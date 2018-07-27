PayPal: Not Impressive Enough To Chase

The recent stock rally is due almost entirely to multiple expansion to aggressive levels.

The company has multiple long-term trends in social and mobile payments that will drive strong growth.

The PayPal Holdings (PYPL) business remains on fire. The payments platform continues to expand the use of the service, but the stock has already rallied substantially in the last year. The easy time to own PayPal existed last year, but the stock is no longer a bargain.

Image Source: PayPal Q2'18 presentation

What To Love

PayPal offers a payments platform used by a young and more mobile customer base. The company continues to drive payments engagement via new customers and more transactions per customer.

In the last quarter, payments per active account continued the YoY growth pace of nearly 10%. The company doesn't even need to add new active accounts in order to drive an impressive growth rate in the business. Customers only average about 3 payments via PayPal over a year providing tons of expansion potential.

Source: PayPal Q2'18 presentation

A big part of the growth comes from a payments platform built for mobile engagement. Person-to-Person (P2P) volumes via Venmo grew 50% to more than $33 billion. This social payments growth drove a big part of the mobile payments that grew 49% to $54 billion.

Source: PayPal Q2'18 presentation

So again, PayPal is positioned for the long term shift in the payments market to social and mobile. The addition of 7.7 million accounts in the quarter was additional icing on the cake for a platform poised to further capture payments volumes.

The long-term prospects of the company have a lot for investors to find attractive. The $10 billion share buyback provides support for the stock on any future market selloff. For this reason, investors have downside risk protection.

What To Not Love

The part to not like about PayPal is the sudden froth in the stock. PayPal traded down around $70 at the start of May and recently topped $90. As well, the stock traded down at $48 when my most recent article over a year ago was bullish on the prospects.

The payments platform is growing revenues at a solid 22% FX-neutral rate. An impressive rate, but the stock now trades at close to 40x forward EPS estimates.

PYPL data by YCharts

Back last April, PayPal traded at a more reasonable 23x forward EPS estimates. The vast amount of the stock gains in the last year have come due to multiple expansion.

Even more concerning is the frothy call by Third Point looking for an ~50% gain in the stock at the time of penning their Q2 investor letter. The investment firm has a $125 target that is still good for a nearly 40% gain from these levels.

The problem here is that PayPal is already aggressively priced for sky high assumptions about future growth. Third Point is looking for margin growth to the levels of other payment peers like Visa (V) that just isn't possible.

PYPL Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While Visa operates a payments network, PayPal actually offers a platform where money is stored and utilized requiring a more costly infrastructure including a large customers service workforce. The company may be able to reduce customer service headcount via automation, but the costs will always far outpace those of Visa.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that holding onto PayPal makes sense considering the growth drivers. Chasing the stock though makes absolutely no sense. The call by Third Point is the type that typically traps small investors into positions as the large investment firms are exiting while presenting an ultra bullish case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.