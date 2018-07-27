Nike: Do Not Sprint After This One Yet

Its market dominance, acquisitions, and future growth prospects all suggest that its profiability and dividend growth will remain strong going forward.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is pre-eminent in the "athleisure" market, and it is a stock which will serve investors well in the long run. But that does not mean that it should be bought at any price - such as its current price - no matter how profitable it is.

Image taken from nike.com

That Nike is profitable is not in doubt. With the release of its Q4 results on June 28, Nike, Inc. capped 2018 with four strong quarters.

2018 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 9.07 billion 950 million Q2 8.54 billion 767 million Q3 8.98 billion -921 million* Q4 9.79 billion 1.14 billion

*Q3 net income loss attributed to the enactment of the Tax Act on December 22, 2017.

And this profitability is indicative of the trend for Nike over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 27.79 billion 2.69 billion 2015 30.7 billion 3.27 billion 2016 32.46 billion 3.76 billion 2017 34.25 billion 4.24 billion 2018 36.4 billion 1.93 billion

The deviation from an upward increase in 2018 net income can be attributed in large part to the enactment of the Tax Act noted above and a tough year in North America - the firm's largest market, in which it has a 44% share - and this aberration can be seen as a one-off. The steady increase of the revenue figures is encouraging, as is the fact that Nike had an excellent average operating margin of 12.21 and an average 5.3% net margin over the four quarters tabled above. Also encouraging to current shareholders are the consecutively rising dividends that Nike has rewarded shareholders with over the past sixteen years - a record that would class Nike as a Dividend Contender under the schema of the late, great David Fish.

How is Nike so profitable? Because it is the largest player in the athletic footwear and apparel sector. The Nike brand remains the most valuable apparel brand in the world, well ahead of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HMRZF) (OTCPK:HNNMY), Zara - which is owned by the Spanish retail firm Inditex SA (OTCPK:IDEXY), Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Hermès International SA (OTCPK:HESAF) (OTCPK:HESAY), according to Brand Finance.

Brand Value ($) Nike 28 billion H&M 18.9 billion Zara 17.5 billion Adidas 14.3 billion Hermès 11.3 billion

Furthermore, the Nike brand alone provides the bulk of Nike, Inc.'s revenue.

Company Brand Company Revenue ($) Nike 34.5 billion Converse 1.9 billion Total 36.4 billion

In addition to brand dominance, Nike also benefits from a strong financial position - the company has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39 with total assets of $21.4 billion against total liabilities of $10.7 billion. And they are poised to benefit from future growth - while the North American market did not perform well for Nike over the past year, international markets did, especially China.

Market for Nike brand 2018 Revenue ($) 2017 Revenue ($) Change (%) North America 14.9 billion 15.2 billion -2 Europe, Middle East and Africa 9.3 billion 7.9 billion 16 Greater China 5.1 billion 4.2 billion 21 Asia Pacific and Latin America 5.2 billion 4.7 billion 9 Total 34.5 billion 32.0 billion 7

The 21% revenue growth that Nike enjoyed in Greater China over 2018 is suggestive of how well Nike are placed to take advantage of Chinese growth, and the fact that Nike are projected to have 35.01% of the global athletic footwear market by 2024 means that shareholders can feel confident of holding Nike for the long-term. Whether they should buy now, however, is a separate question.

Currently, Nike is trading in the $77 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, and offers a dividend yield of 1.04% with a low payout ratio of 30.60%. This payout ratio, in tandem with Nike's low debt-to-equity ratio and profitability, ensures that it's consecutively rising dividends are likely to continue.

However, the current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 28.91, and is also higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.24, though it is lower than the textiles, apparel and luxury goods industry average of 54.06. On the other hand, the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average yield of 1.12%. On balance, the stock seems overvalued, given that it is trading 55.71% above its 52-week low of $50.35. So what is fair value for Nike?

Chart taken from FinViz.com

Earnings per share for the past twelve months were $2.40, and EPS growth over the next five years is expected to be 12.21% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I find fair value for Nike to be $56.74. The stock is overvalued by 36%.

In summary, Nike is a fantastic company with excellent long-term growth prospects and a very sustainable dividend. Current shareholders should hold it by all means, but prospective investors should wait for a considerable pullback here, lest they suffer inferior total returns.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

