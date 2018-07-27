The Over-Supply Of Natural Gas Is An Illusion

The price of natural gas futures needs to rise to encourage coal to gas switching in the fall so more natural gas can go into storage.

The EIA weekly natural gas storage report is clearly showing the country is consuming more natural gas this year than it is producing.

The hotter than normal summer is taking a toll on the amount of natural gas in storage. If the upcoming winter is colder than normal, then parts of the country will run out of natural gas in storage before the end of winter. Storage is needed to supplement winter supply when the country uses more natural gas than it produces for heat. The natural gas futures market needs to adjust higher soon to encourage power companies to switch from burning natural gas to generate electricity to burning coal to generate electricity during the fall shoulder season. This would increase the amount of natural gas going into storage before the winter season, which will be desperately needed if the upcoming winter is colder than normal.

Part of the just released EIA weekly natural gas storage report is shown below:

Historical Comparisons Stocks billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago (07/20/17) 5-year average (2013-17) Region 07/20/18 07/13/18 net change Bcf % change Bcf % change East 527 507 20 624 -15.5 630 -16.3 Midwest 524 501 23 742 -29.4 686 -23.6 Mountain 145 144 1 197 -26.4 174 -16.7 Pacific 257 259 -2 294 -12.6 311 -17.4 South Central 820 838 -18 1,122 -26.9 1,028 -20.2 Salt 214 230 -16 310 -31.0 286 -25.2 Nonsalt 606 608 -2 813 -25.5 741 -18.2 Total 2,273 2,249 24 2,978 -23.7 2,830 -19.7

For the week ending July 20, 2018, the Lower 48 United States added just 24 Billion cubic feet [Bcf] into storage. Natural gas in storage is 557 Bcf below the five-year average. This is almost 20% below normal.

The EIA's widely followed five-year average shows that in a typical year natural gas starts to be withdrawn from storage in the second full week of November. That means natural gas could be withdrawn from storage for the weekly reporting period ending November 16, 2018. The last week natural gas might be added to storage could be the week ending November 9, 2018. This means there are probably only 16 weeks left to add natural gas into storage this year. While winter could start later and the week of November 16 could still see natural gas added to storage, winter could also start early and the week of November 9 could actually see natural gas withdrawn from storage.

The natural gas futures market continues to shrug off the substantial storage shortage. Maybe that will change next week when natural gas in storage is expected to fall below the five-year minimum. Here is the five-year chart of natural gas storage:

The blue line above shows that natural gas in storage is right up against the five-year minimum. In fact, the five-year minimum for the week ending July 20, 2018, is 2,244 Bcf. That is only 5 Bcf below the reported storage of 2,249 for July 20. Because of the record setting heat this past weekend in the Southwest, natural gas in storage will fall below the five-year minimum for the week ending July 27, 2018. That report is scheduled to come out on Thursday, August 2.

The heat in the Southwest is forecast to continue for the foreseeable future. Here is a look at the heat map from the European Model for July 26:

Now take a look at the European Model's forecast for heat ten days from now on August 5, 2018:

As can be seen there is not that much difference in the amount of heat expected 10 days from now from today. It may not be record breaking heat 10 days from now, but the Southwest will be warmer than normal. That means less natural gas will probably be going into storage versus the five-year average. Therefore, storage can be expected to stay below the five-year minimum for some time, perhaps for several months.

For some strange reason natural gas futures prices have disconnected from the actual amount of natural gas in storage. The models many traders in natural gas futures are using are based on normalized weather and they are discounting the hotter than normal summer. But if the upcoming winter is colder than normal, then parts of the country will most likely run out of natural gas in storage before the winter is over due to how far below the amount of storage is below normal.

The five-year average amount of full storage right before winter is 3,848 Bcf. If natural gas in storage stays near 20% below normal, then we might enter the winter season at only 3,300 Bcf. The colder than normal 2013/2014 winter five years ago that established the five-year minimum pulled 3,000 Bcf out of storage. Here is a look at how that winter ranks since the national temperature database was established 124 years ago.

The four month 2013/2014 winter season from December to March was only the 27th coldest winter recorded for nationwide temperatures. On average that winter was just less than 1 degree below normal. The 1978/1979 winter was the second coldest winter recorded and temperatures were 4 degrees below average during that winter. The amount of natural gas in storage right now is inadequate for any winter more than 1 degree below normal. Yet in my lifetime there has been a winter that was 4 degrees below normal. While no one knows what the winter temperatures will be, we do know we are unprepared for a colder than normal winter.

Natural gas futures could potentially spike between now and the end of the winter, if it is colder than normal. The market may grow concerned soon as natural gas falls below the five-year minimum. Or, the bears that are in control of this market may decide to ride it out and keep downward pressure on the market until winter weather plays its hand as either colder than normal, or warmer than normal. The point is, investors should pay attention to what is unfolding if the next winter is colder than normal. A colder than normal winter could cause a very significant increase in the price of natural gas as parts of the county run out of natural gas in storage.

