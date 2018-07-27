Juniper: Q2 2018 Results Not As Good As It Looks Like

The market acknowledges the negative aspects with a share price dropping by 6%, but still overvalues the company.

Juniper released better than expected Q2 2018 results, on the surface.

Juniper (JNPR) has announced better Q2 2018 results than expected. However, the share price is dropping by more than 6% before the market opens, and for good reasons.

These positive results hide a less rosy picture, and the management has announced a weak guidance for Q3 2018 with justifications related to timings.

I am not as optimistic as the management regarding the medium term prospects and, although the market sanctioned the results, it still overvalues the company.

Better than expected results ?

Despite better than expected Q2 2018 results, the numbers don't look so promising: as opposed to sequential improvements, year on year comparisons suffer.

Moreover, the management has justified the weak Q3 2018 guidance partly by the timing on deals that took place in Q2 instead of Q3. Therefore, taking into account the bigger picture, Q2 results did not exceed expectations.

The table below shows that the enterprise segment drove positive results. The worrying counterpart comes from the declining cloud segment, which is supposed to be a growing market.

Source: Q2 2018 CFO commentary

On the product side, as shown on the table below, only security is growing, but it represents 9.6% of product sales, barely moving the needle.

Source: Q2 2018 Press release

The change of revenue accounting standard to ASC 606 impacted services, which would have grown by 8.5% with comparable accounting rules.

In line with other network vendors, the company is making progress towards software revenues with 28% growth year-over-year, mainly due to Contrail, the SDN-enabled management and control solution.

Gross margins decreased with revenues, and, as the company still spends the same absolute amounts in marketing and R&D, operating margins dropped further to 13.3% against 19.7% last year.

Weak guidance

As alluded before, the management has indicated that the better than expected results in Q2 would negatively impact the Q3 results. In addition, the management announced that some deals with the cloud and service provider segments would take longer than expected, and will not be taken into account in Q3.

Basically, according to the management, the weak Q3 guidance is related to timings, and full year results should provide growth. It remains to be seen if this weakness is indeed temporary or structural.

In any case, in a growing cloud and data center market, Juniper is clearly losing market shares. The best performing segment is the enterprise, which is not where the future growth will come from, as enterprises shift more and more to cloud infrastructures.

The medium term future for Juniper

The company has listed a few areas for growth with 400-gig optimized routing platforms, metro initiatives related to 5G build-outs, or upgrades of line cards and security devices.

I don't see any specific competitive advantages in these areas. Many other network vendors work on these initiatives and have been announcing 400-gig developments of 5G initiatives for instance.

More generally, the management touts its presence as a leader in the famous Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking. However, in this same quadrant, Cisco (CSCO), and to a lesser extend, Arista (ANET) appear in a better position.

Juniper is losing market shares, and I don't see any new development that would improve the competitive position of the company.

Valuation

Considering the weak results, the modest guidance, and the lack of medium term catalyst, I am not interested in becoming a shareholder, but I provide an estimation of the value of the company to judge how the market sees the company.

Before the opening of the market, the share price is dropping by 6.41% to $26.44.

Based on the guidance, I estimate the revenues 2018 at $4.7B. I consider a normalized long term generous net margin of 10% corresponding to a net income of $470M.

With 351.3M diluted shares and a net cash position at $1,392.8M, the market value Juniper at a PE-ratio ex cash of 16.8.

The PE-ratio is pricing some growth at 10% net margin, which I find generous considering the challenger position of Juniper and its lack of scale.

Conclusion

Juniper has announced slightly better than expected results for Q2 2018. However, digging a bit further reveals a more worrying picture. The growth stays below the market rate, and Q2 results are inflated by revenues previously expected in Q3.

As a consequence, the management has provided a weak guidance for Q3 2018, further impacted by postponed deals into Q4 and next year.

Despite announcing some growth for the full year, the company is still losing market shares, and the medium term growth possibilities don't seem to provide any competitive advantage.

The market took the negative earnings into account, but still values the company above my estimation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.