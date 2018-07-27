American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade

Summary Conclusion

American Campus Communities (ACC) reported another poor quarter with project delays, flat same store NOI (net operating income) driven by expenses growing at a higher rate than revenue, and reduced earnings guidance for 2018. The following day the stock price declined by 2.8% and closed at $40.80, quite close to the $40.40 it closed at exactly 5 years ago on 7/24/2013. We view the stagnant share price as a result of flat earnings and cash flow growth per share over the same time period. Medium-term dividend raises have been impressive but have been funded by an expansion in the payout ratio rather than cash flow growth, which has not been rewarded by the market. Elevated supply and declining occupancy along with an increase in uncontrollable expenses are constraining earnings and cash flow growth. We estimate discount rates and implied growth rates for the peer set. With an implied AFFO growth rate of 2.3% expectations are low, but not low enough relative to peers to make the shares attractive.

2018 Q2 Conference Call

Management was upbeat and excited about the recent Disney agreement, and dispositions done at a cap rate that suggest the company is undervalued on a NAV basis. In fact, shares are currently priced at a discount to the S&P Capital IQ mean NAV estimate of $45.52. However, analyst frustration was evident in the Q&A portion of the call. Michael Bilerman, head of the highly respected Citi REIT research team and moderator of this year's REIT week, questioned whether or not management cares about cash flow and earnings growth for shareholders. Mr. Bilerman pointed out that over the past 5 years there has basically been no earnings growth even though balance sheet assets grew by $2.5B. After a rough 2017, 2018 is shaping up to be another disappointing year.

Historical Total Return Performance

ACC went public in 2004, and since listing, total return performance is in the middle of the pack Vs. a high quality apartment peer set consisting of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), Avalon Bay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), UDR (UDR), Mid-America Apartment (MAA), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and Camden Property Trust (CPT):

(Source: YCharts)

However, over the past five years ACC's total return of 22.34% has trailed all seven peers by a significant amount:

(Source: YCharts)

The Historical Dividend

ACC's first full calendar year of operation was 2005 and the company paid a cash dividend for the year of $1.35. Investors did not receive a dividend raise until 2013 and dividend growth has been strong at around 5% per year since:

(Source: Data from SNL compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

American Campus paid a cash dividend of $1.74 during calendar year 2017. The following chart compares 2005 dividends with 2017 dividends for the peer set:

(Source: Data from SNL compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

Using 2005 as the base year, the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the entire period is 2.1%. This growth rate trails 4 of the 7 peers over this twelve year period (2006-2017):

(Source: Data from SNL compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

Over the past 5 years, ACC's dividend growth has been strong at a 5.2% CAGR. Disappointingly, this trails all 7 peers over the time period:

(Source: Data from SNL compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The cash dividend paid in 2017 is 28% higher than the dividend paid during 2013 yet the share price is flat. Why? One possibility is that the dividend has not been funded by cash flow growth, but rather by an expansion in the payout ratio. We can illustrate this using cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue. In 2017 CFO per-share was $2.35, $0.01 higher than in 2013, yet the dividend increased by $0.32 over the five year period. The payout ratio expanded by 13% from 61% to 74%. The expansion in the payout ratio multiplied by 2017 CFO equals $0.32, and accounts for source of the dividend increase. We have converted revenue and cash flow from operations into per share amounts:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue Per Share 6.24 6.94 6.61 6.05 5.86 CFO Per Share 2.34 2.48 2.31 2.37 2.35 Dividends per share 1.42 1.50 1.58 1.66 1.74 CFO Payout Ratio 61% 60% 68% 70% 74% Dividend Increase from 2013-2017 0.32 Expansion of Payout Ratio x CFO Per Share 0.32

(Source: Data from SNL compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

Margins

ACC does a nice job with G&A expense, consistently one of the lowest in the sector. On the other hand, ACC's property expenses are much higher than peers. Over the past five years ACC has the highest property expenses in the peer set as a percentage of revenue:

The higher level of expenses impacts margins measured by FFO, EBITDA, or Cash Flow from Operations. ACC trails the sector average by a significant amount for each measure:

(Source: Compiled by Brave Eagle Wealth Management from company filings and S&P Capital IQ)

Relative Comparison and Implied Growth Rates

We use S&P Capital IQ mean next twelve months AFFO estimates to calculate forward multiples. ACC has the lowest multiple among peers:

AFFO Multiple Forward Est AIV 19.4 ACC 17.7 AVB 20.0 CPT 21.7 EQR 22.0 ESS 19.9 MAA 18.2 UDR 20.4

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

This isn't good or bad on its own, rather it reflects differences in market risk and growth estimates. Next, we estimated the cost of equity for each firm. The process is subjective. We un-levered the betas of the entire sector and re-levered betas by each firm's D/E ratio and added a 1.5% premium on top. With a reasonable discount rate in hand we are able to calculate the implied long-term growth rate in the stock price. We used a simple one-stage dividend growth rate using dividends and using AFFO. We included the AFFO model to account for differences in firm payout ratios:

(Brave Eagle Wealth Management Estimates)

ACC has the lowest implied dividend growth rate at 3.4% in the DDM (dividend discount model). ACC and MAA are tied with the lowest implied growth rate of 2.3% in the AFFO model.

The Opportunity

American Campus will soon be the only remaining public student housing REIT. There is certainly an opportunity to modernize outdated housing. Supply/Demand fundamentals are mixed for the sector but if the company can continue to aggregate properties in desired locations close to and on campus they may be able to perform better than the sector average. If ACC can establish the firm as the go-to for Public-Private partnerships they may develop an unfair competitive advantage over private investors with a flow of supply from colleges. Finally, if management can leverage the firm's scale and become more efficient managing expenses, margins could move higher.

Conclusion

American Campus Communities (ACC) currently has the lowest P/AFFO multiple in the sector. Upon further analysis that estimates the firms cost of equity we believe they also have the lowest implied growth rate priced into the stock. In our opinion this reflects the markets dissatisfaction with execution over the past 2 years. The long-term dividend CAGR of 2.1% is low and is at an inflationary level. Recent dividend increases have been funded by an expansion of the payout ratio rather than actual cash flow growth. Finally, the firm earns lower margins than the peer set. A case can be made that the firm deserves a lower multiple relative to this peer set. There is an opportunity for management to deliver and outperform market expectations but so far it hasn't happened. As Mr. Bilerman pointed out American Campus has grown the balance sheet by over $2B but earnings growth has not materialized. That is not a sign of a company operating with a competitive advantage. It's tough to allocate capital to ACC shares at this level given the lack of execution and with high quality apartment peers also trading with low expectations. Essex (ESS) and Avalon Bay (AVB) had the highest ten year dividend CAGR's in our peer set, at 6.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Both firms are currently priced with implied growth rates of 2.7% and 2.6%, only slightly higher than ACC. With ACC's P/AFFO multiple only slightly below peers and implied growth rates in the same range as peers, we don't view the shares as attractive.

