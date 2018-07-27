NetScout Wasting Away

Software-only revenue is trending towards 15% of total product revenue, up from 7-9% last year. Software deals are smaller, which points to cannibalization of legacy hardware revenue streams as percentage product revenue related to software grows.

It will get worse next quarter. The company guided to mid-teen’s percentage declines year over year. I believe the company will have to revise full-year guidance downward later in the year.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any business. It’s like the muscle of an athlete. Atrophying muscle is never good for athletic performance. Neither is revenue atrophy for value creation or higher stock prices.

Debt, on the other hand, is like fat. It weighs an athlete down with non-productive body tissue. Too much fat constrains performance, just like too much debt is unhealthy for innovation and growing sustainable profits.

Yet here NetScout (NTCT) sits: a tired, old incumbent who is slowly wasting away as its revenue streams decline, meanwhile adding $300 million in debt for share repurchases via an Accelerated Stock Repurchase (“ASR”) program. Doesn’t sound like a good combination for an optimal outcome.

For Q1 FY2019, consolidated revenue was down 10% year over year. Service provider service assurance revenue was basically flat, but that was after two of its largest CSP customers - Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) —each cut spending to the bone on NetScout’s service assurance probes over the past couple years. Rather, these customers decided to go with a disruptor’s solution — Radcom (RDCM) MaveriQ virtual probes - because it is the best-in-class cloud-native technology coupled with a disruptive pricing model. NetScout just can’t compete with that.

Yes, NetScout did disclose a nearly $10 million win for a software-only version of its InfinistreamNG platform with a North American Tier-1 CSP, but CEO Anil Singhal disclosed on the earnings call that the win was not competitive. Parsing through the commentary, it appears this win was not Verizon or AT&T. Instead, it appears this customer just decided to add some more capacity in the software-only version, presumably as a patchwork deal before it potentially rips out NetScout legacy technology in favor of a new virtual probe solution. I can’t say for certain, but it is a definite possibility, given Radcom’s pipeline of opportunities in North America.

It isn’t going to get any easier for NetScout. CFO Jean Bua guided the Street to $215-225 million Q2 revenue which, at the midpoint, represents mid-teen percentage decline, year over year. Given that start to the year, I find it a bit incredulous that the company will snap back and make up the lost revenue in the back-half of the year to meet its full-year guidance of a low single-digit decline to low single-digit growth based off FY 2018 revenue of $986 million.

Running the math, NetScout will need to put up about $560 million in the back-half of the year to meet guidance, but it is looking increasingly precarious where this revenue will come from given continual blame on constrained budgets within its customer base. For reference, NetScout reported $503 million 2H FY2018 revenue, which implies the company will need to grow over 10% in the back-half of 2018. I just don’t see it. And, neither do analysts. The first question on the earnings call pounded on FY2019 guidance:

Analyst: What gives you the confidence that service provider spending will come back in the second half as this would mark the third year in a row that the company has essentially thought that it would have a good back half?

The response from CEO Anil Singhal was basically that, in past years, the company was banking on budgets at Tier-1 customers opening up for the typical year-end budget flush, yet this year back-half expectations are based on “new initiatives working.” And since the service provider segment was essentially flat, that means that NetScout’s enterprise business was down meaningfully in the quarter, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for the remainder of the year in that particular vertical. Given the results of NetScout over the past couple of years, “new initiatives working” remains a “show me” story. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Based on my research and discussions with industry professionals, incumbents were in a position to charge premium prices in prior technology cycles in telecom due to industry dynamics. That is what the change to a software-defined network (“SDN”) and Network Functions Virtualization (“NFV”) running on top of commodity hardware sought to solve - by giving back control of the network to CSPs via choice and the ability to use multiple vendors, thus avoiding vendor lock-in. These new initiatives must be aligned with that notion, or NetScout will likely continue to suffer.

Conclusion

As I have counseled before, I don’t advise shorting stocks. Especially companies with beaten-down stock prices and an underlying business that generates cash flow - one never knows if or when an activist investor will push for a sale of the company. For that reason, I believe NetScout shares continue to be an avoid for risk-averse investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.