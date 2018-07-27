We Still Love TrustCo Bank

We are still behind the name and think any sizable pullback is a buying opportunity.

In this article, we check back in with TrustCo Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:TRST), which we most recently told you in January that we still believe in. Although shares have come a long way since they were yielding 5%, we remain bullish on the name. This comes despite shares facing pressure in 2018 along with other banks. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by honing on the critical metrics that investors should be focused on.

Recent price action

The stock has been mostly sideways for the year here in 2018, though there was a buying opportunity this spring on a major pullback:

It is our opinion that with the stock back over $9.00, you should likely wait to add to holdings, but we are definitely bullish on the name as we move forward in a rising interest rate environment. This is evidenced by the recent trends that we have noted in key metrics.

Revenue growth is stellar

Thanks to continued loan growth and improving asset quality, which we will discuss, revenues have continued to grow for the company and are now at all-time highs. In Q2 2018, the company reported a top line that continued a history of slow and steady growth in this critical metric:

The company has reliably grown its top line year over year. With the present quarter’s revenues of $44.61 million, the company registered a 3.6% growth in this metric year over year. What's more, this growth continues a recent spate of quarters in which the growth of revenues has outpaced the historic rate of 3% increases when compared to the prior year. We believe this is an incredible strength for the bank, and with the nearly consistent beats vs. analysts' expectations, we remain bullish.

What drove these strong revenues?

We should question what drove these higher revenues. Well, this regional bank is focused entirely on traditional bread and butter banking. By this we mean that the company takes in deposits, and makes loans. Increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets helped lead to revenue expansion. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.26% and 13.26%, respectively. This is a major increase from last year, which saw 1.00% and 11.05% on these metrics, respectively. With revenues moving higher and returns on assets increasing, let's look a bit more at what is driving these.

More loans and deposits

Loans and deposits are especially critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time:

Growth in loans and deposits is absolutely necessary for any bank, small or large. When we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking such as trading, investments etc. Even with these large banks, we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. For TrustCo, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high. Average loans were up $228 million, or over 5% year over year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of $3.74 billion.

The types of loans show us that the bank is lending more to homeowners and using caution in the riskier commercial loan side of the business. Average residential loans, which is a key focus of the company, were up $246 million or 8.3% vs. last year. There was actually only a $7 million increase in average commercial loans, which management has stated several times are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. There also was a decline in home equity loan balances while installment loans grew.

Investors should note that current mortgage rates exceed the yield on the company's existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, will be a positive going forward to help drive revenues and earnings.

Total average deposits were up $32 million in the quarter. Core deposits were up $47.1 million since last year, excluding money market balances, which declined $48 million. Astute investors may have noted that deposits per branch fell to $28.8 million, down from $29.2 million. However, it needs to be further noted that 3 new branches were opened in the year. If we adjust for these new openings, average deposits were up $0.33 million. Deposits continue to increase every year. What is more, the company isn't giving out junk loans, and this is evidenced by the fact that asset quality has improved, again.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. We love the fact that non-performing assets continue to decline for the bank:

This is bullish. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing assets fell by $1.4 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while quarterly net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.05% a year ago. This is a substantial improvement, and helped earnings power.

Earnings power

The underlying metrics have led to growth in earnings. Take a look at the year-over-year Q2 growth:

TrustCo's Q2 2018 core net income was $15.4 million, up from the $12.2 million in Q2 2017. This is a strong 25.9% increase, though we do acknowledge the benefit of tax reform on these figures. Our expectations were also for $0.15 in earnings, and the top line strength helped drive this possibility. Revenues rose nicely while expenses rose minimally. While expenses have been well managed, there are still some operating expense issues that remain elevated.

Overall expense control remains a key area of focus for the bank and this is promising for future quarters. The key takeaway here is that total operating expenses increased by $1.2 million compared to Q2 2017, while revenues were up $1.6 million. Most of the increases were from compensation and benefits, but there were small declines in several other categories. Overall, earnings per share came in at $0.16, surpassing our expectations for $0.15 on this line. This is strong growth.

Take home

TrustCo is still a winner. It is improving on nearly every major asset quality indicator we examine. We think the name is a buy on any meaningful pull back under $9 per share.

