Key Thoughts On ARMOUR

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has just reported earnings and it was a mostly strong report. As many of our readers know we have had a storied relationship with this company and the stock. We were previously of the opinion that this company and the stock were a complete mess. Then in 2017, we predicted the dividend as being covered all year and called for a buy. In this column we assess whether we can still stay behind the name. This name has disappointed us before and so we were eagerly awaiting this report. Overall, for those investors in the name, you must investigate whether book value has been stable, whether interest rates are pressuring prepayments and the spread, and our course assess dividend coverage. As it stands now, we remain cautious on the name, but are still recommending owning the stock.

Income metrics and dividend coverage

It is hard to argue that this was again a good quarter for ARMOUR on the metric that matters most for an mREIT. We are talking about income, and of course its relation to dividend being paid. Core income, a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $31.3 million, which translates to $0.65 per common share. These earnings were stable quarter-over-quarter, though we do note that they have trended very slightly lower in the last year. This is definitely something for investors to watch going forward. That said, what you really need to realize is that the dividends paid totaled $0.57 in the quarter. Take a look at core income versus dividends over the last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is hard to look at these results and not be pleased with the coverage we are seeing. While the dividend safety was long an issue when we were bearish, the company has seemingly handled the issue here and gotten its portfolio structured in a way that protects income, even in an environment of rising interest rates. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, the company actually saw another quarter of positive GAAP net income, coming in at $13.6 million or $0.22 per share. We feel it is worth mentioning that the company is earnings positive on this front too. Ultimately the biggest take away here is that company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter. But have rates pressured other metrics? Let us dig a bit more

Net interest rate spread

One of the key metrics we always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. It is absolutely critical to keep an eye on. The spread has been pretty strong of late and came in at 1.7% this quarter:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the motion in rates we had some concerns over cost of funds rising to offset the average yield on portfolio assets. Overall, the difference between yields and costs have mostly been stable even in this rate environment. We continue to monitor this metric closely. In the quarter, the annualized yield was 3.3% while the annualized cost of funds is the other key component impacting the spread. It ticked up to 1.6%. As such, the net interest spread came in at 1.7%. Prepayments also played a role in this measure.

Prepayments remain low

One major source of stress in this sector is prepayments. Of course, the level of prepayments depends in large part on the type of assets held in the portfolio. including the duration of the assets being held. While the company shifts its holdings month-to-month, what we think is important to note is that prepayments overall came into 2017 at 11% and have now fallen to under 7% in just a few quarters. In this quarter they came in at 6.7%, and for the most part prepayments have held firm around this level. While the rate is below sector average now, we would like to see this come down even further in 2018. Investors should take caution though that rising rates could hit the prepayment rate in the second half of 2018. What about the value in the name?

Share price versus book value

We care about the book value in the name. One thing we have noted is that it is lower over time, and this means that with shares having held firm, we do not have an attractive valuation right now, compared to what we saw months ago, book value fell in Q2 again, continuing a trend lower:

Source: SEC filings

There are two key takeaways here. First, the stock is still below 'fair value' but not by much. We really like to recommend the name when there is a sizable discount. Right now, the valuation does not support a buy in our opinion, but rather supports a hold. We would like to see Stability helps with planning to buy or sell an mREIT. That said, you can see the low levels of book value changes.

Here in Q2, book value fell from $24.61, down to $23.68. At the present share price of $23.44 at the time of this writing, shares trade at a $0.24, or 1% discount-to-book. This is nearly at fair value.

Thoughts going forward

We are cautious going forward. Book value is falling, and for the first time in a long time ARR shares are almost at fair value. Perhaps this is justified by continued adequate dividend coverage, but investors do need to be cautious here. We would most certainly want to wait for a pullback in share prices (or a large increase in book value) before recommending anyone buy more here. We are pleased with income, and the dividend coverage. We like that prepayments have been managed and the spread remains solid. However, the stock used to be much cheaper relative to its sector peers, so keep an eye on valuation going forward. Too much risk to add shares here in our opinion. We would hold tight.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Join a community of day traders: Time running out on our half-off discount Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.