I believe shares of EMES offer a better value than HCLP at current levels.

Rotating From Hi-Crush To Emerge Energy

HCLP is possibly breaking out past $15.00. But, the stock needs to close with a hold of the breakout, or make a strong open tomorrow, in order to confirm that new price trend. Emerge’s chart is much cheaper on the other hand, according to the RSI below, and is closer to the moving averages that can act as a springboard at current levels. So, investor’s money could potentially win twice with the rotation, as HCLP begins to cool down, and EMES heats up. Source: E*TRADE

The 50 day moving average is also coming down to approach the 20 day moving average where a golden cross could occurr, which provides additional fuel for a rally higher in Emerge.

The Real Case For Emerge Energy

In order to raise cash for the move to Emerge, taking some money off of the table with HCLP, (as well as exiting another sand trade for a quick 5% gain), makes sense since HCLP is now overbought. This allows me to move the proceeds into Emerge Energy (EMES), who has been a weaker performer, on no negative news. Source: E*TRADE

Since Emerge Energy recently acquired a mine near some of the most prolific shale basins in Oklahoma (SCOOP/STACK), and has a majority of its volumes already under contract, similar to HCLP, it is now set to have two regional sand mines that can take advantage of the surge of frac sand demand coming in 2019.

Mines not built in time. Who cares?

Even if the mine is not built in time due to permitting issues, that means nobody else will be able to build, either. This is ultimately good for publicly traded frac sand producers like Emerge Energy and Hi- Crush, even if they don't build or expand the mine. Since no one else can build or expand either, pricing will continue to rise on shortages of frac sand, and the top publicly traded sand companies, "The Big Four", will benefit the most.

Investors should appreciate permitting issues and construction delays for new frac sand mines because, even though there is enough demand for current sand producers (built and non-built) to have a piece of the pie (since there's a shortage), barriers to entry to the frac sand entry will finally begin to rise, and already established players like Emerge will begin to gain more leverage, and take market share from smaller producers.

Carbo Ceramics Commments Hurt Pure Northern White Thesis

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) also reported today, and while the quarter seemed fine, they did say Northern White sales would be pressured by regional sand coming online. E&p operators entering into manufacturing mode is a positive for frac sand players with cheaper, regional sand. But, technology companies like Carbo suffer because clients are focused on drilling thousands of wells at the lowest cost, vs. driving maximum recovery rates per well with more expensive technology. This is what prompted me to exit my pure NW frac sand trade today, alluded to above, and move more money into Emerge, who has both NW sand for higher crush strength and coarse grades, which improve flow rates, and regional sand for fine grades, which blast the rock and create more fissures (like shattering a windshield).

Conclusion

Hi-Crush has had some positive developments as of late, but so too has Emerge Energy. Yet, even with new mines, capacity expansions, and last mile additions being made by both companies, Emerge’s share price gets no boost. Even if the mines are not expanded or built, other mines by competitors can not be built or expanded, either, forcing sand prices to rise even further. I believe this is a price dislocation that is occurring in the frac sand space that needs to be exploited, and I am rotating some shares from HCLP into EMES as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.